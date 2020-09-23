This project provides a fullscreen dialog for Material-UI.
If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the storybook for a live demo!
npm i --save material-ui-fullscreen-dialog
import FullscreenDialog from 'material-ui-fullscreen-dialog'
<FullscreenDialog
open={this.state.open}
onRequestClose={() => this.setState({ open: false })}
title={'Demo dialog'}
actionButton={<FlatButton
label='Done'
onClick={() => this.setState({ open: false })}
/>}
>
// dialog content here
</FullscreenDialog>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|actionButton
node
|A
FlatButton or
IconButton that is used as affirmative action button.
|appBarClassName
string
|Set the CSS classes of the app bar.
|appBarStyle
object
|Overrides the inline-styles of the app bar.
|appBarZDepth
number
|1
|Overrides the z-depth of the app bar, will affect its shadow. This is ignored if immersive is set to
true.
|children
node
|Children elements.
|closeIcon
node
|Close icon
|Icon element used for the dismissive action. This is hidden if
onRequestClose is not set.
|containerClassName
string
|Set the CSS classes of the dialog's children container.
|containerStyle
object
|Overrides the inline-styles of the dialog's children container.
|immersive
bool
false
|Toggles the immersive mode. If set to
true, the app bar has a semi-transparent gradient and overlays the content.
|onRequestClose
function
|Callback that is invoked when the dismissive action button is touched.
|open *
bool
|Controls whether the dialog is opened or not.
|style
object
|Overrides the inline-styles of the dialog's root element.
|title
string
|The title of the dialog.
|titleStyle
object
|Overrides the inline-styles of the app bar's title element.
* required property
The code for the animation was adapted from Material UI's Dialog, although the animation itself is different.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.