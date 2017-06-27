Material Design Lite

An implementation of Material Design components in vanilla CSS, JS, and HTML.

Material Design Lite (MDL) lets you add a Material Design look and feel to your static content websites. It doesn't rely on any JavaScript frameworks or libraries. Optimized for cross-device use, gracefully degrades in older browsers, and offers an experience that is accessible from the get-go.

Limited support

Material Design Lite is now in limited support, with development having moved to the Material Components for the web repository.

No further development is taking place in MDL by the core team, but we are happy to review PRs, fix critical bugs and push out new releases. No breaking changes will be accepted.

Use MDL on your site?

This document is targeted at developers that will contribute to or compile MDL. If you are looking to use MDL on your website or web app please head to getmdl.io.

Browser Support

IE9 IE10 IE11 Chrome Opera Firefox Safari Chrome (Android) Mobile Safari B A A A A A A A A

A-grade browsers are fully supported. B-grade browsers will gracefully degrade to our CSS-only experience.

Download / Clone

Clone the repo using Git:

git clone https://github.com/google/material-design-lite.git

Alternatively you can download this repository.

Windows users, if you have trouble compiling due to line endings then make sure you configure git to checkout the repository with lf (unix) line endings. This can be achieved by setting core.eol .

git config core.eol lf git config core.autocrlf input git rm --cached -r . git reset --hard

Remember, the master branch is considered unstable. Do not use this in production. Use a tagged state of the repository, npm, or bower for stability!

Feature requests

MDL is currently in limited support mode, with no further development taking place by the core team. We are happy to accept and review pull requests for new functionality, however, as long as there are no breaking changes.

Want to contribute?

If you found a bug, have any questions or want to contribute. Follow our guidelines, and help improve the Material Design Lite. For more information visit our wiki.

Please use the default branch, mdl-1.x .

Take note that Material Components for Web, which is MDL v2, is under early Alpha stages (which means everything is a moving target, and we can change anything at any moment). Use with caution.

However, we would absolutely love to have people testing MCW and provide feedback about their experiences using it, especially integrating with other frameworks and libraries.

License

© Google, 2015. Licensed under an Apache-2 license.