openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mt

material-table

by Mehmet Baran
1.69.3 (see all)

Datatable for React based on material-ui's table with additional features

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

206

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Table

Reviews

Average Rating

4.1/511
Read All Reviews
lkostrowski
lepusarcticus
JinSSJ3
NikolaP10

Top Feedback

6Easy to Use
5Buggy
3Great Documentation
2Abandoned
1Slow

Readme

⚠️ Please do not create pull requests that contains a lot of change. Because we are working on refactoring and testing. Just pull requests that fixes a bug with a few line changes.



material-table

material-table

A simple and powerful Datatable for React based on Material-UI Table with some additional features.

Build Status Financial Contributors on Open Collective npm package NPM Downloads Average time to resolve an issue xscode Follow on Twitter Gitter chat

Roadmap

Key features

Demo and documentation

You can access all code examples and documentation on our site material-table.com.

Support material-table

To support material-table visit SUPPORT page.

Issue Prioritizing

Issues would be prioritized according reactions count. is:issue is:open sort:reactions-+1-desc filter would be use.

List issues according to reaction score

Prerequisites

The minimum React version material-table supports is ^16.8.5 since material-table v1.36.1. This is due to utilising react-beautiful-dnd for drag & drop functionality which uses hooks.

If you use an older version of react we suggest to upgrade your dependencies or use material-table 1.36.0.

Installation

1.Install package

To install material-table with npm:

npm install material-table @material-ui/core --save

To install material-table with yarn:

yarn add material-table @material-ui/core

2.Add material icons

There are two ways to use icons in material-table either import the material icons font via html OR import material icons and use the material-table icons prop.

HTML
<link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons"
/>

OR

Import Material icons

Icons can be imported to be used in material-table offering more flexibility for customising the look and feel of material table over using a font library.

To install @material-ui/icons with npm:

npm install @material-ui/icons --save

To install @material-ui/icons with yarn:

yarn add @material-ui/icons

If your environment doesn't support tree-shaking, the recommended way to import the icons is the following:

import AddBox from "@material-ui/icons/AddBox";
import ArrowDownward from "@material-ui/icons/ArrowDownward";

If your environment support tree-shaking you can also import the icons this way:

import { AddBox, ArrowDownward } from "@material-ui/icons";

Note: Importing named exports in this way will result in the code for every icon being included in your project, so is not recommended unless you configure tree-shaking. It may also impact Hot Module Reload performance. Source: @material-ui/icons

Example

import { forwardRef } from 'react';

import AddBox from '@material-ui/icons/AddBox';
import ArrowDownward from '@material-ui/icons/ArrowDownward';
import Check from '@material-ui/icons/Check';
import ChevronLeft from '@material-ui/icons/ChevronLeft';
import ChevronRight from '@material-ui/icons/ChevronRight';
import Clear from '@material-ui/icons/Clear';
import DeleteOutline from '@material-ui/icons/DeleteOutline';
import Edit from '@material-ui/icons/Edit';
import FilterList from '@material-ui/icons/FilterList';
import FirstPage from '@material-ui/icons/FirstPage';
import LastPage from '@material-ui/icons/LastPage';
import Remove from '@material-ui/icons/Remove';
import SaveAlt from '@material-ui/icons/SaveAlt';
import Search from '@material-ui/icons/Search';
import ViewColumn from '@material-ui/icons/ViewColumn';

