An another React Data tables component.

Material-UI-Datatables is a custom React component using awesome Material-UI. It provides rendering data and emitting events such as filter and column sort and pagination which may help you dealing with your data. But it doesn't provide features all done within the component. Most parts of this component are stateless, which means you need to implement your logic for the events.

Now material-ui provides example code of data tables component with it's v1.0.0 package

Installation

npm install material-ui-datatables

or

yarn add material-ui-datatables

Demo

Status

Work in progress

Usage

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import DataTables from 'material-ui-datatables' ; const TABLE_COLUMNS = [ { key : 'name' , label : 'Dessert (100g serving)' , }, { key : 'calories' , label : 'Calories' , }, ... ]; const TABLE_DATA = [ { name : 'Frozen yogurt' , calories : '159' , fat : '6.0' , carbs : '24' , ... }, { name : 'Ice cream sandwich' , calories : '159' , fat : '6.0' , carbs : '24' , ... }, ... ]; class MyComponent extends Component { ... handleFilterValueChange = ( value ) => { } handleSortOrderChange = ( key, order ) => { } render() { return ( < DataTables height = { ' auto '} selectable = {false} showRowHover = {true} columns = {TABLE_COLUMNS} data = {TABLE_DATA} showCheckboxes = {false} onCellClick = {this.handleCellClick} onCellDoubleClick = {this.handleCellDoubleClick} onFilterValueChange = {this.handleFilterValueChange} onSortOrderChange = {this.handleSortOrderChange} page = {1} count = {100} /> ); } }

Properties

Name Type Default Description columns array Array of column settings object count number 0 data array enableSelectAll bool false filterHintText string 'Search' filterValue string '' footerToolbarStyle object headerToolbarMode string 'default' 'default' or 'filter' height string 'inherit' initialSort object {column: 'column key', order: 'asc or desc'} multiSelectable bool false onCellClick function onCellDoubleClick function onFilterValueChange function Should set 'showHeaderToolbar' to true first onNextPageClick function onPreviousPageClick function onRowSelection function onRowSizeChange function onSortOrderChange function page number 1 rowSize number 10 rowSizeLabel string 'Rows per page:' rowSizeList array [10, 30, 50, 100] selectable bool false selectedRows array [] showCheckboxes bool false showFooterToolbar bool true showHeaderToolbar bool false showHeaderToolbarFilterIcon bool true showRowHover bool false showRowSizeControls bool false summaryLabelTemplate function tableBodyStyle object tableHeaderColumnStyle object tableHeaderStyle object tableRowColumnStyle object tableRowStyle object tableStyle object tableWrapperStyle object title string Should set 'showHeaderToolbar' to true first titleStyle object Should set 'showHeaderToolbar' to true first toolbarIconRight node Can be an array of IconButton nodes

Column settings

Name Type Default Description key string label string sortable bool false tooltip string className string render function alignRight bool style object Inline column styles

Setting example

{ key : 'name' , label : 'Dessert (100g serving)' , sortable : true , tooltip : 'Dessert (100g serving)' , className : 'important-column' , style : { width : 250 , }, render : ( name, all ) => < p > {name} </ p > }

License

MIT