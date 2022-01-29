openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
muc

material-ui-confirm

by Jonatan Kłosko
3.0.2 (see all)

Simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.3K

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Dialog

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
franoel

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Material-UI confirm GitHub license npm version Actions Status Coverage Status

Confirming user choice is a good thing to do, it should also be easy to do.

This package provides simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks.

Installation

npm install --save material-ui-confirm

Demo

Edit material-ui-confirm demo

Usage

Wrap your app inside the ConfirmProvider component.\ Note: If you're using Material UI ThemeProvider, make sure ConfirmProvider is a child of it.

import React from 'react';
import { ConfirmProvider } from 'material-ui-confirm';

const App = () => {
  return (
    <ConfirmProvider>
      {/* ... */}
    </ConfirmProvider>
  );
};

export default App;

Call the useConfirm hook wherever you need the confirm function.\ Note: A component calling useConfirm must be a child of ConfirmProvider.

import React from 'react';
import Button from '@mui/material/Button';
import { useConfirm } from 'material-ui-confirm';

const Item = () => {
  const confirm = useConfirm();

  const handleClick = () => {
    confirm({ description: 'This action is permanent!' })
      .then(() => { /* ... */ })
      .catch(() => { /* ... */ });
  };

  return (
    <Button onClick={handleClick}>
      Click
    </Button>
  );
};

export default Item;

API

ConfirmProvider

This component is required in order to render a dialog in the component tree.

Props
NameTypeDefaultDescription
defaultOptionsobject{}Overrides the default options used by confirm.

useConfirm() => confirm

This hook returns the confirm function.

confirm([options]) => Promise

This function opens a confirmation dialog and returns a promise representing the user choice (resolved on confirmation and rejected on cancellation).

Options
NameTypeDefaultDescription
titleReactNode'Are you sure?'Dialog title.
descriptionReactNode''Dialog content, automatically wrapped in DialogContentText.
contentReactNodenullDialog content, same as description but not wrapped in DialogContentText. Supersedes description if present.
confirmationTextReactNode'Ok'Confirmation button caption.
cancellationTextReactNode'Cancel'Cancellation button caption.
dialogPropsobject{}Material-UI Dialog props.
confirmationButtonPropsobject{}Material-UI Button props for the confirmation button.
cancellationButtonPropsobject{}Material-UI Button props for the cancellation button.
titlePropsobject{}Material-UI DialogTitle props for the dialog title.
contentPropsobject{}Material-UI DialogContent props for the dialog content.
allowClosebooleantrueWhether natural close (escape or backdrop click) should close the dialog. When set to false force the user to either cancel or confirm explicitly.

Useful notes

Confirm by pressing Enter

You can get this behavior by adding the autoFocus property to the confirmation button. This way the button is focused as soon as the dialog opens and hitting Enter naturally triggers a click.

Locally
const MyComponent = () => {
  // ...

  const handleClick = () => {
    confirm({ confirmationButtonProps: { autoFocus: true } })
      .then(() => { /* ... */ })
      .catch(() => { /* ... */ });
  };

  // ...
};
Globally
const App = () => {
  return (
    <ConfirmProvider
      defaultOptions={{
        confirmationButtonProps: { autoFocus: true }
      }}
    >
      {/* ... */}
    </ConfirmProvider>
  );
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Franck Noel8 Ratings0 Reviews
October 21, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Simple d'utilisation, fonctionne avec des promise et un Context a placer sur le composant parent. Personnalisation simple aussi.

0

Alternatives

ad
a11y-dialogA very lightweight and flexible accessible modal dialog script.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
@syncfusion/ej2-popupsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
mic
micromodal⭕ Tiny javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30K
boo
bootboxWrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
40K
pd
pure-dialog<pure-dialog> is a 3k, self-contained, pure JavaScript dialog
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
19
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

material-ui-confirm examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iomaterial-ui-confirm examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use material-ui-confirm by viewing and forking material-ui-confirm example apps on CodeSandbox
npm:material-ui-confirm | Skypack
www.skypack.dev19 days agonpm:material-ui-confirm | SkypackHigher order component for straightforward use of @material-ui/core confirmation dialogs.
material-ui-confirm demo - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io1 year agomaterial-ui-confirm demo - CodeSandboxmaterial-ui-confirm demo by jonatanklosko using @material-ui/core, @material-ui/icons, material-ui-confirm, react, react-dom, react-scripts
Package - material-ui-confirm
cnpmjs.orgPackage - material-ui-confirmConfirming user choice is a good thing to do, it should also be easy to do.
material-ui-confirm | Online try out、debug and test material-ui-confirm with devtools | All badges about material-ui-confirm | DEVTOOL.TECH
npm.devtool.techmaterial-ui-confirm | Online try out、debug and test material-ui-confirm with devtools | All badges about material-ui-confirm | DEVTOOL.TECHmaterial-ui-confirm, Higher order component for straightforward use of @material-ui/core confirmation dialogs.. On npm.devtool, you can try out、debug and test material-ui-confirm code online with devtools conveniently, and fetch all badges about material-ui-confirm, eg. size、explore techstack and sc…