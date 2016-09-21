Material Design Shadows

The paper shadows mixin-library for CSS pre-processors.

Installation

git: git clone git://github.com/mrmlnc/material-shadows.git ;

; bower: bower install --save material-shadows

npm: npm install --save material-shadows ;

Supported languages

Support for all popular css preprocessors:

Usage

@import "lib/material-color" ; .my-selector { .z-depth (); .z-depth-transition (); .z-depth-focus (); } .shadow { .z-depth-classes (); }

Supported options

dp

Type: Number

Default: 2

Available values: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 16, 24

Depth shadow.

transition

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Create class for transition property.

focus

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Creating a class to an element in the focused state.

Changelog

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version.

License

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.