const tableIcons = {
    Add: forwardRef((props, ref) => <AddBox {...props} ref={ref} />),
    Check: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Check {...props} ref={ref} />),
    Clear: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Clear {...props} ref={ref} />),
    Delete: forwardRef((props, ref) => <DeleteOutline {...props} ref={ref} />),
    DetailPanel: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ChevronRight {...props} ref={ref} />),
    Edit: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Edit {...props} ref={ref} />),
    Export: forwardRef((props, ref) => <SaveAlt {...props} ref={ref} />),
    Filter: forwardRef((props, ref) => <FilterList {...props} ref={ref} />),
    FirstPage: forwardRef((props, ref) => <FirstPage {...props} ref={ref} />),
    LastPage: forwardRef((props, ref) => <LastPage {...props} ref={ref} />),
    NextPage: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ChevronRight {...props} ref={ref} />),
    PreviousPage: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ChevronLeft {...props} ref={ref} />),
    ResetSearch: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Clear {...props} ref={ref} />),
    Search: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Search {...props} ref={ref} />),
    SortArrow: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ArrowDownward {...props} ref={ref} />),
    ThirdStateCheck: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Remove {...props} ref={ref} />),
    ViewColumn: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ViewColumn {...props} ref={ref} />)
  };

<MaterialTable
  icons={tableIcons}
  ...
/>

Usage

Here is a basic example of using material-table within a react application.

import React, { Component } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import MaterialTable from "material-table";

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div style={{ maxWidth: "100%" }}>
        <MaterialTable
          columns={[
            { title: "Adı", field: "name" },
            { title: "Soyadı", field: "surname" },
            { title: "Doğum Yılı", field: "birthYear", type: "numeric" },
            {
              title: "Doğum Yeri",
              field: "birthCity",
              lookup: { 34:stanbul", 63:anlıurfa" },
            },
          ]}
          data={[
            {
              name: "Mehmet",
              surname: "Baran",
              birthYear: 1987,
              birthCity: 63,
            },
          ]}
          title="Demo Title"
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("react-div"));

Contributing

We'd love to have your helping hand on material-table! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.

If you have any sort of doubt, idea or just want to talk about the project, feel free to join our chat on Gitter :)

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use6
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy5
Abandoned2
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Lukasz OstrowskiKraków, Poland1 Rating1 Review
🍞🍕🍺🏋🏻🎸🚴🏻 Fullstack JS developer, I create software mostly in React, Node and Typescript using functional programming.
July 18, 2020
Buggy
Abandoned
Easy to Use

At first provides nice features out of the box, but under the hood does a lot of bad things (like mutating props you provide!). Tons of issues seem to be not solved, for me now it's abandoned and I am rewriting it to react-table

1
omergal99
Ashutosh PandeIndore, Madhya Pradesh, India33 Ratings37 Reviews
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Easy to Use

I am currently working on material-table and I must say it makes things quite easy for you. For me, it's better than Material-UI dataGrid component as you can include filter, search, pagination, grouping, all very easily by just passing them as boolean {true:false}. Moreover you can also do server side rendering that means you don't have to hardcode the data, the data can be fetched from a server also. So, this can be used in a lot of big projects and I am using in one. Currently the developer team is working to provide this package for Material-UI version 5 till then we have to use it for v4.

0
Jin Jose ManuelPerú45 Ratings26 Reviews
Informatic Engineering student at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Full Stack developer. Also intermediate level Aws architect. Fav. technologies: re
5 months ago
Abandoned
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This is a great package I've used in several projects in the past. Since, it is a material-ui table components wrapper I had to move to material-ui because I experimented some bugs when working with react hooks in deep. Unless, they update this package, it is not recomended to work with functional components. However, if you work with class components in react, I guess there wont be any problem.

0
Nikola Pasic4 Ratings8 Reviews
1 year ago

Good package, plenty of things available to be customized, though, I must say that the developers have forgotten to write some documentation. Most of the info I got from GitHub, because on the official page they don't exist...

0
Raimbek AlimbayevKazakhstan, Astana7 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

Alternatives

react-table⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
989K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
36
Top Feedback
13Highly Customizable
11Hard to Use
9Great Documentation
md
mui-datatablesDatatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rv
react-virtualizedReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
879K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
rc-tableReact Table
GitHub Stars
924
Weekly Downloads
719K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-data-gridFeature-rich and customizable data grid React component
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
74K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial