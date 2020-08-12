<ColorPicker> for material-ui

ColorPicker based on <TextField /> and <ChromePicker /> from react-color and its redux-form field component.

Demo

https://material-ui-color-picker.now.sh/

Installation

For material-ui (v1):

npm install --save material-ui-color-picker

Usage

import React from 'react' import ColorPicker from 'material-ui-color-picker' <ColorPicker name= 'color' defaultValue= '#000' onChange={color => console .log(color)} />

Redux-form field

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { reduxForm, Field } from 'redux-form' ; import { ColorPickerField } from 'material-ui-color-picker' ; ... <Field name= "color" component={ColorPickerField} /> ...

There is not so much properties at this time. The was very quickly designed for my needs. Feel free to submit a PR with new features ;)

License

This library is licensed under the MIT Licence, and sponsored by iGLOO.