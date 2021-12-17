Material Survey

A material ui survey library for displaying and retrieving input from complex forms. Demo

This survey powers surveys on collegeai.com.

import Survey from "material-survey/components/Survey" const App = () => ( < Survey onFinish = {answers => { // Do something with the answers }} form={{ questions: [ { name: "favorite-fruit", title: "What is your favorite fruit?", type: "dropdown", choices: ["Apple", "Orange", "Watermelon"] } ] }} /> )

Want new features? Found a bug? Feel free to leave an issue or a pull request.

The entire storybook for Material Survey can be viewed here. Click the components on the left side of the page to see example components, at the bottom of the page shows the code to produce each component.

The most important component in Material Survey is the Survey component, click here to view the Survey component.

Survey Props

const App = () => ( <Survey // See the "format" section, this is the SurveyJS/Material Survey format form={ { /* ... */ } } // Optional: Invoked when the user clicks submit or finishes survey // AnswerObject => any onFinish={answers => null} // Optional: Required for file upload. Must handle uploading and return URL of file. // File => Promise<string> onFileUpload={file => ""} // Optional: Handles autocomplete requests, should return list of options for a given query // (requestUrl: string, queryValue: string) => Promise<Array<{ value: string, label: string, subLabel?: string }>> autocompleteRequest={(requestUrl, queryValue) => Promise.resolve([])} // Optional: Called anytime a question is changed // (questionId: string, newValue: any, answers: Object) => null onQuestionChange={(questionId, newValue, answers) => null} // Optional: default answers or previous answers to Survey // Object defaultAnswers={{}} // Optional: Style variants for the survey // "flat" | "paper" variant="paper" // Optional: Whether or not to show complete/next/prev buttons // boolean noActions={false} // Optional: Customize complete text/content. Accepts React element. // string | React$Element completeText="Complete" /> )

Format

The MaterialSurvey format is based off the SurveyJS format. Check docs/material-survey-format.md.

Developing / Testing