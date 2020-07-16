This theme brings the Material Design visual language to your Sublime Text 3. If you have problems, first search for a similar issue and then report a new one.

Please read the Known Issues section before reporting a new one. Any issue that does not use the issue template and any issue related to the known issues section will be automatically closed.

Easy installation

You can install this awesome theme through the Package Control.

Press ⌘/Ctrl + ⇧ + P to open the command palette. Type Package Control: Install Package and press enter. Then search for Material Theme .

Manual installation

Download the latest release, extract and rename the directory to "Material Theme". Move the directory inside your sublime Packages directory. (Preferences > Browse packages...)

Activate the theme

You can active this theme from:

Command palette Tools > Command Palette (⌘/Ctrl + ⇧ + P) by typing Material Theme: Activate theme .

(⌘/Ctrl + ⇧ + P) by typing . Context menu (Right click on the editor) and choose Material Theme > Activate

Preferences > Packages Settings and choose Material Theme > Activate

You can also manually activate this theme by adding these lines to your user settings (Preferences > Settings - User):

"color_scheme" : "Packages/Material Theme/schemes/Material-Theme.tmTheme" , "theme" : "Material-Theme.sublime-theme" ,

NOTE: Restart Sublime Text after activating the theme.

Configuration

This theme provide a visual configuration tool that allow you to configure the theme by activating the available options from an inline popup. Just right click in your editor and choose Material Theme > Configuration . You can also open the configurator from the command palette by searching Material Theme > Configuration .

Advanced configuration

If you like the advanced text text-configuration you can use it by the Material Theme > Advanced configuration command both from context menu and command palette.

Known issues

Please see the issue #67 if you can't see the bottom panel (find/replace, rename, move, can't see the box inputs in SidebarEnhancement, etc..). here the quick fix:

Addons

File icons

From release 4.0.0 this theme use A File Icon package to display file icons. Please install the package and restart Sublime Text.

App Bar

Material Theme Appbar This official addon enable a beautiful colored tab bar to your Material Theme. The color tint fits automagically the material theme accent color you choosed.

White panels

Material Theme White Panels If you want to enable the white panels and inputs you can install the addon package through Package Control, search for "Material theme white panels". You have to disable it if you want to use the Lighter theme style.

Theme options

"material_theme_accent_acid-lime" : true , "material_theme_accent_blue" : true , "material_theme_accent_brba" : true , "material_theme_accent_bright-teal" : true , "material_theme_accent_cyan" : true , "material_theme_accent_graphite" : true , "material_theme_accent_indigo" : true , "material_theme_accent_lime" : true , "material_theme_accent_orange" : true , "material_theme_accent_pink" : true , "material_theme_accent_purple" : true , "material_theme_accent_red" : true , "material_theme_accent_sky" : true , "material_theme_accent_tomato" : true , "material_theme_accent_yellow" : true , "material_theme_accent_scrollbars" : true , "material_theme_accent_titlebar" : true , "material_theme_bright_scrollbars" : true , "material_theme_compact_panel" : true , "material_theme_contrast_mode" : true , "material_theme_panel_separator" : true , "material_theme_small_statusbar" : true , "material_theme_titlebar" : true , "material_theme_arrow_folders" : true , "material_theme_big_fileicons" : true , "material_theme_bullet_tree_indicator" : true , "material_theme_compact_sidebar" : true , "material_theme_disable_fileicons" : true , "material_theme_disable_folder_animation" : true , "material_theme_disable_tree_indicator" : true , "material_theme_bold_tab" : true , "material_theme_small_tab" : true , "material_theme_tabs_autowidth" : true , "material_theme_tabs_separator" : true , "material_theme_tree_headings" : true ,

Recommended settings for a better experience:

"always_show_minimap_viewport" : true , "bold_folder_labels" : true , "font_options" : [ "gray_antialias" , "subpixel_antialias" ], "indent_guide_options" : [ "draw_normal" , "draw_active" ], "line_padding_bottom" : 3 , "line_padding_top" : 3 , "overlay_scroll_bars" : "enabled" ,

The font used for the code is "Operator Mono"

You can also use the official Material Design monospace font "Roboto Mono" or "Fira Code".

Contributing

This UI theme uses a custom compiler build on Gulp and JS. If you want to edit the UI you must first install the compiler:

Install the PackageDev package to Sublime Text. Then create a new symlink for the subl command following this guide Install all the required packages:

npm install

then run compiler and watcher by run:

gulp

You can now edit the source files under ./sources folder that will be compiled inside the root folder (don't edit compiled files).

Other Resources

App icon: Download the official Material Theme icon.

Sublime Material Icon Pack: A set of Sublime Text icons heavily inspired by this theme and designed by @halacoglu Download it and enjoy a full Material Theme experience.

Official Portings

Material Theme was also ported to:

Color Schemes palettes

Color Default / Lighter Darker Red #FF5370 #E53935 Pink #F07178 #FF5370 Orange #F78C6C #F76D47 Yellow #FFCB6B #FFB62C Green #C3E88D #91B859 Pale Blue #B2CCD6 #8796B0 Cyan #89DDFF #39ADB5 Blue #82AAFF #6182B8 Purple #C792EA #7C4DFF Violet #BB80B3 #945EB8 Brown #AB7967 #AB7967

Thanks

Thanks for all the contributors.

Check the video review by LevelUpTuts

Video review

