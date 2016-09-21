The paper shadows mixin-library for CSS pre-processors.
git clone git://github.com/mrmlnc/material-shadows.git;
bower install --save material-shadows
npm install --save material-shadows;
Support for all popular css preprocessors:
// Less, SCSS, Stylus
@import "lib/material-color";
.my-selector {
.z-depth(); // equivalent to `.z-depth(2)` and `.z-depth-2dp()`
// Create class for `transition` property.
.z-depth-transition();
// Creating a class to an element in the focused state.
.z-depth-focus();
}
// Class generator
.shadow {
.z-depth-classes();
}
dp
Number
2
Depth shadow.
transition
Boolean
false
Create class for
transition property.
focus
Boolean
false
Creating a class to an element in the focused state.
See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version.
This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.