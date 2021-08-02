Upgrade instructions 1.x → 2.x
Lightweight, Material Design inspired button for scroll-to-top of the page (jQuery plugin).
Just hit the button to smoothly scroll back to the top of the page. Here's the demo.
Watch this: https://bartholomej.github.io/material-scrolltop/
Via yarn or npm
yarn add material-scrolltop
If you want the latest stable version, get the latest release from the releases page and use
dist folder.
Include the files as shown in the code snippets below and you're done.
NOTE: The only dependency for this plugin to work is jQuery library (don't forget!)
In your
<head> add:
<!-- Material ScrollTop stylesheet -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/material-scrolltop.css" />
<!-- material-scrolltop plugin -->
<script src="dist/material-scrolltop.js"></script>
Then, before your closing
</body> tag add:
<!-- material-scrolltop button -->
<button class="material-scrolltop" type="button"></button>
<!-- Initialize material-scrolltop (minimal) -->
<script>
$('body').materialScrollTop();
</script>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|revealElement
|string
|body
|Reveal button when scrolling over specific element
|revealPosition
|string
|top
|Element position for reveal button (
'top' or
'bottom')
|padding
|number
|0
|Adjusts little ups and downs in scrolling (can be negative number)
|duration
|number
|600
|Determining how long the animation will run
|easing
|string
|'swing'
|Indicating which easing function to use for the transition animate()
|onScrollEnd
|Function()
|false
|A function to call once the animation is complete
$('body').materialScrollTop({
// Scroll to the top of <body> element ...
padding: 100, // ... and add padding 100px
revealElement: 'header', // Reveal button when scrolling over <header> ...
revealPosition: 'bottom', // ... and do it at the end of </header> element
duration: 600, // Animation will run 600 ms
easing: 'swing', // Do it with swing animation
onScrollEnd: function () {
// Give me some log when animation ends
console.log('This is the end, my only friend, the end...');
},
});
material-scrolltop/ ├── src/ | ├── icons/ │ | └── top-arrow.svg │ ├── material-scrolltop.scss │ └── material-scrolltop.ts ├── dist/ | ├── icons/ │ | └── top-arrow.svg │ ├── material-scrolltop.css │ └── material-scrolltop.js └── demo/ ├── ... └── index.html └── examples/
TypeScript + SCSS source files
.ts,
.scss
which are NOT executable in browser
JavaScript + CSS
executable in browser and compiled from
src/folder with command
yarn build
In this folder you can see an example in real use.
Using SASS (this file in 'src' folder), you can simply edit default styles, colors, position and customize plugin to fit your needs. 👍 (Or just edit directly css stylesheet)
Hint: Modify scss file, run
yarn build and see the demo.
You can change
svg icon in
icons/ directory.
$mst-icon: false
yarn build (now without svg icon)
<span> element like this:
<button class="material-scrolltop" type="button">
<span>↑</span>
</button>
jQuery 1.7+
Version 1.x → 2.x
Version 2.x.x contains some breaking changes:
.scss +
.ts which are NOT executable in browser.
.css,
.js, ... (executable in browser!)
Old version is still available:
yarn add material-scrolltop@1-latest
Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Lukas Bartak
Proudly powered by nature 🗻, wind 💨, tea 🍵 and beer 🍺 ;)
All contents are licensed under the MIT license.