Material UI Audio Player

Audio player for material ui design developed with react.js. Requires Material UI 4 version.

Demo: https://werter12.github.io/material-ui-audio-player/

Base

Just add your audio link to src and your ready to go.

import { createMuiTheme, ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core' ; import AudioPlayer from 'material-ui-audio-player' ; const muiTheme = createMuiTheme({}); < ThemeProvider theme = {muiTheme} > < AudioPlayer src = "https://www.soundhelix.com/examples/mp3/SoundHelix-Song-1.mp3" /> </ ThemeProvider > ;

Available props

A bunch of props will help to customize component.

import { createMuiTheme, ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core' ; import AudioPlayer from 'material-ui-audio-player' ; const muiTheme = createMuiTheme({}); const src = [ 'https://www.soundhelix.com/examples/mp3/SoundHelix-Song-1.mp3' , 'https://www.soundhelix.com/examples/mp3/SoundHelix-Song-1.wav' , ]; < ThemeProvider theme = {muiTheme} > < AudioPlayer elevation = {1} width = "100%" variation = "default" spacing = {3} download = {true} autoplay = {true} order = "standart" preload = "auto" loop = {true} src = {src} /> </ ThemeProvider > ;

src

Could accept audio link or array of audio links.

type: string | array

| required

width

Corresponds to style property width .

default: 100%

type: string

variation

Component view variation.

default: default

options: default , primary , secondary

, , type: string

download

Display download button (icon) with dropdown of available audio tracks for download.

default: false

type: boolean

volume

Display volume control button (icon).

default: true

type: boolean

autoplay

Corresponds to HTML audio autoplay attribute.

default: false

type: boolean

elevation

Shadow depth. Corresponds to elevation prop of Material Ui Paper component.

default: 1

type: number

rounded

Rounded corners of the container. Corresponds to square prop of Material Ui Paper component.

default: false

type: boolean

spacing

Spacing for root Grid container. Corresponds to spacing prop of Material Ui Grid component.

default: 3 ( 2 - mobile)

( - mobile) type: number

order

Order of Slider and controls buttons.

default: standart

options: standart , reverse

, type: string

loop

Display loop button.

default: false

type: boolean

preload

Corresponds to HTML audio attribute preload .

default: auto

type: string

onPlayed

This callback triggers when the player started play after pause or initial state

type: func

onPaused

This callback triggers when the player paused after the play

type: func

onFinished

This callback triggers when the player finish playing

type: func

onClose

This callback triggers when you close the player with help of the close button displayCloseButton

type: func

time

This prop helps to customize time displaying. double - means that two timers will be present. single - only one.

default: double

options: double , single

, type: string

timePosition

This prop helps to position single timer before ( start ) or after ( end ) the slider.

default: start

options: start , end

, type: string

useStyles

The attribute for customizing component styles. Accept the result of makeStyles function.

type: func

icons

Provide custom icon component from Material-ui icons for specific icon.

type: object

default:

const icons = { PlayIcon: PlayCircleFilledWhite, ReplayIcon: Replay, PauseIcon: PauseCircleFilled, VolumeUpIcon: VolumeUp, VolumeOffIcon: VolumeOff, CloseIcon: Close, }

displaySlider

Display slider with time.

default: true

type: boolean

displayCloseButton

Display close button (icon).

default: false

type: boolean

muted

Prop for controling mute state of the audio and volume button. (By default is null. When any boolean passed, the mute state for button and audio will be completly controlled from external source)

default: null

options: true , false

, type: boolean

getPlayer

Callback for getting access to HTML audio player instance and dispatch react function (from useReducer ) in order to change player's state directly (programmatically). Check out Controlled AudioPlayer section in the storybook.

type: func

functionparams: player , dispatch

Customize component styles

import { createMuiTheme, ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/core' ; import AudioPlayer from 'material-ui-audio-player' ; const muiTheme = createMuiTheme({}); const useStyles = makeStyles( ( theme ) => { return { root : { [theme.breakpoints.down( 'sm' )]: { width : '100%' , }, }, loopIcon : { color : '#3f51b5' , '&.selected' : { color : '#0921a9' , }, '&:hover' : { color : '#7986cb' , }, [theme.breakpoints.down( 'sm' )]: { display : 'none' , }, }, playIcon : { color : '#f50057' , '&:hover' : { color : '#ff4081' , }, }, replayIcon : { color : '#e6e600' , }, pauseIcon : { color : '#0099ff' , }, volumeIcon : { color : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.54)' , }, volumeSlider : { color : 'black' , }, progressTime : { color : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.54)' , }, mainSlider : { color : '#3f51b5' , '& .MuiSlider-rail' : { color : '#7986cb' , }, '& .MuiSlider-track' : { color : '#3f51b5' , }, '& .MuiSlider-thumb' : { color : '#303f9f' , }, }, }; }); < ThemeProvider theme = {muiTheme} > < AudioPlayer width = "500px" useStyles = {useStyles} src = "https://www.soundhelix.com/examples/mp3/SoundHelix-Song-1.mp3" loop = {true} /> </ ThemeProvider > ;

Available classes