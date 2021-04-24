Material UI Image

Images are ugly until they're loaded. Materialize it with material image! It will fade in like the material image loading pattern suggests.

Installation

npm install material-ui-image

Note: This is the version for Material-UI 1.0.0-rc.0 or later. If you are using Material-UI 1.0.0-beta, you should update to the latest version. If you are still using Material-UI 0.x, you can use our legacy version.

Usage

Use this component just like a regular img tag.

import Image from 'material-ui-image' <Image src= "http://loremflickr.com/300/200" />

Material UI Image Properties

Name Type Default Description animationDuration number 3000 Duration of the fading animation, in milliseconds. aspectRatio float (1/1) Specifies the aspect ratio of the image. cover bool false Override the image's object fit to cover color string white Override the background color. disableError bool false Disables the error icon if set to true . disableSpinner bool false Disables the loading spinner if set to true . disableTransition bool false Disables the transition if set to true . errorIcon node Override the error icon. iconContainerStyle object Override the inline-styles of the container that contains the loading spinner and the error icon. imageStyle object { width: 'inherit', height: 'inherit' } Override the inline-styles of the image. loading node Override the loading component. onClick func Fired when the user clicks on the image happened. src* string Specifies the URL of an image. style object Override the inline-styles of the root element.

* required property

All other props are passed through to the underlying img element after the image is loaded.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.