IMPORTANT! Development is put on hold. If you would like to take over please communicate so in this issue.

About

material-ui-form is a React wrapper for Material-UI form components. Simply replace the <form> element with <MaterialUIForm> to get out-of-the-box state and validation support as-is. There's no need to use any other components, alter your form's nesting structure, or write onChange handlers.

Validation is done with validator.js but you can extend/customize validation messages, validators, and use your own validation logic too. Steppers, dynamic array fields and custom components are also supported.

use and requirements

requires React 16.3.0 or newer

supports official and unofficial Material-UI fields (other input elements are rendered without state/validation support)

every input field must have value and name props

and props every input field should NOT have onChange and onBlur props (unless you need custom field-specific logic)

and props (unless you need custom field-specific logic) add a data-validators prop to any input field (or FormControl / FormControlLabel) to specify validation rules

extra validators

material-ui-form extends validator.js validators with the following validators:

isAlias /^[a-zA-Z0-9-_\.]*$/i

isDate

isNumber /^([,.\d]+)$/

isRequired value.length !== 0

isSerial /^([-\s\da-zA-Z]+)$/

isSize value >= min && value <= max

isTime

While most Material-UI field components are supported there may be some that are not. Support for Material-UI field component props is another issue. Please check here to see what is currently tested to be working.

Setup

install

npm install --save material-ui-form

demo

$ git clone https://github.com/unitedhubs/material-ui-form.git $ cd material-ui-form $ npm install && npm run dev

Props

Form props (optional):

Prop Description Default activeStep [number] Use together with onFieldValidation for better Stepper support autoComplete [string] Sets form autoComplete prop. Accepts one of ["on", "off"] "off" disableSubmitButtonOnError [boolean] Disables submit button if any errors exist true onFieldValidation [func] Returns @field and @errorSteps (if activeStep prop is provided) on field validation onSubmit [func] Returns @values and @pristineValues on form submission onValuesChange [func] Returns @values and @pristineValues on field value change validation [object] Object specifying validation config options (prefixed below with ↳) ↳ messageMap [object] A key-value list where the key is the validator name and the value is the error message. Is exposed as a material-ui-form export parameter object ↳ messageKeyPrefix [string] Optional prefix to apply to all messageMap keys. If specified, field validator names will automatically be appended the prefix "" ↳ requiredValidatorName [boolean, string] Specifies the validator name and matching messegeMap key for required fields. To disable and rely on the native required field prop, set to false "isRequired" ↳ validate [func] Overrides the internal validate method. Receives the following parameters: @fieldValue, @fieldValidators, and _@...rest_ (where _@...rest_ is the validation prop object) func ↳ validators [object] Defaults to an extended validator.js object. Is exposed as a material-ui-form export parameter object ↳ validateInputOnBlur [boolean] Makes text input validations happen on blur instead of on change false validations [object] Validations to pass to the form (i.e. from the server). Should be an object with keys representing field name props and values as arrays of field error messages. The first error message will be displayed per field

Field props:

Prop Description Required value [any] The value of the field. If empty set an empty string Yes name [string] The name of the field Yes data-validators [string, array[object]] Validators to apply to the field. Multiple validator names can be specified with a comma-delimited string onBlur [func] A custom handler that will be called after the field's onBlur event. Provides @value/checked, @field and @event parameters onChange [func] A custom handler that will be called after the field's onChange event. Provides @value/checked, @field and @event parameters

Other props:

Prop Value Description deletefieldrow [string] Field name prop up to and including the row index (i.e. rooms[2]) Add to button components that use onClick to remove any array field rows

Examples

Nested fields:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form' class MyForm extends React . Component { submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } customInputHandler = ( value, { name }, event ) => { } customToggleHandler = ( checked, { name, value }, event ) => { } render() { return ( <MaterialUIForm onSubmit={this.submit}> <TextField label="Name" type="text" name="name" value="" data-validators="isRequired,isAlpha" onChange={this.customInputHandler} /> <fieldset> <legend>Nested</legend> <Checkbox checked name="love" value="yes" onChange={this.customToggleHandler} /> <span>I love it</span> <FormControl required> <InputLabel>Age</InputLabel> <Select value="" name="age"> <MenuItem value=""><em>Please select your age ...</em></MenuItem> <MenuItem value={10}>Teens</MenuItem> <MenuItem value={20}>Twenties</MenuItem> <MenuItem value={30}>Thirties</MenuItem> <MenuItem value="40+">Fourties +</MenuItem> </Select> <FormHelperText>Some important helper text</FormHelperText> </FormControl> </fieldset> <Button variant="raised" type="reset">Reset</Button> <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button> </MaterialUIForm> ) } }

