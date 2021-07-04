A pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.
|material-ui-flat-pagination
|Material-UI
|>=4.0.0
|>=4.0.0
|>=3.0.0
|>=1.0.0
|2.x
|0.x
npm install material-ui-flat-pagination
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import CssBaseline from "@material-ui/core/CssBaseline";
import { createMuiTheme, MuiThemeProvider } from "@material-ui/core/styles";
import Pagination from "material-ui-flat-pagination";
const theme = createMuiTheme();
class Example extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { offset: 0 };
}
handleClick(offset) {
this.setState({ offset });
}
render() {
return (
<MuiThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<CssBaseline />
<Pagination
limit={10}
offset={this.state.offset}
total={100}
onClick={(e, offset) => this.handleClick(offset)}
/>
</MuiThemeProvider>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Example />, document.getElementById("root"));
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
limit *
|number
|The number of rows per page. Allow a number greater than or equal to
1.
offset *
|number
|The number of rows to skip. Allow a number greater than or equal to
0.
total *
|number
|The total number of rows. Allow a number greater than or equal to
0.
centerRipple
|bool
|false
|If true, the ripples of all buttons will be centered.
classes
|object
|Override or extend the styles applied to the component. See CSS API below for more details.
component
|union:
string |
func |
object
|'div'
|The component used for the root node. Either a string to use a DOM element or a component.
currentPageColor
|enum:
'default' |
'inherit' |
'primary' |
'secondary'
|'secondary'
|The color of the current page button.
disabled
|bool
|false
|If true, all buttons will be disabled.
disableFocusRipple
|bool
|false
|If true, the keyboard focus ripple of all buttons will be disabled.
disableRipple
|bool
|false
|If true, the ripple effect of all buttons will be disabled.
fullWidth
|bool
|false
|If true, all buttons will take up the full width of its container.
innerButtonCount
|number
|2
|The number of displayed standard page buttons adjacent to the current button. Allow a number greater than or equal to
0.
nextPageLabel
|node
|'>'
|The content of the next page button.
onClick
|func
|Callback fired when the button is clicked.
Signature:
function(event: object, offset: number, page: number) => void
event: The event source of the callback.
offset: The number of new offset.
page: The number of new page.
otherPageColor
|enum:
'default' |
'inherit' |
'primary' |
'secondary'
|'primary'
|The color of the buttons of other pages excluding the current page.
outerButtonCount
|number
|2
|The number of standard page buttons displayed at the end. Allow a number greater than or equal to
1.
previousPageLabel
|node
|'<'
|The content of the previous page button.
reduced
|bool
|false
|If true, the number of displayed buttons will be reduced. Equivalent to
innerButtonCount=1 and
outerButtonCount=1.
renderButton
|func
|Callback fired when the button is rendered. Main use case is to use anchor for pagination:
({ page, children }) => React.cloneElement(children as React.ReactElement, { href: `?page=${page}` })
Signature:
function({ offset: number, page: number, children: node}) => ReactElement
offset: The number of new offset.
page: The number of new page.
children: The page button component.
size
|enum:
'small' |
'medium' |
'large'
|'medium'
|The size of all buttons.
Any other properties supplied will be spread to the root element.
|Name
|Description
root
|Styles applied to the root element.
rootCurrent
|Styles applied to the root element of the current page button.
rootEllipsis
|Styles applied to the root element of the ellipsis page button.
rootEnd
|Styles applied to the root element of the end page button.
rootStandard
|Styles applied to the root element of the standard page button.
label
|Styles applied to the span element of the page button that wraps the children.
text
|Styles applied to the root element of the page button.
textPrimary
|Styles applied to the root element of the page button if
currentPageColor="primary" or
otherPageColor="primary".
textSecondary
|Styles applied to the root element of the page button if
currentPageColor="secondary" or
otherPageColor="secondary".
colorInherit
|Styles applied to the root element of the page button if
currentPageColor="inherit" or
otherPageColor="inherit".
colorInheritCurrent
|Styles applied to the root element of the current page button if
currentPageColor="inherit".
colorInheritOther
|Styles applied to the root element of the other page button if
otherPageColor="inherit".
disabled
|Styles applied to the root element of the page button if
disabled={true}.
sizeSmall
|Styles applied to the root element of the page button if
size="small".
sizeSmallCurrent
|Styles applied to the root element of the current page button if
size="small".
sizeSmallEllipsis
|Styles applied to the root element of the ellipsis page button if
size="small".
sizeSmallEnd
|Styles applied to the root element of the end page button if
size="small".
sizeSmallStandard
|Styles applied to the root element of the standard page button if
size="small".
sizeLarge
|Styles applied to the root element of the page button if
size="large".
sizeLargeCurrent
|Styles applied to the root element of the current page button if
size="large".
sizeLargeEllipsis
|Styles applied to the root element of the ellipsis page button if
size="large".
sizeLargeEnd
|Styles applied to the root element of the end page button if
size="large".
sizeLargeStandard
|Styles applied to the root element of the standard page button if
size="large".
fullWidth
|Styles applied to the root element of the page button if
fullWidth={true}.
MIT, see LICENSE for details.