material-kit

by creativetimofficial
2.0.4

Free and Open Source UI Kit for Bootstrap 4, React, Vue.js, React Native and Sketch based on Google's Material Design

259

GitHub Stars

5.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/5
Top Feedback

Easy to Use

Material Kit 2 Tweet

version GitHub issues open GitHub issues closed

Image

Material Kit is a Free Bootstrap 5 UI Kit with a fresh, new design inspired by Google's material design. You asked for it, so we built it. It's a great pleasure to introduce to you the material concepts in an easy to use and beautiful set of components. Along with the restyling of the Bootstrap elements, you will find three fully-coded example pages, to help you design your next project.

Material Kit makes use of light, surface, and movement. It uses a deliberate color choice, edge-to-edge imagery, and large scale typography. The general layout resembles sheets of paper following multiple different layers so that the depth and order are obvious. The navigation stays mainly on the left and the actions on the right.

This new design has elements that have been the result of research regarding ink and paper and the way objects and materials interact in real life. The result is a beautiful and consistent set of elements that can get you started with your next project. Material Kit is a great tool if you are looking to create a web presence for your Android application and need to be consistent, leaving the impression of visually similar elements. It is also a great resource in its own right, looking gorgeous and helping you build your web pages.

Versions

HTMLReactVue
Material Kit HTMLMaterial Kit ReactVue Material Kit
React NativeFigmaWordPress
Material Kit React NativeMaterial Kit FigmaMaterial Kit WordPress

Demo

ButtonsInputsNavbars
ButtonsInputsNavbar
Login PageLanding PageProfile Page
Login PageLanding PageProfile Page

Quick start

Documentation

The documentation for the Material Kit is hosted at our website.

File Structure

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:

material-kit
  ├── assets
  │   ├── css/
  │   ├── fonts/
  │   ├── img/
  │   ├── js
  │   │   ├── core
  │   │   ├── plugins
  │   │   └── material-kit.min.js
  │   └── scss
  │       ├── material-kit/
  │       └── material-kit.scss
  ├── docs
  │   ├── documentation.html
  ├── pages/
  ├── sections/
  ├── CHANGELOG.md
  ├── gulpfile.js
  ├── package.json
  ├── presentation.html

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:

HTML 5HTML 4ReactVueAngular
Material Dashboard HTMLMaterial Dashboard HTMLMaterial Dashboard ReactVue Material Dashboard Material Dashboard Angular
HTML DarkVuetify
Material Dashboard DarkMaterial Dashboard Vuetify

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Material Kit. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

  1. Make sure that you are using the latest version of the Material Kit. Check the CHANGELOG from your dashboard on our website.
  2. Providing us reproducible steps for the issue will shorten the time it takes for it to be fixed.
  3. Some issues may be browser specific, so specifying in what browser you encountered the issue might help.

Licensing

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ankush YadavNational Institute of Technology, Sikkim, India9 Ratings0 Reviews
const JavaScript = () => '❤';
6 months ago
Troy BlandBirmingham, AL3 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Le Goaziou JulienFrance24 Ratings0 Reviews
September 24, 2020

