limit * number The number of rows per page. Allow a number greater than or equal to 1 .

offset * number The number of rows to skip. Allow a number greater than or equal to 0 .

total * number The total number of rows. Allow a number greater than or equal to 0 .

centerRipple bool false If true, the ripples of all buttons will be centered.

classes object Override or extend the styles applied to the component. See CSS API below for more details.

component union:

string |

func |

object 'div' The component used for the root node. Either a string to use a DOM element or a component.

currentPageColor enum:

'default' |

'inherit' |

'primary' |

'secondary' 'secondary' The color of the current page button.

disabled bool false If true, all buttons will be disabled.

disableFocusRipple bool false If true, the keyboard focus ripple of all buttons will be disabled.

disableRipple bool false If true, the ripple effect of all buttons will be disabled.

fullWidth bool false If true, all buttons will take up the full width of its container.

innerButtonCount number 2 The number of displayed standard page buttons adjacent to the current button. Allow a number greater than or equal to 0 .

nextPageLabel node '>' The content of the next page button.

onClick func Callback fired when the button is clicked.



Signature:

function(event: object, offset: number, page: number) => void

event: The event source of the callback.

offset: The number of new offset.

page: The number of new page.

otherPageColor enum:

'default' |

'inherit' |

'primary' |

'secondary' 'primary' The color of the buttons of other pages excluding the current page.

outerButtonCount number 2 The number of standard page buttons displayed at the end. Allow a number greater than or equal to 1 .

previousPageLabel node '<' The content of the previous page button.

reduced bool false If true, the number of displayed buttons will be reduced. Equivalent to innerButtonCount=1 and outerButtonCount=1 .

renderButton func Callback fired when the button is rendered. Main use case is to use anchor for pagination: ({ page, children }) => React.cloneElement(children as React.ReactElement, { href: `?page=${page}` })



Signature:

function({ offset: number, page: number, children: node}) => ReactElement

offset: The number of new offset.

page: The number of new page.

children: The page button component.