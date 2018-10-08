openbase logo
muf

material-ui-form

by Peter Galkaev
1.0.0-alpha.26 (see all)

State and validation support for Material-UI form components

Overview

Readme

IMPORTANT! Development is put on hold. If you would like to take over please communicate so in this issue.

material-ui-form

  1. About
  2. Setup
  3. Props
  4. Examples
  5. Contributing
  6. License

About

material-ui-form is a React wrapper for Material-UI form components. Simply replace the <form> element with <MaterialUIForm> to get out-of-the-box state and validation support as-is. There's no need to use any other components, alter your form's nesting structure, or write onChange handlers.

Validation is done with validator.js but you can extend/customize validation messages, validators, and use your own validation logic too. Steppers, dynamic array fields and custom components are also supported.

use and requirements

  • requires React 16.3.0 or newer
  • supports official and unofficial Material-UI fields (other input elements are rendered without state/validation support)
  • every input field must have value and name props
  • every input field should NOT have onChange and onBlur props (unless you need custom field-specific logic)
  • add a data-validators prop to any input field (or FormControl / FormControlLabel) to specify validation rules

extra validators

material-ui-form extends validator.js validators with the following validators:

  • isAlias /^[a-zA-Z0-9-_\.]*$/i
  • isDate
  • isNumber /^([,.\d]+)$/
  • isRequired value.length !== 0
  • isSerial /^([-\s\da-zA-Z]+)$/
  • isSize value >= min && value <= max
  • isTime

NOTE!

While most Material-UI field components are supported there may be some that are not. Support for Material-UI field component props is another issue. Please check here to see what is currently tested to be working.

Setup

install

npm install --save material-ui-form

demo

  1. $ git clone https://github.com/unitedhubs/material-ui-form.git
  2. $ cd material-ui-form
  3. $ npm install && npm run dev

Props

Form props (optional):

PropDescriptionDefault
activeStep [number]Use together with onFieldValidation for better Stepper support
autoComplete [string]Sets form autoComplete prop. Accepts one of ["on", "off"]"off"
disableSubmitButtonOnError [boolean]Disables submit button if any errors existtrue
onFieldValidation [func]Returns @field and @errorSteps (if activeStep prop is provided) on field validation
onSubmit [func]Returns @values and @pristineValues on form submission
onValuesChange [func]Returns @values and @pristineValues on field value change
validation [object]Object specifying validation config options (prefixed below with ↳)
messageMap [object]A key-value list where the key is the validator name and the value is the error message. Is exposed as a material-ui-form export parameterobject
messageKeyPrefix [string]Optional prefix to apply to all messageMap keys. If specified, field validator names will automatically be appended the prefix""
requiredValidatorName [boolean, string]Specifies the validator name and matching messegeMap key for required fields. To disable and rely on the native required field prop, set to false"isRequired"
validate [func]Overrides the internal validate method. Receives the following parameters: @fieldValue, @fieldValidators, and _@...rest_ (where _@...rest_ is the validation prop object)func
validators [object]Defaults to an extended validator.js object. Is exposed as a material-ui-form export parameterobject
validateInputOnBlur [boolean]Makes text input validations happen on blur instead of on changefalse
validations [object]Validations to pass to the form (i.e. from the server). Should be an object with keys representing field name props and values as arrays of field error messages. The first error message will be displayed per field

Field props:

PropDescriptionRequired
value [any]The value of the field. If empty set an empty stringYes
name [string]The name of the fieldYes
data-validators [string, array[object]]Validators to apply to the field. Multiple validator names can be specified with a comma-delimited string
onBlur [func]A custom handler that will be called after the field's onBlur event. Provides @value/checked, @field and @event parameters
onChange [func]A custom handler that will be called after the field's onChange event. Provides @value/checked, @field and @event parameters

Other props:

PropValueDescription
deletefieldrow [string]Field name prop up to and including the row index (i.e. rooms[2])Add to button components that use onClick to remove any array field rows

Examples

Nested fields:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'


class MyForm extends React.Component {
  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues on form submission
  }

  customInputHandler = (value, { name }, event) => {
    // the form will update the field as usual, and then call this handler
    // if you want to have complete control of the field, change the "value" prop to "defaultValue"
  }

  customToggleHandler = (checked, { name, value }, event) => {
    // the form will update the field as usual, and then call this handler
    // if you want to have complete control of the field, change the "value" prop to "defaultValue"
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <MaterialUIForm onSubmit={this.submit}>
        <TextField
          label="Name"
          type="text"
          name="name"
          value=""
          data-validators="isRequired,isAlpha"
          onChange={this.customInputHandler}
        />

