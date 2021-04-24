Images are ugly until they're loaded. Materialize it with material image! It will fade in like the material image loading pattern suggests.
npm install material-ui-image
Note: This is the version for Material-UI 1.0.0-rc.0 or later. If you are using Material-UI 1.0.0-beta, you should update to the latest version. If you are still using Material-UI 0.x, you can use our legacy version.
Use this component just like a regular img tag.
import Image from 'material-ui-image'
<Image
src="http://loremflickr.com/300/200"
/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|animationDuration
number
|3000
|Duration of the fading animation, in milliseconds.
|aspectRatio
float
|(1/1)
|Specifies the aspect ratio of the image.
|cover
bool
|false
|Override the image's object fit to
cover
|color
string
|white
|Override the background color.
|disableError
bool
|false
|Disables the error icon if set to
true.
|disableSpinner
bool
|false
|Disables the loading spinner if set to
true.
|disableTransition
bool
|false
|Disables the transition if set to
true.
|errorIcon
node
|Override the error icon.
|iconContainerStyle
object
|Override the inline-styles of the container that contains the loading spinner and the error icon.
|imageStyle
object
|{ width: 'inherit', height: 'inherit' }
|Override the inline-styles of the image.
|loading
node
|Override the loading component.
|onClick
func
|Fired when the user clicks on the image happened.
|src*
string
|Specifies the URL of an image.
|style
object
|Override the inline-styles of the root element.
* required property
All other props are passed through to the underlying
img element after the image is loaded.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.