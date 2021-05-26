material-ui-color picker and other components
Collections of color components for material-ui. No dependencies, small, highly customizable and theming support !
Full documentation is available here :
https://mikbry.github.io/material-ui-color/
Also in codesanbox
Javascript : https://codesandbox.io/s/material-ui-color-qb4vm?file=/src/App.jsx
Typescript : https://codesandbox.io/s/material-ui-color-picker-qvcg3?file=/src/App.tsx
yarn add material-ui-color
Or using npm
npm install material-ui-color
you need to have in your dependencies:
"@mui/material": "^4.11.2",
"material-ui-popup-state": "^1.7.1",
"prop-types": "^15.7.2",
"react": "^17.0.1",
"react-dom": "^17.0.1",
material-ui-color bring 5 components.
<ColorPicker/>
A popover component to display a color tool box. It uses
ColorBox and
material-ui-popup-state.
import { ColorPicker } from 'material-ui-color';
export const Container = () => (
<div>
<ColorPicker defaultValue="transparent"/>
</div>
);
At first it display a button + an input
<ColorBox />
A component to display a color tool box
import { ColorBox } from 'material-ui-color';
export const Container = () => (
<div>
<ColorBox defaultValue="transparent"/>
</div>
);
<ColorInput />
An input component to display/edit color values in different format (plain, hex, rgb, hsl, hsv).
import { ColorInput } from 'material-ui-color';
export const Container = () => (
<div>
<ColorInput defaultValue="red"/>
</div>
);
<ColorPalette />
A component to display a grid of color buckets.
import { ColorPalette } from 'material-ui-color';
const palette = {
red: '#ff0000',
blue: '#0000ff',
green: '#00ff00',
yellow: 'yellow',
cyan: 'cyan',
lime: 'lime',
gray: 'gray',
orange: 'orange',
purple: 'purple',
black: 'black',
white: 'white',
pink: 'pink',
darkblue: 'darkblue',
};
export const Container = () => (
<div>
<ColorPalette palette={palette} />
</div>
);
<ColorButton />
Displays a button filled with a color
import { ColorButton } from 'material-ui-color';
export const Container = () => (
<div>
<ColorButton color="red"/>
</div>
);
styled-components to have less dependencies and reduce size
Contributions welcome! Read the contribution guidelines first.
Released under MIT License