Custom validation messages:

import Form, { messageMap } from '../../src/index' const customMessageMap = Object .assign(messageMap, { myCustomPrefix_isInt : 'Invalid integer' , myCustomPrefix_isEmail : 'メールアドレスが無効です' , myCustomPrefix_isIn : '「{0}」のいずれかを記入してください' , myCustomPrefix_isWhitelisted : '文字は「{0}」から選択してください' , myCustomPrefix_isLength : '文字数は{0}以上{1}以下であることは条件' , }) class MyForm extends React . Component { submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } render() { return ( <MaterialUIForm onSubmit={this.submit} validation={{ messageMap: customMessageMap, messageKeyPrefix: 'myCustomPrefix_', }} > <TextField label="Email" type="text" name="email" value="invalid@email." data-validators="isEmail" /> <TextField label="Inclusion" type="number" name="number" value="3" data-validators={[{ isIn: [1, 2, 4] }]} /> <TextField label="Whitelisted characters" type="text" name="whitelisted" value="abc1234" data-validators={[{ isWhitelisted: 'abc123' }]} /> <TextField label="Lenght test" type="text" name="length" value="123" data-validators={[{ isLength: { min: 4, max: 5 } }]} /> <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button> </MaterialUIForm> ) } }

Custom validators:

import Form, { messageMap, validators } from '../../src/index' validators.isBorat = value => value === 'borat' const customMessageMap = Object .assign(messageMap, { isBorat : 'NAAAAAT! You can only write "borat" lol' , }) class MyForm extends React . Component { submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } render() { return ( < MaterialUIForm onSubmit = {this.submit} validation = {{ messageMap: customMessageMap , validators , }} > < TextField label = "Write anything..." type = "text" name = "trickster" value = "" helperText = "this is not a trick" data-validators = "isBorat" /> < Button variant = "raised" type = "submit" > Submit </ Button > </ MaterialUIForm > ) } }

Custom validation logic:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form' function validate ( value, fieldValidators, options ) { const fieldValidations = [] fieldValidators.forEach( ( validator ) => { const validation = { code : String (validator), message : 'its invalid so maybe try harder...' , } if (_.has(options, 'genericMessage' )) { validation.message = options.genericMessage } fieldValidations.push(validation) }) return fieldValidations } const validationOptions = { genericMessage : 'yeah... *tisk*' , } class MyForm extends React . Component { submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } render() { return ( < MaterialUIForm onSubmit = {this.submit} validation = {{ requiredValidatorName: false , validate , ...validationOptions , }} > < TextField label = "Whatever you write isn't gonna be good enough" type = "text" name = "test" value = "" data-validators = "whatever - our custom validator will ignore this" required /> < Button variant = "raised" type = "submit" > Submit </ Button > </ MaterialUIForm > ) } }

Server validations:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form' const mockServerValidations = { name : [{ code : 'isInvalid' , message : 'such invalid...' }], } class MyForm extends React . Component { state = { mockServerValidations, } componentDidMount() { let validations = { name : [{ message : 'such WOOOOOOOOOW...' }], } setTimeout( () => { this .setState({ mockServerValidations : validations }) }, 1500 ) setTimeout( () => { validations = { name : [{ message : 'so still haven\'t watched Italian Spiderman?' }], } this .setState({ mockServerValidations : validations }) }, 3000 ) } submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } render() { return ( < MaterialUIForm onSubmit = {this.submit} validations = {this.state.mockServerValidations} > < TextField label = "Name" type = "text" name = "name" value = "doge" /> < Button variant = "raised" type = "submit" > Submit </ Button > </ MaterialUIForm > ) } }

