Audio player for material ui design developed with react.js. Requires Material UI 4 version.
Demo: https://werter12.github.io/material-ui-audio-player/
Just add your audio link to
src and your ready to go.
import { createMuiTheme, ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core';
import AudioPlayer from 'material-ui-audio-player';
const muiTheme = createMuiTheme({});
<ThemeProvider theme={muiTheme}>
<AudioPlayer src="https://www.soundhelix.com/examples/mp3/SoundHelix-Song-1.mp3" />
</ThemeProvider>;
A bunch of props will help to customize component.
import { createMuiTheme, ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core';
import AudioPlayer from 'material-ui-audio-player';
const muiTheme = createMuiTheme({});
const src = [
'https://www.soundhelix.com/examples/mp3/SoundHelix-Song-1.mp3',
'https://www.soundhelix.com/examples/mp3/SoundHelix-Song-1.wav',
];
<ThemeProvider theme={muiTheme}>
<AudioPlayer
elevation={1}
width="100%"
variation="default"
spacing={3}
download={true}
autoplay={true}
order="standart"
preload="auto"
loop={true}
src={src}
/>
</ThemeProvider>;
src
Could accept audio link or array of audio links.
string |
array
width
Corresponds to style property
width.
100%
string
variation
Component view variation.
default
default,
primary,
secondary
string
download
Display download button (icon) with dropdown of available audio tracks for download.
false
boolean
volume
Display volume control button (icon).
true
boolean
autoplay
Corresponds to HTML audio
autoplay attribute.
false
boolean
elevation
Shadow depth. Corresponds to
elevation prop of
Material Ui
Paper component.
1
number
rounded
Rounded corners of the container. Corresponds to
square prop of
Material Ui
Paper component.
false
boolean
spacing
Spacing for root
Grid container. Corresponds to
spacing prop of
Material Ui
Grid component.
3 (
2 - mobile)
number
order
Order of
Slider and controls buttons.
standart
standart,
reverse
string
loop
Display loop button.
false
boolean
preload
Corresponds to HTML audio attribute
preload.
auto
string
onPlayed
This callback triggers when the player started play after pause or initial state
func
onPaused
This callback triggers when the player paused after the play
func
onFinished
This callback triggers when the player finish playing
func
onClose
This callback triggers when you close the player with help of the close button
displayCloseButton
func
time
This prop helps to customize time displaying.
double - means that two timers will be present.
single - only one.
double
double,
single
string
timePosition
This prop helps to position
single timer before (
start) or after (
end) the slider.
start
start,
end
string
useStyles
The attribute for customizing component styles. Accept the result of
makeStyles function.
func
icons
Provide custom icon component from Material-ui icons for specific icon.
object
const icons = {
PlayIcon: PlayCircleFilledWhite,
ReplayIcon: Replay,
PauseIcon: PauseCircleFilled,
VolumeUpIcon: VolumeUp,
VolumeOffIcon: VolumeOff,
CloseIcon: Close,
}
displaySlider
Display slider with time.
true
boolean
displayCloseButton
Display close button (icon).
false
boolean
muted
Prop for controling mute state of the audio and volume button. (By default is null. When any boolean passed, the mute state for button and audio will be completly controlled from external source)
null
true,
false
boolean
getPlayer
Callback for getting access to HTML audio player instance and
dispatch react function (from
useReducer) in order to change player's state directly (programmatically). Check out
Controlled AudioPlayer section in the storybook.
func
player,
dispatch
import { createMuiTheme, ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core';
import AudioPlayer from 'material-ui-audio-player';
const muiTheme = createMuiTheme({});
const useStyles = makeStyles((theme) => {
return {
root: {
[theme.breakpoints.down('sm')]: {
width: '100%',
},
},
loopIcon: {
color: '#3f51b5',
'&.selected': {
color: '#0921a9',
},
'&:hover': {
color: '#7986cb',
},
[theme.breakpoints.down('sm')]: {
display: 'none',
},
},
playIcon: {
color: '#f50057',
'&:hover': {
color: '#ff4081',
},
},
replayIcon: {
color: '#e6e600',
},
pauseIcon: {
color: '#0099ff',
},
volumeIcon: {
color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.54)',
},
volumeSlider: {
color: 'black',
},
progressTime: {
color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.54)',
},
mainSlider: {
color: '#3f51b5',
'& .MuiSlider-rail': {
color: '#7986cb',
},
'& .MuiSlider-track': {
color: '#3f51b5',
},
'& .MuiSlider-thumb': {
color: '#303f9f',
},
},
};
});
<ThemeProvider theme={muiTheme}>
<AudioPlayer
width="500px"
useStyles={useStyles}
src="https://www.soundhelix.com/examples/mp3/SoundHelix-Song-1.mp3"
loop={true}
/>
</ThemeProvider>;