This component gives you animated pagination dots as seen in the Material Design specs and in the quick settings menu of Android N. The dots were extracted from our auto-rotating carousel component.
npm i --save material-ui-dots
There is only a single
Dots component which is to be used in controlled mode. The following example component will display five dots and select a dot when clicking on it.
import React from 'react'
import Dots from 'material-ui-dots'
class Demo extends React.Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.state = { index: 0 }
}
render () {
return (
<Dots
index={this.state.index}
count={5}
onDotClick={(index) => this.setState({ index })}
/>
)
}
}
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.