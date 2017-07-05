<link href="https://unpkg.com/material-resume@1.0.1/resume.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
Building the resume is as easy as adding
ng-app="Resume" to your body
and then using the directives listed below.
<resume>
Holds the entire document.
Example:
<html>
<head>...</head>
<body ng-app="Resume">
<resume>
...
</resume>
</body>
</html>
<resume-heading>
Heading the for the resume. Should come immediately after
<resume>.
Options:
first-name: Your first name
last-name: Your last name
website: Your website, optional
email: Your email, optional
phone: Your phone number, optional
github: Your github username, optional
linkedin: Your linkedin username, optional
Example:
<resume>
<resume-heading first-name="Joe"
last-name="Smith"
phone="555-555-555">
</resume-heading>
</resume>
<resume-body>
Contains the body of the resume.
Example:
<resume>
<resume-body>
...
</resume-body>
</resume>
<resume-column>
Adds a column to the resume. The width of the column must also be specified. There can be more than one column side-by-side, but the flex values should add up to 100.
Options:
flex: The width of the column out of 100
Example:
<resume>
<resume-heading></resume-heading>
<resume-body>
<resume-column flex="30">
<!-- This will be 30% of the page -->
</resume-column>
<resume-column flex="70">
<!-- This will be 30% of the page -->
</resume-column>
</resume-body>
</resume>
<sidebar-category>
A small category window meant to hold a couple of points. Useful for things
in a sidebar, like coursework. Meant for small bullets. Child items should use
the
<p> tag.
Options:
name: The name of the category. Will appear in bold font above the items
Example:
<resume-body>
<resume-column flex="30">
<sidebar-category name="Facts">
<p>I am awesome</p>
<p>I am cool</p>
</sidebar-category>
</resume-column>
</resume-body>
<category>
A larger category for the main section of the resume. Meant for multiple items
to be be elaborated upon. Child items should be the
<category-item> tag. An
example would be to create a category called "Jobs" and then each item would
be a previous job that would then be expanded upon.
Options:
name: The name of the category
Example:
<resume-body>
<resume-column flex="70">
<category name="Jobs">
<category-item title="My First Job">...</category-item>
<category-item title="My Second Job">...</category-item>
<category-item title="My Third Job">...</category-item>
</category>
</resume-column>
</resume-body>
<category-item>
A point to elaborate upon in a category. E.x. a job in the "Jobs" category.
Child items should use the
<li> tag.
Options:
title: The title of the item. Will be displayed in bold under the category
subtitle: Extra info, next to the title, optional
Example:
<category name="Jobs">
<category-item title="Marketing Intern" subtitle="Contoso (Summer 2014)">
<li>Created content for marketing</li>
<li>Worked with others, sometimes successfully</li>
</category-item>
<category-item title="Cashier" subtitle="Micheal's (November 2014 - May 2015)">
<li>Checked items out</li>
<li>Did inventory</li>
</category-item>
</category>
To update this resume to a newer version, copy the
<link> and
<script>
tags you see at the top of this file and replace lines 13 and 14 with them.