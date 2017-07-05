Material Resume

Latest versions

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/material-resume@1.0.1/resume.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/material-resume@1.0.1/resume.min.js" > </ script >

Getting Started

Download the index.html file Open in your favorite editor Open document in chrome Start editing in the <body> To save:

Right click

Print...

Save as PDF

Building the resume is as easy as adding ng-app="Resume" to your body and then using the directives listed below.

Directives

Holds the entire document.

Example:

< html > < head > ... </ head > < body ng-app = "Resume" > < resume > ... </ resume > </ body > </ html >

Heading the for the resume. Should come immediately after <resume> .

Options:

first-name : Your first name

: Your first name last-name : Your last name

: Your last name website : Your website, optional

: Your website, optional email : Your email, optional

: Your email, optional phone : Your phone number, optional

: Your phone number, optional github : Your github username, optional

: Your github username, optional linkedin : Your linkedin username, optional

Example:

< resume > < resume-heading first-name = "Joe" last-name = "Smith" phone = "555-555-555" > </ resume-heading > </ resume >

Contains the body of the resume.

Example:

< resume > < resume-body > ... </ resume-body > </ resume >

Adds a column to the resume. The width of the column must also be specified. There can be more than one column side-by-side, but the flex values should add up to 100.

Options:

flex : The width of the column out of 100

Example:

< resume > < resume-heading > </ resume-heading > < resume-body > < resume-column flex = "30" > </ resume-column > < resume-column flex = "70" > </ resume-column > </ resume-body > </ resume >

A small category window meant to hold a couple of points. Useful for things in a sidebar, like coursework. Meant for small bullets. Child items should use the <p> tag.

Options:

name : The name of the category. Will appear in bold font above the items

Example:

< resume-body > < resume-column flex = "30" > < sidebar-category name = "Facts" > < p > I am awesome </ p > < p > I am cool </ p > </ sidebar-category > </ resume-column > </ resume-body >

A larger category for the main section of the resume. Meant for multiple items to be be elaborated upon. Child items should be the <category-item> tag. An example would be to create a category called "Jobs" and then each item would be a previous job that would then be expanded upon.

Options:

name : The name of the category

Example:

< resume-body > < resume-column flex = "70" > < category name = "Jobs" > < category-item title = "My First Job" > ... </ category-item > < category-item title = "My Second Job" > ... </ category-item > < category-item title = "My Third Job" > ... </ category-item > </ category > </ resume-column > </ resume-body >

A point to elaborate upon in a category. E.x. a job in the "Jobs" category. Child items should use the <li> tag.

Options:

title : The title of the item. Will be displayed in bold under the category

: The title of the item. Will be displayed in bold under the category subtitle : Extra info, next to the title, optional

Example:

< category name = "Jobs" > < category-item title = "Marketing Intern" subtitle = "Contoso (Summer 2014)" > < li > Created content for marketing </ li > < li > Worked with others, sometimes successfully </ li > </ category-item > < category-item title = "Cashier" subtitle = "Micheal's (November 2014 - May 2015)" > < li > Checked items out </ li > < li > Did inventory </ li > </ category-item > </ category >

Updating