        <fieldset>
          <legend>Nested</legend>
          <Checkbox
            checked
            name="love"
            value="yes"
            onChange={this.customToggleHandler}
          />
          <span>I love it</span>

          <FormControl required>
            <InputLabel>Age</InputLabel>
            <Select value="" name="age">
              <MenuItem value=""><em>Please select your age ...</em></MenuItem>
              <MenuItem value={10}>Teens</MenuItem>
              <MenuItem value={20}>Twenties</MenuItem>
              <MenuItem value={30}>Thirties</MenuItem>
              <MenuItem value="40+">Fourties +</MenuItem>
            </Select>
            <FormHelperText>Some important helper text</FormHelperText>
          </FormControl>

        </fieldset>
        <Button variant="raised" type="reset">Reset</Button>
        <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </MaterialUIForm>
    )
  }
}

Custom validation messages:

import Form, { messageMap } from '../../src/index'
 

const customMessageMap = Object.assign(messageMap, {
  myCustomPrefix_isInt: 'Invalid integer',
  myCustomPrefix_isEmail: 'メールアドレスが無効です',
  myCustomPrefix_isIn: '「{0}」のいずれかを記入してください',
  myCustomPrefix_isWhitelisted: '文字は「{0}」から選択してください',
  myCustomPrefix_isLength: '文字数は{0}以上{1}以下であることは条件',
})

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues on form submission
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <MaterialUIForm
        onSubmit={this.submit}
        validation={{
          messageMap: customMessageMap,
          messageKeyPrefix: 'myCustomPrefix_',
        }}
      >
        <TextField
          label="Email"
          type="text"
          name="email"
          value="invalid@email."
          data-validators="isEmail"
        />

        <TextField
          label="Inclusion"
          type="number"
          name="number"
          value="3"
          data-validators={[{ isIn: [1, 2, 4] }]}
        />

        <TextField
          label="Whitelisted characters"
          type="text"
          name="whitelisted"
          value="abc1234"
          data-validators={[{ isWhitelisted: 'abc123' }]}
        />

        <TextField
          label="Lenght test"
          type="text"
          name="length"
          value="123"
          data-validators={[{ isLength: { min: 4, max: 5 } }]}
        />

        <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </MaterialUIForm>
    )
  }
}

Custom validators:

import Form, { messageMap, validators } from '../../src/index'
 

validators.isBorat = value => value === 'borat'
const customMessageMap = Object.assign(messageMap, {
  isBorat: 'NAAAAAT! You can only write "borat" lol',
})

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues on form submission
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <MaterialUIForm
        onSubmit={this.submit}
        validation={{
          messageMap: customMessageMap,
          validators,
        }}
      >
        <TextField
          label="Write anything..."
          type="text"
          name="trickster"
          value=""
          helperText="this is not a trick"
          data-validators="isBorat"
        />

        <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </MaterialUIForm>
    )
  }
}

Custom validation logic:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
 

function validate(value, fieldValidators, options) {
  const fieldValidations = []
  fieldValidators.forEach((validator) => {
    const validation = {
      code: String(validator),
      message: 'its invalid so maybe try harder...',
    }
    if (_.has(options, 'genericMessage')) {
      validation.message = options.genericMessage
    }
    fieldValidations.push(validation)
  })
  return fieldValidations
}

const validationOptions = {
  genericMessage: 'yeah... *tisk*',
}

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues on form submission
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <MaterialUIForm
        onSubmit={this.submit}
        validation={{
          requiredValidatorName: false,
          validate,
          ...validationOptions,
        }}
      >
        <TextField
          label="Whatever you write isn't gonna be good enough"
          type="text"
          name="test"
          value=""
          data-validators="whatever - our custom validator will ignore this"
          required
        />

        <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </MaterialUIForm>
    )
  }
}

Server validations:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
 

const mockServerValidations = {
  name: [{ code: 'isInvalid', message: 'such invalid...' }],
}

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  state = {
    mockServerValidations,
  }

  componentDidMount() {
    let validations = {
      name: [{ message: 'such WOOOOOOOOOW...' }],
    }

    setTimeout(() => {
      this.setState({ mockServerValidations: validations })
    }, 1500)

    setTimeout(() => {
      validations = {
        name: [{ message: 'so still haven\'t watched Italian Spiderman?' }],
      }
      this.setState({ mockServerValidations: validations })
    }, 3000)
  }

  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues on form submission
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <MaterialUIForm
        onSubmit={this.submit}
        validations={this.state.mockServerValidations}
      >
        <TextField
          label="Name"
          type="text"
          name="name"
          value="doge"
        />

        <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </MaterialUIForm>
    )
  }
}

Form autoComplete and "on error" submission:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
 

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues on form submission
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <MaterialUIForm
        autoComplete="on"
        disableSubmitButtonOnError={false}
        onSubmit={this.submit}
      >
        <TextField
          label="Name"
          type="text"
          name="name"
          value="doge"
          data-validators="isInt"
        />

        <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </MaterialUIForm>
    )
  }
}

Getting form values on field update:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
 

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  handleValuesChange = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues when any field updates
  }

  handleFieldValidations = (field) => {
    // get field object when its validation status updates
  }

  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues on form submission
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <MaterialUIForm
        onSubmit={this.submit}
        onValuesChange={this.handleValuesChange}
        onFieldValidation={this.handleFieldValidations}
      >
        <TextField
          label="Name"
          name="name"
          value="doge"
          required
        />

        <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </MaterialUIForm>
    )
  }
}

Stepper:

import Stepper, { Step, StepLabel } from 'material-ui/Stepper'
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
 

function getSteps() {
  return [
    'Step 1',
    'Step 2',
  ]
}

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  state = {
    activeStep: 0,
    errorSteps: [],
  }

  clickNext = () => {
    this.setState({
      activeStep: this.state.activeStep + 1,
    })
  }

  clickBack = () => {
    this.setState({
      activeStep: this.state.activeStep - 1,
    })
  }

  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // get all values and pristineValues on form submission
  }

  updateErrorSteps = (field, errorSteps) => {
    this.setState({ errorSteps })
  }

  render() {
    const steps = getSteps()
    const { activeStep } = this.state

    return (
      <div>
        <Stepper activeStep={activeStep} alternativeLabel>
          {steps.map((label, i) => (
            <Step key={label}>
              <StepLabel error={errorSteps.includes(i)}>
                {label}
              </StepLabel>
            </Step>
          ))}
        </Stepper>

        <MaterialUIForm
          activeStep={activeStep}
          onFieldValidation={this.updateErrorSteps}
          onSubmit={this.submit}
        >
          {activeStep === 0 &&
            <React.Fragment>
              <TextField
                label="Name"
                name="name"
                value=""
                required
              />
              <Button variant="raised" onClick={this.clickNext}>Next</Button>
            </React.Fragment>
          }

          {activeStep === 1 &&
            <React.Fragment>
              <TextField
                label="Address"
                name="address"
                value=""
                required
              />
              <Button variant="raised" onClick={this.clickBack}>Back</Button>
              <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
            </React.Fragment>
          }
        </MaterialUIForm>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Dynamic array fields (notice the deletefieldrow prop on the "Remove Row" button):

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
import formData from 'form-data-to-object'
 

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  state = {
    rows: [{ _id: _.uniqueId() }],
    onSubmitValues: null,
  }

  addRow = () => {
    const { rows } = this.state
    rows.push({ _id: _.uniqueId() })
    this.setState({ rows })
  }

  removeRow = (index) => {
    const { rows } = this.state
    if (rows.length > 1) {
      rows.splice(index, 1)
      this.setState({ rows })
    }
  }

  submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
    // you can parse values to turn:
    // rows[0][label]: "label"
    // into:
    // rows: [{ label: "label" }]
    const parsedValues = formData.toObj(values)
  }

  render() {
    const steps = getSteps()

    return (
      <MaterialUIForm onSubmit={this.submit}>
        {this.state.rows.map((row, i) => (
          <Fragment key={row._id}>
            <TextField
              label="Label"
              name={`rows[${i}][label]`}
              value=""
              required
            />
            <TextField
              label="Value"
              name={`rows[${i}][value]`}
              value=""
            />
            { this.state.rows.length > 1 &&
              <Button
                onClick={() => this.removeRow(i)}
                deletefieldrow={`rows[${i}]`}
              >
                Remove Row
              </Button>
            }
          </Fragment>
        ))}
        
        <Button variant="raised" onClick={this.addRow}>Add row</Button>
        <Button variant="raised" color="primary" type="submit">Submit</Button>
      </MaterialUIForm>
    )
  }
}

Custom components with custom handlers:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
 

class MyForm extends React.Component {
  uploadFile = (event) => {
    console.log(event.target.files)
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <MaterialUIForm>
          {'Upload file: '}
          <input
            accept="image/*"
            style={{ display: 'none' }}
            id="raised-button-file"
            multiple
            type="file"
            onChange={this.uploadFile}
          />
          <label htmlFor="raised-button-file">
            <Button variant="raised" component="span">
              Upload
            </Button>
          </label>
        </MaterialUIForm>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Contributing

This is a new project and contributions are welcome so feel free to open an issue or fork and create a pull request.

Now looking for maintainers! If interested please communicate so in this issue.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

