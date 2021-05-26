openbase logo
muc

material-ui-color

by Mik
1.2.0 (see all)

The lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Color Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

material-ui-color picker and other components

Build Status codecov NPM version License minisize dependency status dev dependency status peer dependency status Downloads

Collections of color components for material-ui. No dependencies, small, highly customizable and theming support !

Video of ColorPicker

Contents

Why another ColorPicker ?

  • Fully compatible with Material-UI : theming and low level components
  • Highly customizable ColorPicker : gradient picker, palette, input format, deferred mode
  • Small in size (<30kb) without any direct dependencies
  • Use modern React hook and coding conventions
  • Documentation made with Storybook, using Component Story Format and MDX

Documentation

Full documentation is available here :

https://mikbry.github.io/material-ui-color/

Examples

You can find examples here and here.

Also in codesanbox

Requirements

  • Works on modern browsers supporting ES6+ (Not compatible with IE)
  • React and Material-UI frameworks

Install

yarn add material-ui-color

Or using npm

npm install material-ui-color

Usage

you need to have in your dependencies:

    "@mui/material": "^4.11.2",
    "material-ui-popup-state": "^1.7.1",
    "prop-types": "^15.7.2",
    "react": "^17.0.1",
    "react-dom": "^17.0.1",

material-ui-color bring 5 components.

<ColorPicker/>

A popover component to display a color tool box. It uses ColorBox and material-ui-popup-state.

import { ColorPicker } from 'material-ui-color';

export const Container = () => (
  <div>
    <ColorPicker defaultValue="transparent"/>
  </div>
);

At first it display a button + an input

ColorPicker documentation

<ColorBox />

A component to display a color tool box

import { ColorBox } from 'material-ui-color';

export const Container = () => (
  <div>
    <ColorBox defaultValue="transparent"/>
  </div>
);

ColorBox documentation

<ColorInput />

An input component to display/edit color values in different format (plain, hex, rgb, hsl, hsv).

import { ColorInput } from 'material-ui-color';

export const Container = () => (
  <div>
    <ColorInput defaultValue="red"/>
  </div>
);

ColorInput documentation

<ColorPalette />

A component to display a grid of color buckets.

import { ColorPalette } from 'material-ui-color';

const palette = {
  red: '#ff0000',
  blue: '#0000ff',
  green: '#00ff00',
  yellow: 'yellow',
  cyan: 'cyan',
  lime: 'lime',
  gray: 'gray',
  orange: 'orange',
  purple: 'purple',
  black: 'black',
  white: 'white',
  pink: 'pink',
  darkblue: 'darkblue',
};

export const Container = () => (
  <div>
    <ColorPalette palette={palette} />
  </div>
);

ColorPalette documentation

<ColorButton />

Displays a button filled with a color

import { ColorButton } from 'material-ui-color';

export const Container = () => (
  <div>
    <ColorButton color="red"/>
  </div>
);

ColorButton documentation

Roadmap

v1.0.0 - Current version

  • remove styled-components to have less dependencies and reduce size
  • display wrong color using a red checked box
  • bugs fixes

Contribute

Contributions welcome! Read the contribution guidelines first.

License

Released under MIT License

