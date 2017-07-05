openbase logo
mr

material-resume

by Ryan Delaney
1.0.1 (see all)

✒️ A fancy resume template

Overview

Readme

Material Resume

Demo

Latest versions

<link href="https://unpkg.com/material-resume@1.0.1/resume.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/material-resume@1.0.1/resume.min.js"></script>

Getting Started

  1. Download the index.html file
  2. Open in your favorite editor
  3. Open document in chrome
  4. Start editing in the <body>
  5. To save:
  • Right click
  • Print...
  • Save as PDF

Building the resume is as easy as adding ng-app="Resume" to your body and then using the directives listed below.

Directives

<resume>

Holds the entire document.

Example:

<html>
  <head>...</head>
  <body ng-app="Resume">
    <resume>
      ...
    </resume>
  </body>
</html>

<resume-heading>

Heading the for the resume. Should come immediately after <resume>.

Options:

  • first-name: Your first name
  • last-name: Your last name
  • website: Your website, optional
  • email: Your email, optional
  • phone: Your phone number, optional
  • github: Your github username, optional
  • linkedin: Your linkedin username, optional

Example:

<resume>
  <resume-heading first-name="Joe"
                  last-name="Smith"
                  phone="555-555-555">
  </resume-heading>
</resume>

<resume-body>

Contains the body of the resume.

Example:

<resume>
  <resume-body>
    ...
  </resume-body>
</resume>

<resume-column>

Adds a column to the resume. The width of the column must also be specified. There can be more than one column side-by-side, but the flex values should add up to 100.

Options:

  • flex: The width of the column out of 100

Example:

<resume>
  <resume-heading></resume-heading>
  <resume-body>
    <resume-column flex="30">
      <!-- This will be 30% of the page -->
    </resume-column>
    <resume-column flex="70">
      <!-- This will be 30% of the page -->
    </resume-column>
  </resume-body>
</resume>

A small category window meant to hold a couple of points. Useful for things in a sidebar, like coursework. Meant for small bullets. Child items should use the <p> tag.

Options:

  • name: The name of the category. Will appear in bold font above the items

Example:

<resume-body>
  <resume-column flex="30">
    <sidebar-category name="Facts">
      <p>I am awesome</p>
      <p>I am cool</p>
    </sidebar-category>
  </resume-column>
</resume-body>

<category>

A larger category for the main section of the resume. Meant for multiple items to be be elaborated upon. Child items should be the <category-item> tag. An example would be to create a category called "Jobs" and then each item would be a previous job that would then be expanded upon.

Options:

  • name: The name of the category

Example:

<resume-body>
  <resume-column flex="70">
    <category name="Jobs">
      <category-item title="My First Job">...</category-item>
      <category-item title="My Second Job">...</category-item>
      <category-item title="My Third Job">...</category-item>    
    </category>
  </resume-column>
</resume-body>

<category-item>

A point to elaborate upon in a category. E.x. a job in the "Jobs" category. Child items should use the <li> tag.

Options:

  • title: The title of the item. Will be displayed in bold under the category
  • subtitle: Extra info, next to the title, optional

Example:

<category name="Jobs">
  <category-item title="Marketing Intern" subtitle="Contoso (Summer 2014)">
    <li>Created content for marketing</li>
    <li>Worked with others, sometimes successfully</li>
  </category-item>
  <category-item title="Cashier" subtitle="Micheal's (November 2014 - May 2015)">
    <li>Checked items out</li>
    <li>Did inventory</li>
  </category-item>   
</category>

Updating

To update this resume to a newer version, copy the <link> and <script> tags you see at the top of this file and replace lines 13 and 14 with them.

