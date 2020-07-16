openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mt

material-theme

by Mattia Astorino
3.0.1 (see all)

Material Theme, the most epic theme for Sublime Text 3 by Mattia Astorino

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

11.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

79

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/58
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

This project is no longer under active development. This theme should be completely rewritten from scratch, if any python developer want to help me to revive this project, contact me.

Material Theme

GitHub tag Downloads Package Quality Join the chat at https://gitter.im/original-material-theme/sublime-text

This theme brings the Material Design visual language to your Sublime Text 3. If you have problems, first search for a similar issue and then report a new one.

Please read the Known Issues section before reporting a new one. Any issue that does not use the issue template and any issue related to the known issues section will be automatically closed.

Easy installation

You can install this awesome theme through the Package Control.

  1. Press ⌘/Ctrl + ⇧ + P to open the command palette.
  2. Type Package Control: Install Package and press enter. Then search for Material Theme.

Manual installation

  1. Download the latest release, extract and rename the directory to "Material Theme".
  2. Move the directory inside your sublime Packages directory. (Preferences > Browse packages...)

Activate the theme

You can active this theme from:

  • Command palette Tools > Command Palette (⌘/Ctrl + ⇧ + P) by typing Material Theme: Activate theme.
  • Context menu (Right click on the editor) and choose Material Theme > Activate
  • Preferences > Packages Settings and choose Material Theme > Activate

You can also manually activate this theme by adding these lines to your user settings (Preferences > Settings - User):

"color_scheme": "Packages/Material Theme/schemes/Material-Theme.tmTheme",
"theme": "Material-Theme.sublime-theme",

NOTE: Restart Sublime Text after activating the theme.

Configuration

This theme provide a visual configuration tool that allow you to configure the theme by activating the available options from an inline popup. Just right click in your editor and choose Material Theme > Configuration. You can also open the configurator from the command palette by searching Material Theme > Configuration.

Advanced configuration

If you like the advanced text text-configuration you can use it by the Material Theme > Advanced configuration command both from context menu and command palette.

Known issues

Please see the issue #67 if you can't see the bottom panel (find/replace, rename, move, can't see the box inputs in SidebarEnhancement, etc..). here the quick fix:

Drag the top edge

Addons

File icons

From release 4.0.0 this theme use A File Icon package to display file icons. Please install the package and restart Sublime Text.

App Bar

Material Theme Appbar This official addon enable a beautiful colored tab bar to your Material Theme. The color tint fits automagically the material theme accent color you choosed.

White panels

Material Theme White Panels If you want to enable the white panels and inputs you can install the addon package through Package Control, search for "Material theme white panels". You have to disable it if you want to use the Lighter theme style.

Theme options

// Accent
"material_theme_accent_acid-lime"         : true, // Set acid-lime accent color
"material_theme_accent_blue"              : true, // Set blue accent color
"material_theme_accent_brba"              : true, // Set Breaking Bad green accent color
"material_theme_accent_bright-teal"       : true, // Set bright-teal accent color
"material_theme_accent_cyan"              : true, // Set cyan accent color
"material_theme_accent_graphite"          : true, // Set graphite accent color
"material_theme_accent_indigo"            : true, // Set indigo accent color
"material_theme_accent_lime"              : true, // Set lime green accent color
"material_theme_accent_orange"            : true, // Set orange accent color
"material_theme_accent_pink"              : true, // Set pink accent color
"material_theme_accent_purple"            : true, // Set purple accent color
"material_theme_accent_red"               : true, // Set pale red accent color
"material_theme_accent_sky"               : true, // Set bright-cyan accent color
"material_theme_accent_tomato"            : true, // Set tomato red accent color
"material_theme_accent_yellow"            : true, // Set yellow accent color

// Panels
"material_theme_accent_scrollbars"        : true, // Enable accent color for scrollbars
"material_theme_accent_titlebar"          : true, // Enable accent color for titlebar
"material_theme_bright_scrollbars"        : true, // Bright scrollbars puck color
"material_theme_compact_panel"            : true, // Set minimal padding for the search panel
"material_theme_contrast_mode"            : true, // Enable sidebar and panels contrast mode
"material_theme_panel_separator"          : true, // Show bottom panel separator
"material_theme_small_statusbar"          : true, // Set small status bar
"material_theme_titlebar"                 : true, // Enable title bar (OS X 10.10+)

// Sidebar
"material_theme_arrow_folders"            : true, // Replace folder icons with arrows
"material_theme_big_fileicons"            : true, // Show bigger file type icons
"material_theme_bullet_tree_indicator"    : true, // Set a bullet as active tree indicator
"material_theme_compact_sidebar"          : true, // Set compact sidebar
"material_theme_disable_fileicons"        : true, // Hide sidebar file type icons
"material_theme_disable_folder_animation" : true, // Disable folder animation
"material_theme_disable_tree_indicator"   : true, // Disable sidebar file indicator

// Tabs
"material_theme_bold_tab"                 : true, // Make the tab labels bolder
"material_theme_small_tab"                : true, // Set small tabs
"material_theme_tabs_autowidth"           : true, // Enable autowidth for tabs
"material_theme_tabs_separator"           : true, // Show tabs separator, this disables tab hover animation

// If you use Material Theme - Appbar addon, you can use this setting:
"material_theme_tree_headings"            : true, // Show sidebar headings

Recommended settings for a better experience:

"always_show_minimap_viewport" : true,
"bold_folder_labels"           : true,
"font_options"                 : ["gray_antialias", "subpixel_antialias"], // On retina Mac & Windows
"indent_guide_options"         : ["draw_normal", "draw_active"], // Highlight active indent
"line_padding_bottom"          : 3,
"line_padding_top"             : 3,
"overlay_scroll_bars"          : "enabled",

The font used for the code is "Operator Mono"

You can also use the official Material Design monospace font "Roboto Mono" or "Fira Code".

Contributing

This UI theme uses a custom compiler build on Gulp and JS. If you want to edit the UI you must first install the compiler:

  1. Install the PackageDev package to Sublime Text.

  2. Then create a new symlink for the subl command following this guide

  3. Install all the required packages:

$ npm install
  1. then run compiler and watcher by run:
$ gulp

You can now edit the source files under ./sources folder that will be compiled inside the root folder (don't edit compiled files).

Other Resources

App icon: Download the official Material Theme icon.

Sublime Material Icon Pack: A set of Sublime Text icons heavily inspired by this theme and designed by @halacoglu Download it and enjoy a full Material Theme experience.

Official Portings

Material Theme was also ported to:

Color Schemes palettes

ColorDefault / LighterDarker
Red#FF5370#E53935
Pink#F07178#FF5370
Orange#F78C6C#F76D47
Yellow#FFCB6B#FFB62C
Green#C3E88D#91B859
Pale Blue#B2CCD6#8796B0
Cyan#89DDFF#39ADB5
Blue#82AAFF#6182B8
Purple#C792EA#7C4DFF
Violet#BB80B3#945EB8
Brown#AB7967#AB7967

Thanks

Thanks for all the contributors.

Check the video review by LevelUpTuts

Video review

IMAGE ALT TEXT HERE

Support on Beerpay

Hey dude! Help me out for a couple of 🍻!

Beerpay Beerpay

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ibrahim RaimiLagos Nigeria27 Ratings0 Reviews
Doing things the backend way :)
2 months ago
jaballah dorsafTunis/Tunisia57 Ratings0 Reviews
Fullstack Developer. Obsessed with all things code. Follow me on Github , Linkedin and netlify !
2 months ago
ridwanishaqNigeria, Gombe State19 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Cracked FutureItaly38 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
February 15, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial