This project provides a fullscreen dialog for Material-UI.

If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the storybook for a live demo!

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-fullscreen-dialog

Usage

import FullscreenDialog from 'material-ui-fullscreen-dialog' <FullscreenDialog open={ this .state.open} onRequestClose={() => this .setState({ open : false })} title={ 'Demo dialog' } actionButton={<FlatButton label= 'Done' onClick={() => this .setState({ open : false })} />} > </ FullscreenDialog >

Properties

Name Type Default Description actionButton node A FlatButton or IconButton that is used as affirmative action button. appBarClassName string Set the CSS classes of the app bar. appBarStyle object Overrides the inline-styles of the app bar. appBarZDepth number 1 Overrides the z-depth of the app bar, will affect its shadow. This is ignored if immersive is set to true . children node Children elements. closeIcon node Close icon Icon element used for the dismissive action. This is hidden if onRequestClose is not set. containerClassName string Set the CSS classes of the dialog's children container. containerStyle object Overrides the inline-styles of the dialog's children container. immersive bool false Toggles the immersive mode. If set to true , the app bar has a semi-transparent gradient and overlays the content. onRequestClose function Callback that is invoked when the dismissive action button is touched. open * bool Controls whether the dialog is opened or not. style object Overrides the inline-styles of the dialog's root element. title string The title of the dialog. titleStyle object Overrides the inline-styles of the app bar's title element.

* required property

Credits

The code for the animation was adapted from Material UI's Dialog, although the animation itself is different.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.