material-ui-color picker and other components

Collections of color components for material-ui. No dependencies, small, highly customizable and theming support !

Why another ColorPicker ?

Fully compatible with Material-UI : theming and low level components

Highly customizable ColorPicker : gradient picker, palette, input format, deferred mode

Small in size (<30kb) without any direct dependencies

Use modern React hook and coding conventions

Documentation made with Storybook, using Component Story Format and MDX

Documentation

Full documentation is available here :

https://mikbry.github.io/material-ui-color/

Examples

You can find examples here and here.

Also in codesanbox

Requirements

Works on modern browsers supporting ES6+ (Not compatible with IE)

React and Material-UI frameworks

Install

yarn add material-ui-color

Or using npm

npm install material-ui-color

Usage

you need to have in your dependencies:

"@mui/material" : "^4.11.2" , "material-ui-popup-state" : "^1.7.1" , "prop-types" : "^15.7.2" , "react" : "^17.0.1" , "react-dom" : "^17.0.1" ,

material-ui-color bring 5 components.

A popover component to display a color tool box. It uses ColorBox and material-ui-popup-state .

import { ColorPicker } from 'material-ui-color' ; export const Container = () => ( < div > < ColorPicker defaultValue = "transparent" /> </ div > );

At first it display a button + an input

ColorPicker documentation

A component to display a color tool box

import { ColorBox } from 'material-ui-color' ; export const Container = () => ( < div > < ColorBox defaultValue = "transparent" /> </ div > );

ColorBox documentation

An input component to display/edit color values in different format (plain, hex, rgb, hsl, hsv).

import { ColorInput } from 'material-ui-color' ; export const Container = () => ( < div > < ColorInput defaultValue = "red" /> </ div > );

ColorInput documentation

A component to display a grid of color buckets.

import { ColorPalette } from 'material-ui-color' ; const palette = { red : '#ff0000' , blue : '#0000ff' , green : '#00ff00' , yellow : 'yellow' , cyan : 'cyan' , lime : 'lime' , gray : 'gray' , orange : 'orange' , purple : 'purple' , black : 'black' , white : 'white' , pink : 'pink' , darkblue : 'darkblue' , }; export const Container = () => ( < div > < ColorPalette palette = {palette} /> </ div > );

ColorPalette documentation

Displays a button filled with a color

import { ColorButton } from 'material-ui-color' ; export const Container = () => ( < div > < ColorButton color = "red" /> </ div > );

ColorButton documentation

Roadmap

remove styled-components to have less dependencies and reduce size

to have less dependencies and reduce size display wrong color using a red checked box

bugs fixes

Contribute

Contributions welcome! Read the contribution guidelines first.

License

Released under MIT License