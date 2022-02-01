Andre de Senne ● 48 Rating s ● 0 Review s ●

1 month ago

material design icons is, if not the best icon source I've found, one of them for sure. You can find loads of icon variations for free, all following a common style despite the various sources they are uploaded to the base. This library was a great way to use some of my favourite icons with a webpack powered application. The usage was quite simple as well and the documentation provided different ways to load the icons, giving pro and cons from each of them.