openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
muc

material-ui-color-picker

by Loïc Mahieu
3.5.1 (see all)

<ColorInput> component for material-ui

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Color Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

<ColorPicker> for material-ui

`<ColorPicker>` example

ColorPicker based on <TextField /> and <ChromePicker /> from react-color and its redux-form field component.

Demo

https://material-ui-color-picker.now.sh/

Installation

For material-ui (v1):

npm install --save material-ui-color-picker

Usage

import React from 'react'
import ColorPicker from 'material-ui-color-picker'

<ColorPicker
  name='color'
  defaultValue='#000'
  // value={this.state.color} - for controlled component
  onChange={color => console.log(color)}

/>

Redux-form field

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { reduxForm, Field } from 'redux-form';
import { ColorPickerField } from 'material-ui-color-picker';

...
<Field
  name="color"
  component={ColorPickerField}
/>
...

There is not so much properties at this time. The was very quickly designed for my needs. Feel free to submit a PR with new features ;)

License

This library is licensed under the MIT Licence, and sponsored by iGLOO.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-colorful🎨 A tiny (2,8 KB) color picker component for React and Preact apps
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
rc
react-color:art: Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
18
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
rc-color-pickerReact ColorPicker
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
@clayui/color-pickerA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
375
rcp
react-color-palette🎨 Lightweight Color Picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
6K
muc
material-ui-colorThe lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial