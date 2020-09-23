openbase logo
material-ui-fullscreen-dialog

by TeamWertarbyte
1.1.0 (see all)

A fullscreen dialog for Material-UI.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

material-ui-fullscreen-dialog

This project provides a fullscreen dialog for Material-UI.

Demo

If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the storybook for a live demo!

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-fullscreen-dialog

Usage

import FullscreenDialog from 'material-ui-fullscreen-dialog'

<FullscreenDialog
  open={this.state.open}
  onRequestClose={() => this.setState({ open: false })}
  title={'Demo dialog'}
  actionButton={<FlatButton
    label='Done'
    onClick={() => this.setState({ open: false })}
  />}
>
  // dialog content here
</FullscreenDialog>

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
actionButtonnodeA FlatButton or IconButton that is used as affirmative action button.
appBarClassNamestringSet the CSS classes of the app bar.
appBarStyleobjectOverrides the inline-styles of the app bar.
appBarZDepthnumber1Overrides the z-depth of the app bar, will affect its shadow. This is ignored if immersive is set to true.
childrennodeChildren elements.
closeIconnodeClose iconIcon element used for the dismissive action. This is hidden if onRequestClose is not set.
containerClassNamestringSet the CSS classes of the dialog's children container.
containerStyleobjectOverrides the inline-styles of the dialog's children container.
immersiveboolfalseToggles the immersive mode. If set to true, the app bar has a semi-transparent gradient and overlays the content.
onRequestClosefunctionCallback that is invoked when the dismissive action button is touched.
open *boolControls whether the dialog is opened or not.
styleobjectOverrides the inline-styles of the dialog's root element.
titlestringThe title of the dialog.
titleStyleobjectOverrides the inline-styles of the app bar's title element.

* required property

Credits

The code for the animation was adapted from Material UI's Dialog, although the animation itself is different.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.

