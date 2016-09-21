openbase logo
material-shadows

by Denis Malinochkin
3.0.1 (see all)

💭 Mixins for Material Design Shadows

Overview

1.4K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Material Design Shadows

The paper shadows mixin-library for CSS pre-processors.

demo

Installation

  • git: git clone git://github.com/mrmlnc/material-shadows.git;
  • bower: bower install --save material-shadows
  • npm: npm install --save material-shadows;

Supported languages

Support for all popular css preprocessors:

Usage

// Less, SCSS, Stylus
@import "lib/material-color";

.my-selector {
  .z-depth(); // equivalent to `.z-depth(2)` and `.z-depth-2dp()`

  // Create class for `transition` property.
  .z-depth-transition();

  // Creating a class to an element in the focused state.
  .z-depth-focus();
}

// Class generator
.shadow {
  .z-depth-classes();
}

Supported options

z-depth

dp

  • Type: Number
  • Default: 2
  • Available values: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 16, 24

Depth shadow.

z-depth-classes

transition

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Create class for transition property.

focus

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Creating a class to an element in the focused state.

Changelog

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version.

License

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.

