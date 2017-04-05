Angular Steppers directive for Angular Material

Based on Material Steppers: https://www.google.com/design/spec/components/steppers.html#steppers-types-of-steppers

Demo

https://eberlitz.github.io/material-steppers/demo

Usage

using bower

bower install material-steppers --save

or using npm

npm install material-steppers --save

note: works with angular 1.4.9

Add to your module

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngMaterial' , 'mdSteppers' ]);

Write your html

< md-stepper id = "stepper-demo" md-mobile-step-text = "$ctrl.isMobileStepText" md-vertical = "$ctrl.isVertical" md-linear = "$ctrl.isLinear" md-alternative = "$ctrl.isAlternative" > < md-step md-label = "Select a campaign" > < md-step-body > < p > Step content </ p > </ md-step-body > < md-step-actions > < md-button class = "md-primary md-raised" ng-click = "$ctrl.selectCampaign();" > Continue </ md-button > < md-button class = "md-primary" ng-click = "$ctrl.cancel();" > Cancel </ md-button > </ md-step-actions > </ md-step > < md-step md-label = "Create an group" > < md-step-body > < p > Step content </ p > </ md-step-body > < md-step-actions > < md-button class = "md-primary md-raised" ng-click = "$ctrl.nextStep();" > Continue </ md-button > < md-button class = "md-primary" ng-click = "$ctrl.previousStep();" > Back </ md-button > </ md-step-actions > </ md-step > </ md-stepper >

$mdStepper Service

Used to control a stepper by it's id. Example:

ver steppers = $mdStepper( 'stepper-demo' ); steppers.next();

Detailed service operations bellow:

Method Description Returns next() Complete the current step and move one to the next. Using this method on editable steps (in linear stepper) it will search by the next step without "completed" state to move. When invoked it dispatch the event onstepcomplete to the step element. boolean - True if move and false if not move (e.g. On the last step) back() Move to the previous step without change the state of current step. Using this method in linear stepper it will check if previous step is editable to move. boolean - True if move and false if not move (e.g. On the first step) skip() Move to the next step without change the state of current step. This method works only in optional steps. boolean - True if move and false if not move (e.g. On non-optional step) goto(stepNumber: number) Move "active" to specified step id parameter. The id used as reference is the integer number shown on the label of each step (e.g. 2). boolean - True if move and false if not move (e.g. On id not found) error(message: string) Defines the current step state to "error" and shows the message parameter on title message element.When invoked it dispatch the event onsteperror to the step element. {string} message The error message clearError() Defines the current step state to "normal" and removes the message parameter on title message element. void showFeedback(message?: string) Shows a feedback message and a loading indicador. void clearFeedback() Removes the feedback. void

TODO

Horizontal steppers

Horizontal steppers Vertical steppers

Vertical steppers Linear steppers

Linear steppers Non-linear steppers

Non-linear steppers Alternative labels

Alternative labels Optional steps

Optional steps Editable steps

Editable steps Stepper feedback

Stepper feedback Mobile steppers Mobile step text Mobile step dots Mobile step progress bar

Correct apply styles (css) of the material design

Correct apply styles (css) of the material design Embed SVG Icon assets

Embed SVG Icon assets Create a better demo page with all options.

Remarks

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Eduardo Eidelwein Berlitz

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.