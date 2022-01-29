Confirming user choice is a good thing to do, it should also be easy to do.
This package provides simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks.
npm install --save material-ui-confirm
Wrap your app inside the
ConfirmProvider component.\
Note: If you're using Material UI
ThemeProvider, make sure
ConfirmProvider is a child of it.
import React from 'react';
import { ConfirmProvider } from 'material-ui-confirm';
const App = () => {
return (
<ConfirmProvider>
{/* ... */}
</ConfirmProvider>
);
};
export default App;
Call the
useConfirm hook wherever you need the
confirm function.\
Note: A component calling
useConfirm must be a child of
ConfirmProvider.
import React from 'react';
import Button from '@mui/material/Button';
import { useConfirm } from 'material-ui-confirm';
const Item = () => {
const confirm = useConfirm();
const handleClick = () => {
confirm({ description: 'This action is permanent!' })
.then(() => { /* ... */ })
.catch(() => { /* ... */ });
};
return (
<Button onClick={handleClick}>
Click
</Button>
);
};
export default Item;
ConfirmProvider
This component is required in order to render a dialog in the component tree.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
defaultOptions
object
{}
|Overrides the default options used by
confirm.
useConfirm() => confirm
This hook returns the
confirm function.
confirm([options]) => Promise
This function opens a confirmation dialog and returns a promise representing the user choice (resolved on confirmation and rejected on cancellation).
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
title
ReactNode
'Are you sure?'
|Dialog title.
description
ReactNode
''
|Dialog content, automatically wrapped in
DialogContentText.
content
ReactNode
null
|Dialog content, same as
description but not wrapped in
DialogContentText. Supersedes
description if present.
confirmationText
ReactNode
'Ok'
|Confirmation button caption.
cancellationText
ReactNode
'Cancel'
|Cancellation button caption.
dialogProps
object
{}
|Material-UI Dialog props.
confirmationButtonProps
object
{}
|Material-UI Button props for the confirmation button.
cancellationButtonProps
object
{}
|Material-UI Button props for the cancellation button.
titleProps
object
{}
|Material-UI DialogTitle props for the dialog title.
contentProps
object
{}
|Material-UI DialogContent props for the dialog content.
allowClose
boolean
true
|Whether natural close (escape or backdrop click) should close the dialog. When set to
false force the user to either cancel or confirm explicitly.
You can get this behavior by adding the
autoFocus property to the confirmation button.
This way the button is focused as soon as the dialog opens and hitting Enter
naturally triggers a click.
const MyComponent = () => {
// ...
const handleClick = () => {
confirm({ confirmationButtonProps: { autoFocus: true } })
.then(() => { /* ... */ })
.catch(() => { /* ... */ });
};
// ...
};
const App = () => {
return (
<ConfirmProvider
defaultOptions={{
confirmationButtonProps: { autoFocus: true }
}}
>
{/* ... */}
</ConfirmProvider>
);
};
Simple d'utilisation, fonctionne avec des promise et un Context a placer sur le composant parent. Personnalisation simple aussi.