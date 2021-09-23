Bringing the Material Design banner component to the material-ui library. Spec here: https://material.io/design/components/banners.html
npm install material-ui-banner --save
import { Banner, StaticBanner } from 'material-ui-banner';
<Banner
icon={<div />}
label="Text goes here"
open
/>
<AppBar>
<Toolbar />
</AppBar>
<StaticBanner />
You would then open the banner elsewhere in the app like so:
StaticBanner.show({
icon: <div />,
label: 'This is an example of a static banner with one line of text.',
});
Please refer to
src/demo for examples.
These options are compatible with both
<Banner> and
StaticBanner.show()
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|open
|boolean
|(required) Indicates whether or not the banner is displayed
|false
|label
|string
|(required) Text label that appears on the banner
|''
|icon
|element
|Material icon to be displayed on the left side of the banner
|null
|iconProps
|object
|Additional properties that can be passed to the icon. See https://material-ui.com/api/avatar/
|{}
|showDismissButton
|boolean
|Whether or not to display the default "Dismiss" button
|true
|dismissButtonLabel
|string
|Text label for the default "Dismiss" button
|'Dismiss'
|dismissButtonProps
|object
|Additional properties that can be passed to the default "Dismiss" button. See https://material-ui.com/api/button/
|{}
|onClose
|function
|Callback invoked when clicking the Dismiss button. StaticBanner passes a close handler automatically
|null
|buttonLabel
|string
|If provided, add a second button (or only button, if the dismiss button is hidden)
|null
|buttonOnClick
|function
|Click event handler for the custom second button
|null
|buttonComponent
|element
|The element to be used for the custom second button (passed as component={buttonComponent} in MuiButton)
|'button'
|buttonProps
|objct
|Additional properties that can be passed to the button. See https://material-ui.com/api/button/
|{}
|paperProps
|objct
|Additional properties that can be passed to the Paper component. See https://material-ui.com/api/paper/
|{}
|cardProps
|objct
|Additional properties that can be passed to the Card component. See https://material-ui.com/api/card/. If `appBar` is set to `true`, you can also use this parameter to pass in properties to the `Container` component. See `https://material-ui.com/api/container/`
|{}
|appBar
|boolean
|Set to true if the banner should appear at the very top of the page beneath the AppBar component
|false
Uses the MIT License