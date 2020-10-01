Material-UI-dropzone is a React component using Material-UI and is based on the excellent react-dropzone library.
This components provide either a file-upload dropzone or a file-upload dropzone inside of a dialog.
The file-upload dropzone features some snazzy "File Allowed/Not Allowed" effects, previews and alerts.
npm install --save material-ui-dropzone
or
yarn add material-ui-dropzone
material-ui-dropzone complies to the following support matrix.
|version
|React
|Material-UI
3.x
16.8+
4.x
2.x
15.x or
16.x
3.x or
4.x
This is the Dialog component:
When you drag a file onto the dropzone, you get a neat effect:
And if you drag in a wrong type of file, you'll get yelled at:
N.B. This has some limitations (see here for more details).
See https://yuvaleros.github.io/material-ui-dropzone for Documentation and Examples.
This components creates the dropzone, previews and snackbar notifications without a dialog
import React, {Component} from 'react'
import {DropzoneArea} from 'material-ui-dropzone'
class DropzoneAreaExample extends Component{
constructor(props){
super(props);
this.state = {
files: []
};
}
handleChange(files){
this.setState({
files: files
});
}
render(){
return (
<DropzoneArea
onChange={this.handleChange.bind(this)}
/>
)
}
}
export default DropzoneAreaExample;
This component provides the DropzoneArea inside of a MaterialUI Dialog.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import {DropzoneDialog} from 'material-ui-dropzone'
import Button from '@material-ui/core/Button';
export default class DropzoneDialogExample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
open: false,
files: []
};
}
handleClose() {
this.setState({
open: false
});
}
handleSave(files) {
//Saving files to state for further use and closing Modal.
this.setState({
files: files,
open: false
});
}
handleOpen() {
this.setState({
open: true,
});
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Button onClick={this.handleOpen.bind(this)}>
Add Image
</Button>
<DropzoneDialog
open={this.state.open}
onSave={this.handleSave.bind(this)}
acceptedFiles={['image/jpeg', 'image/png', 'image/bmp']}
showPreviews={true}
maxFileSize={5000000}
onClose={this.handleClose.bind(this)}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
MIT
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Yuvaleros
🤔 💻 🎨 📖 💬 👀 🚧
|
Mattia Panzeri
🤔 💻 🎨 📖 💡 🚇 🐛 💬 👀 🚧
|
Max Carroll
🤔 💻 🎨 💡 👀
|
Matthew Corner
🐛 🤔 💻
|
Barry Loong
🤔 💻
|
JF Blouin
🤔 💻
|
Anthony Raymond
💻 💡
|
isaacbuckman
🐛 💻 💡
|
MatthijsMud
🐛 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!