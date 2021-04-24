openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

material-ui-image

by TeamWertarbyte
3.3.2 (see all)

Material style image with loading animation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.7K

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Material UI Image

JavaScript Style Guide Build Status

Images are ugly until they're loaded. Materialize it with material image! It will fade in like the material image loading pattern suggests.

Example

Installation

npm install material-ui-image

Note: This is the version for Material-UI 1.0.0-rc.0 or later. If you are using Material-UI 1.0.0-beta, you should update to the latest version. If you are still using Material-UI 0.x, you can use our legacy version.

Usage

Use this component just like a regular img tag.

import Image from 'material-ui-image'

<Image
  src="http://loremflickr.com/300/200"
/>

Material UI Image Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
animationDurationnumber3000Duration of the fading animation, in milliseconds.
aspectRatiofloat(1/1)Specifies the aspect ratio of the image.
coverboolfalseOverride the image's object fit to cover
colorstringwhiteOverride the background color.
disableErrorboolfalseDisables the error icon if set to true.
disableSpinnerboolfalseDisables the loading spinner if set to true.
disableTransitionboolfalseDisables the transition if set to true.
errorIconnodeOverride the error icon.
iconContainerStyleobjectOverride the inline-styles of the container that contains the loading spinner and the error icon.
imageStyleobject{ width: 'inherit', height: 'inherit' }Override the inline-styles of the image.
loadingnodeOverride the loading component.
onClickfuncFired when the user clicks on the image happened.
src*stringSpecifies the URL of an image.
styleobjectOverride the inline-styles of the root element.

* required property

All other props are passed through to the underlying img element after the image is loaded.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial