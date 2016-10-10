Library with credit card icons for Material-UI. Initially created for use in Universal Relay Boilerplate by Code Foundries.
npm install material-ui-credit-card-icons --save
For React 0.14 and Material-UI 0.14 please use version 2. For React 15 and Material-UI 0.15 please use version 3 and above.
import React from 'react';
import IconButton from 'material-ui/lib/icon-button';
import {
Icon_Visa,
Icon_MasterCard
} from 'material-ui-credit-card-icons';
class MyComponent extends React.Component
{
render( )
{
return(
<div>
<IconButton><Icon_Visa /></IconButton>
<IconButton><Icon_MasterCard /></IconButton>
</div>
);
}
}
For more information:
For list of icons refer to the src folder.
Source Code of live demo.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Check out existing issues and help wanted.