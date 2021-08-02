Material ScrollTop Button

Lightweight, Material Design inspired button for scroll-to-top of the page (jQuery plugin).

Just hit the button to smoothly scroll back to the top of the page. Here's the demo.

Lightweight

Material Design inspired

With ripple effect

Smoothly animated

Customizable

With some useful options...

jQuery + CSS, (TypeScript + SCSS)

Demo (example)

Watch this: https://bartholomej.github.io/material-scrolltop/

Install

Via yarn or npm

yarn add material-scrolltop

Manual install (download)

If you want the latest stable version, get the latest release from the releases page and use dist folder.

Usage

Include the files as shown in the code snippets below and you're done.

NOTE: The only dependency for this plugin to work is jQuery library (don't forget!)

In your <head> add:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/material-scrolltop.css" /> < script src = "dist/material-scrolltop.js" > </ script >

Then, before your closing </body> tag add:

< button class = "material-scrolltop" type = "button" > </ button > < script > $( 'body' ).materialScrollTop(); </ script >

Settings

Option Type Default Description revealElement string body Reveal button when scrolling over specific element revealPosition string top Element position for reveal button ( 'top' or 'bottom' ) padding number 0 Adjusts little ups and downs in scrolling (can be negative number) duration number 600 Determining how long the animation will run easing string 'swing' Indicating which easing function to use for the transition animate() onScrollEnd Function() false A function to call once the animation is complete

Example (advanced usage)

$( 'body' ).materialScrollTop({ padding : 100 , revealElement : 'header' , revealPosition : 'bottom' , duration : 600 , easing : 'swing' , onScrollEnd : function ( ) { console .log( 'This is the end, my only friend, the end...' ); }, });

Folders

material-scrolltop/ ├── src/ | ├── icons/ │ | └── top-arrow.svg │ ├── material-scrolltop.scss │ └── material-scrolltop.ts ├── dist/ | ├── icons/ │ | └── top-arrow.svg │ ├── material-scrolltop.css │ └── material-scrolltop.js └── demo/ ├── ... └── index.html └── examples/

TypeScript + SCSS source files

.ts , .scss

which are NOT executable in browser

JavaScript + CSS

executable in browser and compiled from src/ folder with command yarn build

In this folder you can see an example in real use.

Customization

Colors, sizes and stuff

Using SASS (this file in 'src' folder), you can simply edit default styles, colors, position and customize plugin to fit your needs. 👍 (Or just edit directly css stylesheet)

Hint: Modify scss file, run yarn build and see the demo.

Icons

SVG

You can change svg icon in icons/ directory.

Custom text or sign

Turn off svg icon as sass variable: $mst-icon: false Build your new stylesheet yarn build (now without svg icon) Put your new sign or text inside html <span> element like this:

< button class = "material-scrolltop" type = "button" > < span > ↑ </ span > </ button >

Dependencies

jQuery 1.7+

Upgrade instructions

Version 1.x → 2.x

Version 2.x.x contains some breaking changes:

src/ folder now contains source files .scss + .ts which are NOT executable in browser.

folder now contains source files + which are NOT executable in browser. dist/ folder contains compiled .css , .js , ... (executable in browser!)

Old versions

Old version is still available:

Dev branch: 1.x

npm package: yarn add material-scrolltop@1-latest

Application

License

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Lukas Bartak

All contents are licensed under the MIT license.