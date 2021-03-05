This repository act as a sample of creating a datepicker or timepicker in Material UI Next or it can be imported as a datepicker or timepicker component.
npm install material-ui-next-pickers --save
name: string
label?: string
value: Date
variant?: 'standard' | 'outlined' | 'filled'
onChange: (value:Date, event?:React.MouseEvent<HTMLElement>) => void
anchorOrigin?: {
vertical: 'top' | 'center' | 'bottom'
horizontal: 'left' | 'center' | 'right'
}
transformOrigin?: {
vertical: 'top' | 'center' | 'bottom'
horizontal: 'left' | 'center' | 'right'
}
disabled?: boolean
error?: string
dateDisabled?: (date:Date) => boolean
min?: Date
max?: Date
dateFormat?: string | ((date:Date) => string)
fullWidth?: boolean
dialog?: boolean
okToConfirm?: boolean
endIcon?: Node
className?: string
FormControlProps?: FormControlProps
InputLabelProps?: InputLabelProps
InputProps?: InputProps
FormHelperTextProps?: FormHelperTextProps
CalendarProps?: CalendarProps
action: (actions:any) => void // only resize event
value: Date
onChange: (value:Date, event?:React.MouseEvent<HTMLElement>) => void
closeCalendar: () => void
dateDisabled?: (date:Date) => boolean
min?: Date
max?: Date
okToConfirm?: boolean
classes?: {
root?: string
selectedDay?: string
selectedDayText?: string
selectedYear?: string
selectedYearText?: string
}
name: string
label?: string
value: Date
variant?: 'standard' | 'outlined' | 'filled'
onChange: (value:Date, event?:React.MouseEvent<HTMLElement> | React.TouchEvent<HTMLElement>) => void
selectableMinutesInterval?: number
anchorOrigin?: {
vertical: 'top' | 'center' | 'bottom'
horizontal: 'left' | 'center' | 'right'
}
transformOrigin?: {
vertical: 'top' | 'center' | 'bottom'
horizontal: 'left' | 'center' | 'right'
}
disabled?: boolean
error?: string
fullWidth?: boolean
dialog?: boolean
okToConfirm?: boolean
endIcon?: Node
className?: string
FormControlProps?: FormControlProps
InputLabelProps?: InputLabelProps
InputProps?: InputProps
FormHelperTextProps?: FormHelperTextProps
ClockProps?: ClockProps
action: (actions:any) => void // only resize event
value: Date
onChange: (value:Date, event?:React.MouseEvent<HTMLElement> | React.TouchEvent<HTMLElement>) => void
closeClock: () => void
selectableMinutesInterval?: number
okToConfirm?: boolean
classes?: {
root?: string
digitalContainer?: string
clockBackground?: string
hand?: string
textSelected?: string
minuteDotSelected?: string
}
import {DateFormatInput, TimeFormatInput} from 'material-ui-next-pickers'
class YourComponent extends React.Component<{}, YourComponentState> {
onChangeDate = (date:Date) => {
console.log('Date: ', date)
this.setState({date})
}
onChangeTime = (time:Date) => {
console.log('Time: ', time)
this.setState({time})
}
render() {
const {date, time} = this.state
return (
<div>
<DateFormatInput name='date-input' value={date} onChange={this.onChangeDate}/>
<TimeFormatInput name='time-input' value={time} onChange={this.onChangeTime}/>
</div>
)
}
}
interface YourComponentState {
date: Date
time: Date
}