Form autoComplete and "on error" submission:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form' class MyForm extends React . Component { submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } render() { return ( < MaterialUIForm autoComplete = "on" disableSubmitButtonOnError = {false} onSubmit = {this.submit} > < TextField label = "Name" type = "text" name = "name" value = "doge" data-validators = "isInt" /> < Button variant = "raised" type = "submit" > Submit </ Button > </ MaterialUIForm > ) } }

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form' class MyForm extends React . Component { handleValuesChange = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } handleFieldValidations = ( field ) => { } submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } render() { return ( < MaterialUIForm onSubmit = {this.submit} onValuesChange = {this.handleValuesChange} onFieldValidation = {this.handleFieldValidations} > < TextField label = "Name" name = "name" value = "doge" required /> < Button variant = "raised" type = "submit" > Submit </ Button > </ MaterialUIForm > ) } }

import Stepper, { Step, StepLabel } from 'material-ui/Stepper' import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form' function getSteps ( ) { return [ 'Step 1' , 'Step 2' , ] } class MyForm extends React . Component { state = { activeStep : 0 , errorSteps : [], } clickNext = () => { this .setState({ activeStep : this .state.activeStep + 1 , }) } clickBack = () => { this .setState({ activeStep : this .state.activeStep - 1 , }) } submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { } updateErrorSteps = ( field, errorSteps ) => { this .setState({ errorSteps }) } render() { const steps = getSteps() const { activeStep } = this .state return ( <div> <Stepper activeStep={activeStep} alternativeLabel> {steps.map((label, i) => ( <Step key={label}> <StepLabel error={errorSteps.includes(i)}> {label} </StepLabel> </Step> ))} </Stepper> <MaterialUIForm activeStep={activeStep} onFieldValidation={this.updateErrorSteps} onSubmit={this.submit} > {activeStep === 0 && <React.Fragment> <TextField label="Name" name="name" value="" required /> <Button variant="raised" onClick={this.clickNext}>Next</Button> </React.Fragment> } {activeStep === 1 && <React.Fragment> <TextField label="Address" name="address" value="" required /> <Button variant="raised" onClick={this.clickBack}>Back</Button> <Button variant="raised" type="submit">Submit</Button> </React.Fragment> } </MaterialUIForm> </div> ) } }

Dynamic array fields (notice the deletefieldrow prop on the "Remove Row" button):

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form' import formData from 'form-data-to-object' class MyForm extends React . Component { state = { rows : [{ _id : _.uniqueId() }], onSubmitValues : null , } addRow = () => { const { rows } = this .state rows.push({ _id : _.uniqueId() }) this .setState({ rows }) } removeRow = ( index ) => { const { rows } = this .state if (rows.length > 1 ) { rows.splice(index, 1 ) this .setState({ rows }) } } submit = ( values, pristineValues ) => { const parsedValues = formData.toObj(values) } render() { const steps = getSteps() return ( <MaterialUIForm onSubmit={this.submit}> {this.state.rows.map((row, i) => ( <Fragment key={row._id}> <TextField label="Label" name={`rows[${i}][label]`} value="" required /> <TextField label="Value" name={`rows[${i}][value]`} value="" /> { this.state.rows.length > 1 && <Button onClick={() => this.removeRow(i)} deletefieldrow={`rows[${i}]`} > Remove Row </Button> } </Fragment> ))} <Button variant="raised" onClick={this.addRow}>Add row</Button> <Button variant="raised" color="primary" type="submit">Submit</Button> </MaterialUIForm> ) } }

Custom components with custom handlers:

import MaterialUIForm from 'material-ui-form' class MyForm extends React . Component { uploadFile = ( event ) => { console .log(event.target.files) } render() { return ( < div > < MaterialUIForm > {'Upload file: '} < input accept = "image/*" style = {{ display: ' none ' }} id = "raised-button-file" multiple type = "file" onChange = {this.uploadFile} /> < label htmlFor = "raised-button-file" > < Button variant = "raised" component = "span" > Upload </ Button > </ label > </ MaterialUIForm > </ div > ) } }

Contributing

This is a new project and contributions are welcome so feel free to open an issue or fork and create a pull request.

Now looking for maintainers! If interested please communicate so in this issue.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.