Material UI Next Pickers

Description

This repository act as a sample of creating a datepicker or timepicker in Material UI Next or it can be imported as a datepicker or timepicker component.

Prerequisite

npm install material-ui-next-pickers --save

Options

name: string label?: string value: Date variant?: 'standard' | 'outlined' | 'filled' onChange: ( value: Date , event?:React.MouseEvent<HTMLElement> ) => void anchorOrigin?: { vertical: 'top' | 'center' | 'bottom' horizontal: 'left' | 'center' | 'right' } transformOrigin?: { vertical: 'top' | 'center' | 'bottom' horizontal: 'left' | 'center' | 'right' } disabled?: boolean error?: string dateDisabled?: ( date: Date ) => boolean min?: Date max?: Date dateFormat?: string | ( ( date: Date ) => string ) fullWidth ?: boolean dialog ?: boolean okToConfirm ?: boolean endIcon ?: Node className ?: string FormControlProps ?: FormControlProps InputLabelProps ?: InputLabelProps InputProps ?: InputProps FormHelperTextProps ?: FormHelperTextProps CalendarProps ?: CalendarProps

Calendar

action: ( actions: any ) => void value: Date onChange: ( value: Date , event?:React.MouseEvent<HTMLElement> ) => void closeCalendar: () => void dateDisabled?: ( date: Date ) => boolean min?: Date max?: Date okToConfirm?: boolean classes?: { root?: string selectedDay?: string selectedDayText?: string selectedYear?: string selectedYearText?: string }

Timepicker

name: string label?: string value: Date variant?: 'standard' | 'outlined' | 'filled' onChange: ( value: Date , event?:React.MouseEvent<HTMLElement> | React.TouchEvent<HTMLElement> ) => void selectableMinutesInterval?: number anchorOrigin?: { vertical: 'top' | 'center' | 'bottom' horizontal: 'left' | 'center' | 'right' } transformOrigin?: { vertical: 'top' | 'center' | 'bottom' horizontal: 'left' | 'center' | 'right' } disabled?: boolean error?: string fullWidth?: boolean dialog?: boolean okToConfirm?: boolean endIcon?: Node className?: string FormControlProps?: FormControlProps InputLabelProps?: InputLabelProps InputProps?: InputProps FormHelperTextProps?: FormHelperTextProps ClockProps?: ClockProps

Clock

action: ( actions: any ) => void value: Date onChange: ( value: Date , event?:React.MouseEvent<HTMLElement> | React.TouchEvent<HTMLElement> ) => void closeClock: () => void selectableMinutesInterval?: number okToConfirm?: boolean classes?: { root?: string digitalContainer?: string clockBackground?: string hand?: string textSelected?: string minuteDotSelected?: string }

Basic setup

Make sure you installed Material UI Next. Install this package via npm. Import this package and use like the following: