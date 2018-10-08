IMPORTANT! Development is put on hold. If you would like to take over please communicate so in this issue.
material-ui-form is a React wrapper for Material-UI form components. Simply replace the
<form> element with
<MaterialUIForm> to get out-of-the-box state and validation support as-is. There's no need to use any other components, alter your form's nesting structure, or write onChange handlers.
Validation is done with validator.js but you can extend/customize validation messages, validators, and use your own validation logic too. Steppers, dynamic array fields and custom components are also supported.
value and
name props
onChange and
onBlur props (unless you need custom field-specific logic)
data-validators prop to any input field (or FormControl / FormControlLabel) to specify validation rules
material-ui-form extends validator.js validators with the following validators:
/^[a-zA-Z0-9-_\.]*$/i
/^([,.\d]+)$/
value.length !== 0
/^([-\s\da-zA-Z]+)$/
value >= min && value <= max
While most Material-UI field components are supported there may be some that are not. Support for Material-UI field component props is another issue. Please check here to see what is currently tested to be working.
npm install --save material-ui-form
$ git clone https://github.com/unitedhubs/material-ui-form.git
$ cd material-ui-form
$ npm install && npm run dev
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|activeStep [number]
|Use together with
onFieldValidation for better Stepper support
|autoComplete [string]
|Sets form autoComplete prop. Accepts one of ["on", "off"]
|"off"
|disableSubmitButtonOnError [boolean]
|Disables submit button if any errors exist
|true
|onFieldValidation [func]
|Returns @field and @errorSteps (if
activeStep prop is provided) on field validation
|onSubmit [func]
|Returns @values and @pristineValues on form submission
|onValuesChange [func]
|Returns @values and @pristineValues on field value change
|validation [object]
|Object specifying validation config options (prefixed below with ↳)
|↳ messageMap [object]
|A key-value list where the key is the validator name and the value is the error message. Is exposed as a material-ui-form export parameter
|object
|↳ messageKeyPrefix [string]
|Optional prefix to apply to all messageMap keys. If specified, field validator names will automatically be appended the prefix
|""
|↳ requiredValidatorName [boolean, string]
|Specifies the validator name and matching messegeMap key for required fields. To disable and rely on the native required field prop, set to
false
|"isRequired"
|↳ validate [func]
|Overrides the internal validate method. Receives the following parameters: @fieldValue, @fieldValidators, and _@...rest_ (where _@...rest_ is the validation prop object)
|func
|↳ validators [object]
|Defaults to an extended validator.js object. Is exposed as a material-ui-form export parameter
|object
|↳ validateInputOnBlur [boolean]
|Makes text input validations happen on blur instead of on change
|false
|validations [object]
|Validations to pass to the form (i.e. from the server). Should be an object with keys representing field name props and values as arrays of field error messages. The first error message will be displayed per field
|Prop
|Description
|Required
|value [any]
|The value of the field. If empty set an empty string
|Yes
|name [string]
|The name of the field
|Yes
|data-validators [string, array[object]]
|Validators to apply to the field. Multiple validator names can be specified with a comma-delimited string
|onBlur [func]
|A custom handler that will be called after the field's
onBlur event. Provides @value/checked, @field and @event parameters
|onChange [func]
|A custom handler that will be called after the field's
onChange event. Provides @value/checked, @field and @event parameters
|Prop
|Value
|Description
|deletefieldrow [string]
|Field name prop up to and including the row index (i.e. rooms[2])
|Add to button components that use onClick to remove any array field rows
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
class MyForm extends React.Component {
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues on form submission
}
customInputHandler = (value, { name }, event) => {
// the form will update the field as usual, and then call this handler
// if you want to have complete control of the field, change the "value" prop to "defaultValue"
}
customToggleHandler = (checked, { name, value }, event) => {
// the form will update the field as usual, and then call this handler
// if you want to have complete control of the field, change the "value" prop to "defaultValue"
}
render() {
return (
<MaterialUIForm onSubmit={this.submit}>
<TextField
label="Name"
type="text"
name="name"
value=""
data-validators="isRequired,isAlpha"
onChange={this.customInputHandler}
/>
<fieldset>
<legend>Nested</legend>
<Checkbox
checked
name="love"
value="yes"
onChange={this.customToggleHandler}
/>
<span>I love it</span>
<FormControl required>
<InputLabel>Age</InputLabel>
<Select value="" name="age">
<MenuItem value=""><em>Please select your age ...</em></MenuItem>
<MenuItem value={10}>Teens</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value={20}>Twenties</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value={30}>Thirties</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value="40+">Fourties +</MenuItem>
</Select>
<FormHelperText>Some important helper text</FormHelperText>
</FormControl>
</fieldset>
<Button variant="raised" type="reset">Reset</Button>
<Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</MaterialUIForm>
)
}
}
import Form, { messageMap } from '../../src/index'
const customMessageMap = Object.assign(messageMap, {
myCustomPrefix_isInt: 'Invalid integer',
myCustomPrefix_isEmail: 'メールアドレスが無効です',
myCustomPrefix_isIn: '「{0}」のいずれかを記入してください',
myCustomPrefix_isWhitelisted: '文字は「{0}」から選択してください',
myCustomPrefix_isLength: '文字数は{0}以上{1}以下であることは条件',
})
class MyForm extends React.Component {
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues on form submission
}
render() {
return (
<MaterialUIForm
onSubmit={this.submit}
validation={{
messageMap: customMessageMap,
messageKeyPrefix: 'myCustomPrefix_',
}}
>
<TextField
label="Email"
type="text"
name="email"
value="invalid@email."
data-validators="isEmail"
/>
<TextField
label="Inclusion"
type="number"
name="number"
value="3"
data-validators={[{ isIn: [1, 2, 4] }]}
/>
<TextField
label="Whitelisted characters"
type="text"
name="whitelisted"
value="abc1234"
data-validators={[{ isWhitelisted: 'abc123' }]}
/>
<TextField
label="Lenght test"
type="text"
name="length"
value="123"
data-validators={[{ isLength: { min: 4, max: 5 } }]}
/>
<Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</MaterialUIForm>
)
}
}
import Form, { messageMap, validators } from '../../src/index'
validators.isBorat = value => value === 'borat'
const customMessageMap = Object.assign(messageMap, {
isBorat: 'NAAAAAT! You can only write "borat" lol',
})
class MyForm extends React.Component {
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues on form submission
}
render() {
return (
<MaterialUIForm
onSubmit={this.submit}
validation={{
messageMap: customMessageMap,
validators,
}}
>
<TextField
label="Write anything..."
type="text"
name="trickster"
value=""
helperText="this is not a trick"
data-validators="isBorat"
/>
<Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</MaterialUIForm>
)
}
}
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
function validate(value, fieldValidators, options) {
const fieldValidations = []
fieldValidators.forEach((validator) => {
const validation = {
code: String(validator),
message: 'its invalid so maybe try harder...',
}
if (_.has(options, 'genericMessage')) {
validation.message = options.genericMessage
}
fieldValidations.push(validation)
})
return fieldValidations
}
const validationOptions = {
genericMessage: 'yeah... *tisk*',
}
class MyForm extends React.Component {
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues on form submission
}
render() {
return (
<MaterialUIForm
onSubmit={this.submit}
validation={{
requiredValidatorName: false,
validate,
...validationOptions,
}}
>
<TextField
label="Whatever you write isn't gonna be good enough"
type="text"
name="test"
value=""
data-validators="whatever - our custom validator will ignore this"
required
/>
<Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</MaterialUIForm>
)
}
}
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
const mockServerValidations = {
name: [{ code: 'isInvalid', message: 'such invalid...' }],
}
class MyForm extends React.Component {
state = {
mockServerValidations,
}
componentDidMount() {
let validations = {
name: [{ message: 'such WOOOOOOOOOW...' }],
}
setTimeout(() => {
this.setState({ mockServerValidations: validations })
}, 1500)
setTimeout(() => {
validations = {
name: [{ message: 'so still haven\'t watched Italian Spiderman?' }],
}
this.setState({ mockServerValidations: validations })
}, 3000)
}
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues on form submission
}
render() {
return (
<MaterialUIForm
onSubmit={this.submit}
validations={this.state.mockServerValidations}
>
<TextField
label="Name"
type="text"
name="name"
value="doge"
/>
<Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</MaterialUIForm>
)
}
}
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
class MyForm extends React.Component {
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues on form submission
}
render() {
return (
<MaterialUIForm
autoComplete="on"
disableSubmitButtonOnError={false}
onSubmit={this.submit}
>
<TextField
label="Name"
type="text"
name="name"
value="doge"
data-validators="isInt"
/>
<Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</MaterialUIForm>
)
}
}
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
class MyForm extends React.Component {
handleValuesChange = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues when any field updates
}
handleFieldValidations = (field) => {
// get field object when its validation status updates
}
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues on form submission
}
render() {
return (
<MaterialUIForm
onSubmit={this.submit}
onValuesChange={this.handleValuesChange}
onFieldValidation={this.handleFieldValidations}
>
<TextField
label="Name"
name="name"
value="doge"
required
/>
<Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</MaterialUIForm>
)
}
}
import Stepper, { Step, StepLabel } from 'material-ui/Stepper'
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
function getSteps() {
return [
'Step 1',
'Step 2',
]
}
class MyForm extends React.Component {
state = {
activeStep: 0,
errorSteps: [],
}
clickNext = () => {
this.setState({
activeStep: this.state.activeStep + 1,
})
}
clickBack = () => {
this.setState({
activeStep: this.state.activeStep - 1,
})
}
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// get all values and pristineValues on form submission
}
updateErrorSteps = (field, errorSteps) => {
this.setState({ errorSteps })
}
render() {
const steps = getSteps()
const { activeStep } = this.state
return (
<div>
<Stepper activeStep={activeStep} alternativeLabel>
{steps.map((label, i) => (
<Step key={label}>
<StepLabel error={errorSteps.includes(i)}>
{label}
</StepLabel>
</Step>
))}
</Stepper>
<MaterialUIForm
activeStep={activeStep}
onFieldValidation={this.updateErrorSteps}
onSubmit={this.submit}
>
{activeStep === 0 &&
<React.Fragment>
<TextField
label="Name"
name="name"
value=""
required
/>
<Button variant="raised" onClick={this.clickNext}>Next</Button>
</React.Fragment>
}
{activeStep === 1 &&
<React.Fragment>
<TextField
label="Address"
name="address"
value=""
required
/>
<Button variant="raised" onClick={this.clickBack}>Back</Button>
<Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</React.Fragment>
}
</MaterialUIForm>
</div>
)
}
}
deletefieldrow prop on the "Remove Row" button):
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
import formData from 'form-data-to-object'
class MyForm extends React.Component {
state = {
rows: [{ _id: _.uniqueId() }],
onSubmitValues: null,
}
addRow = () => {
const { rows } = this.state
rows.push({ _id: _.uniqueId() })
this.setState({ rows })
}
removeRow = (index) => {
const { rows } = this.state
if (rows.length > 1) {
rows.splice(index, 1)
this.setState({ rows })
}
}
submit = (values, pristineValues) => {
// you can parse values to turn:
// rows[0][label]: "label"
// into:
// rows: [{ label: "label" }]
const parsedValues = formData.toObj(values)
}
render() {
const steps = getSteps()
return (
<MaterialUIForm onSubmit={this.submit}>
{this.state.rows.map((row, i) => (
<Fragment key={row._id}>
<TextField
label="Label"
name={`rows[${i}][label]`}
value=""
required
/>
<TextField
label="Value"
name={`rows[${i}][value]`}
value=""
/>
{ this.state.rows.length > 1 &&
<Button
onClick={() => this.removeRow(i)}
deletefieldrow={`rows[${i}]`}
>
Remove Row
</Button>
}
</Fragment>
))}
<Button variant="raised" onClick={this.addRow}>Add row</Button>
<Button variant="raised" color="primary" type="submit">Submit</Button>
</MaterialUIForm>
)
}
}
import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form'
class MyForm extends React.Component {
uploadFile = (event) => {
console.log(event.target.files)
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<MaterialUIForm>
{'Upload file: '}
<input
accept="image/*"
style={{ display: 'none' }}
id="raised-button-file"
multiple
type="file"
onChange={this.uploadFile}
/>
<label htmlFor="raised-button-file">
<Button variant="raised" component="span">
Upload
</Button>
</label>
</MaterialUIForm>
</div>
)
}
}
This is a new project and contributions are welcome so feel free to open an issue or fork and create a pull request.
Now looking for maintainers! If interested please communicate so in this issue.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.