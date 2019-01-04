This project provides read-only responsive table for Material-UI.
Table is shown for desktop screen, list of expandable items - for tablet and mobile.
npm i --save material-ui-next-responsive-table
import ResponsiveTable from 'material-ui-next-responsive-table'
const columns = [
{
key: 'id',
label: 'ID',
primary: true,
},
{
key: 'name',
label: 'Name',
},
{
key: 'authors',
label: 'Author(s)',
render: (value) => value.join(', ')
},
]
const data = [
{
id: '1234',
name: 'Foo',
authors: ['Andy'],
},
{
id: '4567',
name: 'Bar',
authors: ['Joe', 'Mike'],
}
]
<ResponsiveTable
columns={columns}
data={data}
/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|columns
array
|Array of objects with
Required column id (
key) - used for detecting value for body cells
Required column name (
name) - shown in table header
Optional render function (
render: (value, column, row, data)) - allows to customize cell value for all cells in specific column
Optional primary boolean (
primary) - detects the column, which value has to be shown in the expandable list item summary (can be marked for 2 or more columns - in summary they are divided by
.
|data
array
|Array of objects with keys that corresponds column id and value that should be shown in cell.
|noContentText
string
'No Content'
|Override the default text if no columns/rows presented.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.