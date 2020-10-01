Material-UI-dropzone is a React component using Material-UI and is based on the excellent react-dropzone library.

This components provide either a file-upload dropzone or a file-upload dropzone inside of a dialog.

The file-upload dropzone features some snazzy "File Allowed/Not Allowed" effects, previews and alerts.

Installation

npm install --save material-ui-dropzone

or

yarn add material-ui-dropzone

Support

material-ui-dropzone complies to the following support matrix.

version React Material-UI 3.x 16.8+ 4.x 2.x 15.x or 16.x 3.x or 4.x

Screenshots

This is the Dialog component:

When you drag a file onto the dropzone, you get a neat effect:

And if you drag in a wrong type of file, you'll get yelled at:

N.B. This has some limitations (see here for more details).

Documentation and Examples

See https://yuvaleros.github.io/material-ui-dropzone for Documentation and Examples.

Components

DropzoneArea

This components creates the dropzone, previews and snackbar notifications without a dialog

import React, {Component} from 'react' import {DropzoneArea} from 'material-ui-dropzone' class DropzoneAreaExample extends Component { constructor (props){ super (props); this .state = { files : [] }; } handleChange(files){ this .setState({ files : files }); } render(){ return ( < DropzoneArea onChange = {this.handleChange.bind(this)} /> ) } } export default DropzoneAreaExample;

DropzoneDialog

This component provides the DropzoneArea inside of a MaterialUI Dialog.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import {DropzoneDialog} from 'material-ui-dropzone' import Button from '@material-ui/core/Button' ; export default class DropzoneDialogExample extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { open : false , files : [] }; } handleClose() { this .setState({ open : false }); } handleSave(files) { this .setState({ files : files, open : false }); } handleOpen() { this .setState({ open : true , }); } render() { return ( < div > < Button onClick = {this.handleOpen.bind(this)} > Add Image </ Button > < DropzoneDialog open = {this.state.open} onSave = {this.handleSave.bind(this)} acceptedFiles = {[ ' image / jpeg ', ' image / png ', ' image / bmp ']} showPreviews = {true} maxFileSize = {5000000} onClose = {this.handleClose.bind(this)} /> </ div > ); } }

License

MIT

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!