material-ui-dots

by TeamWertarbyte
2.0.2 (see all)

Just some animated dots for pagination.

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Pagination

Readme

Material-UI Dots

npm Package Build Status Coverage Status Standard - JavaScript Style Guide

This component gives you animated pagination dots as seen in the Material Design specs and in the quick settings menu of Android N. The dots were extracted from our auto-rotating carousel component.

Installation

npm i --save material-ui-dots

Usage

There is only a single Dots component which is to be used in controlled mode. The following example component will display five dots and select a dot when clicking on it.

import React from 'react'
import Dots from 'material-ui-dots'

class Demo extends React.Component {
  constructor (props) {
    super(props)
    this.state = { index: 0 }
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <Dots
        index={this.state.index}
        count={5}
        onDotClick={(index) => this.setState({ index })}
      />
    )
  }
}

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.

