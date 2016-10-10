openbase logo
material-ui-credit-card-icons

by MachineAcuity
3.2.1

Library with credit card icons for Material-UI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

269

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Material UI Icon

Readme

material-ui-credit-card-icons

Library with credit card icons for Material-UI. Initially created for use in Universal Relay Boilerplate by Code Foundries.

Installation

  npm install material-ui-credit-card-icons --save

Versions

For React 0.14 and Material-UI 0.14 please use version 2. For React 15 and Material-UI 0.15 please use version 3 and above.

Usage

import React from 'react';
import IconButton from 'material-ui/lib/icon-button';

import {
  Icon_Visa,
  Icon_MasterCard
} from 'material-ui-credit-card-icons';

class MyComponent extends React.Component
{
  render( )
  {
    return(
      <div>
        <IconButton><Icon_Visa /></IconButton>
        <IconButton><Icon_MasterCard /></IconButton>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

For more information:

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Check out existing issues and help wanted.

Release History

Releases on Github project.

