openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mud

material-ui-datetimepicker

by Dmitriy Kovalenko
1.0.7 (see all)

[UNMAINTAINED] Wrapper for Material UI Date and Time picker components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

339

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Hey, update to @material-ui/core and @material-ui/pickers. Stop using this old stuff!

Readme

Deprecated

We suggest migrate to material-ui v1 and use material-ui-pickers for date/time pickers. This project will not be longer supported.

Material UI Date & Time picker

Wrapper for Material UI Time and Date picker component

Demo

Component, that joins Material UI`s pickers into the one component, one input and 2 dialogs, appearing one by one.

We are recommending to use your custom wrapper outside of this component to store your custom props, and not pass Dialogs each time you use this package, because it should be solved in one of next material-ui versions

Dependencies

  • Material UI (Don`t use this package without material-ui, please)
  • React

Getting Started

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

npm install material-ui-datetimepicker

Simple usage

import React from 'react';
import DateTimePicker from 'material-ui-datetimepicker';
import DatePickerDialog from 'material-ui/DatePicker/DatePickerDialog'
import TimePickerDialog from 'material-ui/TimePicker/TimePickerDialog';

class Demo extends React.Component {
  state = {
    dateTime: null
  }

  setDate = (dateTime) => this.setState({ dateTime })

  render() {
    return (
      <DateTimePicker 
        onChange={this.setDate}
        DatePicker={DatePickerDialog}
        TimePicker={TimePickerDialog}
      />
    );
  }
}

Advanced

Note that each of this props applied by default

import DatePickerDialog from 'material-ui/DatePicker/DatePickerDialog';
import TimePickerDialog from 'material-ui/TimePicker/TimePickerDialog';

<DateTimePicker
  value={new Date()} // picker value moment/string/number/js Date
  format='MMM DD, YYYY hh:mm A'
  timePickerDelay={150}
  returnMomentDate={false} // if true will return moment object
  className='datetime-container'
  textFieldClassName='datetime-input'
  name='picker' // form value name
  datePickerMode='portrait' // or landscape
  openToYearSelection={false} 
  disableYearSelection={false}
  hideCalendarDate={false}
  firstDayOfWeek={1}
  minutesStep={1}
  showCurrentDateByDefault={false}
  clearIcon={<ClearIcon />} // set null to not render nothing
  // available callbacks
  onChange={() => {}}
  onTimePickerShow={() => {}}
  onDatePickerShow={() => {}}
  onDateSelected={() => {}}
  onTimeSelected={() => {}}
  shouldDisableDate={() => {}}
  DatePicker={DatePickerDialog}
  TimePicker={TimePickerDialog}
  // styles
  clearIconStyle={{ }}
  textFieldStyle={{ }}
  style={{ }} // root
  timePickerBodyStyle={{ }}
/>

Customizing input

You can apply any of material ui Text Field props to the root.

<DateTimePicker
  floatingLabelFixed    
  floatingLabelText="Get my date"
  floatingLabelFocusStyle={{ marginTop: '10px' }}
  disabled={false}
  errorText='Required'
  id="some-id"
  fullWidth={false}
/>

Contributing

For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.

LICENSE

The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial