An another React Data tables component.
Material-UI-Datatables is a custom React component using awesome Material-UI. It provides rendering data and emitting events such as filter and column sort and pagination which may help you dealing with your data. But it doesn't provide features all done within the component. Most parts of this component are stateless, which means you need to implement your logic for the events.
Now material-ui provides example code of data tables component with it's v1.0.0 package
npm install material-ui-datatables
or
yarn add material-ui-datatables
Work in progress
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import DataTables from 'material-ui-datatables';
const TABLE_COLUMNS = [
{
key: 'name',
label: 'Dessert (100g serving)',
}, {
key: 'calories',
label: 'Calories',
},
...
];
const TABLE_DATA = [
{
name: 'Frozen yogurt',
calories: '159',
fat: '6.0',
carbs: '24',
...
}, {
name: 'Ice cream sandwich',
calories: '159',
fat: '6.0',
carbs: '24',
...
},
...
];
class MyComponent extends Component {
...
handleFilterValueChange = (value) => {
// your filter logic
}
handleSortOrderChange = (key, order) => {
// your sort logic
}
render() {
return (
<DataTables
height={'auto'}
selectable={false}
showRowHover={true}
columns={TABLE_COLUMNS}
data={TABLE_DATA}
showCheckboxes={false}
onCellClick={this.handleCellClick}
onCellDoubleClick={this.handleCellDoubleClick}
onFilterValueChange={this.handleFilterValueChange}
onSortOrderChange={this.handleSortOrderChange}
page={1}
count={100}
/>
);
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|columns
|array
|Array of column settings object
|count
|number
|0
|data
|array
|enableSelectAll
|bool
|false
|filterHintText
|string
|'Search'
|filterValue
|string
|''
|footerToolbarStyle
|object
|headerToolbarMode
|string
|'default'
|'default' or 'filter'
|height
|string
|'inherit'
|initialSort
|object
|{column: 'column key', order: 'asc or desc'}
|multiSelectable
|bool
|false
|onCellClick
|function
|onCellDoubleClick
|function
|onFilterValueChange
|function
|Should set 'showHeaderToolbar' to true first
|onNextPageClick
|function
|onPreviousPageClick
|function
|onRowSelection
|function
|onRowSizeChange
|function
|onSortOrderChange
|function
|page
|number
|1
|rowSize
|number
|10
|rowSizeLabel
|string
|'Rows per page:'
|rowSizeList
|array
|[10, 30, 50, 100]
|selectable
|bool
|false
|selectedRows
|array
|[]
|showCheckboxes
|bool
|false
|showFooterToolbar
|bool
|true
|showHeaderToolbar
|bool
|false
|showHeaderToolbarFilterIcon
|bool
|true
|showRowHover
|bool
|false
|showRowSizeControls
|bool
|false
|summaryLabelTemplate
|function
|tableBodyStyle
|object
|tableHeaderColumnStyle
|object
|tableHeaderStyle
|object
|tableRowColumnStyle
|object
|tableRowStyle
|object
|tableStyle
|object
|tableWrapperStyle
|object
|title
|string
|Should set 'showHeaderToolbar' to true first
|titleStyle
|object
|Should set 'showHeaderToolbar' to true first
|toolbarIconRight
|node
|Can be an array of IconButton nodes
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|key
|string
|label
|string
|sortable
|bool
|false
|tooltip
|string
|className
|string
|render
|function
|alignRight
|bool
|style
|object
|Inline column styles
{
key: 'name',
label: 'Dessert (100g serving)',
sortable: true,
tooltip: 'Dessert (100g serving)',
className: 'important-column',
style: {
width: 250,
},
render: (name, all) => <p>{name}</p>
}
MIT