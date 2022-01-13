Latest icon fonts and CSS for self-hosting material design icons.

This package is automatically updated, so it will always have the latest icons from Google.

For SVGs, see @material-design-icons/svg

Installation

Install the latest version using:

npm install material-icons@latest

Note: If you are upgrading from 0.x to 1.x see the 1.0.0 release notes.

Usage

Import in JS (example: src/index.js in Create React App, src/main.js in Vue CLI):

import 'material-icons/iconfont/material-icons.css' ;

or import in CSS (example: src/styles.css in Angular CLI):

@ import 'material-icons/iconfont/material-icons.css' ;

or import in HTML:

< link href = "/path/to/material-icons/iconfont/material-icons.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

To display an icon, use one of the following:

< span class = "material-icons" > pie_chart </ span > < span class = "material-icons-outlined" > pie_chart </ span > < span class = "material-icons-round" > pie_chart </ span > < span class = "material-icons-sharp" > pie_chart </ span > < span class = "material-icons-two-tone" > pie_chart </ span >

Reducing Build Size

The default material-icons.css includes CSS for all fonts. This may cause build tools such as webpack to copy all fonts to the build directory even if you are not using all of them. To reduce the build size, import only the styles you need. For example, if you only need filled and outlined icons, import filled.css and outlined.css instead of the default material-icons.css :

-import 'material-icons/iconfont/material-icons.css'; +import 'material-icons/iconfont/filled.css'; +import 'material-icons/iconfont/outlined.css';

Show all

Icons CSS Sass Filled filled.css filled.scss Outlined outlined.css outlined.scss Round round.css round.scss Sharp sharp.css sharp.scss Two Tone two-tone.css two-tone.scss

Using Sass

Import in Sass (example: src/styles.scss in Angular CLI):

@ import 'material-icons/iconfont/material-icons.scss' ;

Available Sass variables:

$material-icons-font-path : './' !default; $material-icons-font-size : 24px !default; $material-icons-font-display : block !default;

If you are getting errors with webpack or Vue CLI, add this line before importing:

$material-icons-font-path : '~material-icons/iconfont/' ;

Using Angular mat-icon

To display an icon, use one of the following:

< mat-icon > pie_chart </ mat-icon > < mat-icon fontSet = "material-icons-outlined" > pie_chart </ mat-icon > < mat-icon fontSet = "material-icons-round" > pie_chart </ mat-icon > < mat-icon fontSet = "material-icons-sharp" > pie_chart </ mat-icon > < mat-icon fontSet = "material-icons-two-tone" > pie_chart </ mat-icon >

Using CSS Classes

Alternatively, you may use CSS classes instead of ligatures to display icons. Learn more

Available Icons

See demo.

License

Material design icons are created by Google.