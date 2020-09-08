This project provides a chip input field for Material-UI. It is inspired by Angular Material's chip input.
If you want to try the component yourself instead of watching a gif, head over to the storybook for a live demo!
npm i --save material-ui-chip-input@next
Note: This is the version for Material-UI 1.0.0 or later. If you are still using Material-UI 0.x, you can use our legacy version.
The component supports either controlled or uncontrolled input mode. If you use the controlled mode (by setting the
value attribute), the
onChange callback won't be called.
import ChipInput from 'material-ui-chip-input'
// uncontrolled input
<ChipInput
defaultValue={['foo', 'bar']}
onChange={(chips) => handleChange(chips)}
/>
// controlled input
<ChipInput
value={yourChips}
onAdd={(chip) => handleAddChip(chip)}
onDelete={(chip, index) => handleDeleteChip(chip, index)}
/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|allowDuplicates
bool
false
|Allows duplicate chips if set to true.
|alwaysShowPlaceholder
bool
|If true, the placeholder will always be visible.
|blurBehavior
enum
'clear'
|Behavior when the chip input is blurred:
'clear' clears the input,
'add' creates a chip,
'add-or-clear' either creates a chip or clears the input on failure (see:
onBeforeAdd), and
'ignore' keeps the input.
|chipRenderer
func
|A function of the type
({ value, text, chip, isFocused, isDisabled, isReadOnly, handleClick, handleDelete, className }, key) => node that returns a chip based on the given properties. This can be used to customize chip styles. Each item in the
dataSource array will be passed to
chipRenderer as arguments
chip,
value and
text. If
dataSource is an array of objects and
dataSourceConfig is present, then
value and
text will instead correspond to the object values defined in
dataSourceConfig. If
dataSourceConfig is not set and
dataSource is an array of objects, then a custom
chipRenderer must be set.
chip is always the raw value from
dataSource, either an object or a string.
|clearInputValueOnChange
bool
false
|Whether the input value should be cleared if the
value prop is changed.
|dataSource
array
|Data source for auto complete. This should be an array of strings or objects.
|dataSourceConfig
shape
|Config for objects list dataSource, e.g.
{ text: 'text', value: 'value' }. If not specified, the
dataSource must be a flat array of strings or a custom
chipRenderer must be set to handle the objects.
|defaultValue
array
|The chips to display by default (for uncontrolled mode).
|delayBeforeAdd
bool
false
|Use
setTimeout 150ms delay before adding chips in case other input callbacks like
onSelection need to fire first.
|disabled
bool
|Disables the chip input if set to true.
|disableUnderline
bool
false
|If
true, the input will not have an underline.
|FormHelperTextProps
object
|Props to pass through to the
FormHelperText component.
|fullWidth
bool
|If true, the chip input will fill the available width.
|fullWidthInput
bool
|If true, the input field will always be below the chips and fill the available space. By default, it will try to be beside the chips.
|helperText
node
|Helper text that is displayed below the input.
|InputLabelProps
object
|Props to pass through to the
InputLabel.
|InputProps
object
|Props to pass through to the
Input.
|inputRef
func
|Use this property to pass a ref callback to the native input component.
|inputValue
string
|The input value (enables controlled mode for the text input if set).
|label
node
|The content of the floating label.
|newChipKeyCodes
arrayOf
[13]
|The key codes (
KeyboardEvent.keyCode) used to determine when to create a new chip.
|newChipKeys
arrayOf
['Enter']
|The keys (
KeyboardEvent.key) used to determine when to create a new chip.
|onAdd
func
|Callback function that is called when a new chip was added (in controlled mode).
|onBeforeAdd
func
|Callback function that is called with the chip to be added and should return true to add the chip or false to prevent the chip from being added without clearing the text input.
|onChange
func
|Callback function that is called when the chips change (in uncontrolled mode).
|onDelete
func
|Callback function that is called when a new chip was removed (in controlled mode).
|onUpdateInput
func
|Callback function that is called when the input changes.
|placeholder
string
|A placeholder that is displayed if the input has no values.
|readOnly
bool
|Makes the chip input read-only if set to true.
|value
array
|The chips to display (enables controlled mode if set).
|variant
enum
'standard'
|Sets the variant for the input. Values
'standard',
'outlined',
'filled'
Any other properties supplied will be spread to the root element. The properties of <FormControl /> are also available.
You can customize the class names used by
ChipInput with the
classes property. It accepts the following keys:
root
inputRoot
input
chipContainer
label
helperText
chip
Have a look at this guide for more detail.
The code for the input component was adapted from Material UI's Text Field that we all know and love.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.