Deprecated

We suggest migrate to material-ui v1 and use material-ui-pickers for date/time pickers. This project will not be longer supported.

Wrapper for Material UI Time and Date picker component

Component, that joins Material UI`s pickers into the one component, one input and 2 dialogs, appearing one by one.

We are recommending to use your custom wrapper outside of this component to store your custom props, and not pass Dialogs each time you use this package, because it should be solved in one of next material-ui versions

Dependencies

Material UI (Don`t use this package without material-ui, please)

(Don`t use this package without material-ui, please) React

Getting Started

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

npm install material-ui-datetimepicker

Simple usage

import React from 'react' ; import DateTimePicker from 'material-ui-datetimepicker' ; import DatePickerDialog from 'material-ui/DatePicker/DatePickerDialog' import TimePickerDialog from 'material-ui/TimePicker/TimePickerDialog' ; class Demo extends React . Component { state = { dateTime : null } setDate = ( dateTime ) => this .setState({ dateTime }) render() { return ( < DateTimePicker onChange = {this.setDate} DatePicker = {DatePickerDialog} TimePicker = {TimePickerDialog} /> ); } }

Advanced

Note that each of this props applied by default

import DatePickerDialog from 'material-ui/DatePicker/DatePickerDialog' ; import TimePickerDialog from 'material-ui/TimePicker/TimePickerDialog' ; < DateTimePicker value = {new Date ()} // picker value moment / string / number / js Date format = 'MMM DD, YYYY hh:mm A' timePickerDelay = {150} returnMomentDate = {false} // if true will return moment object className = 'datetime-container' textFieldClassName = 'datetime-input' name = 'picker' // form value name datePickerMode = 'portrait' // or landscape openToYearSelection = {false} disableYearSelection = {false} hideCalendarDate = {false} firstDayOfWeek = {1} minutesStep = {1} showCurrentDateByDefault = {false} clearIcon = { < ClearIcon /> } // set null to not render nothing // available callbacks onChange={() => {}} onTimePickerShow={() => {}} onDatePickerShow={() => {}} onDateSelected={() => {}} onTimeSelected={() => {}} shouldDisableDate={() => {}} DatePicker={DatePickerDialog} TimePicker={TimePickerDialog} // styles clearIconStyle={{ }} textFieldStyle={{ }} style={{ }} // root timePickerBodyStyle={{ }} />

Customizing input

You can apply any of material ui Text Field props to the root.

<DateTimePicker floatingLabelFixed floatingLabelText= "Get my date" floatingLabelFocusStyle={{ marginTop : '10px' }} disabled={ false } errorText= 'Required' id= "some-id" fullWidth={ false } />

Contributing

For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.

LICENSE

The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license