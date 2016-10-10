Library with credit card icons for Material-UI. Initially created for use in Universal Relay Boilerplate by Code Foundries.

Installation

npm install material-ui-credit-card-icons --save

Versions

For React 0.14 and Material-UI 0.14 please use version 2. For React 15 and Material-UI 0.15 please use version 3 and above.

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import IconButton from 'material-ui/lib/icon-button' ; import { Icon_Visa, Icon_MasterCard } from 'material-ui-credit-card-icons' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { render( ) { return ( < div > < IconButton > < Icon_Visa /> </ IconButton > < IconButton > < Icon_MasterCard /> </ IconButton > </ div > ); } }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Check out existing issues and help wanted.

Release History

Releases on Github project.