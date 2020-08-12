<ColorPicker> for material-ui
ColorPicker based on
<TextField /> and
<ChromePicker /> from
react-color and its redux-form field component.
https://material-ui-color-picker.now.sh/
For material-ui (v1):
npm install --save material-ui-color-picker
import React from 'react'
import ColorPicker from 'material-ui-color-picker'
<ColorPicker
name='color'
defaultValue='#000'
// value={this.state.color} - for controlled component
onChange={color => console.log(color)}
/>
Redux-form field
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { reduxForm, Field } from 'redux-form';
import { ColorPickerField } from 'material-ui-color-picker';
...
<Field
name="color"
component={ColorPickerField}
/>
...
There is not so much properties at this time. The was very quickly designed for my needs. Feel free to submit a PR with new features ;)
This library is licensed under the MIT Licence, and sponsored by iGLOO.