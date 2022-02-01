This module contains all icons from https://materialdesignicons.com and gives you some methods to load them in your browser (assumed you're using browserify/webpack/another commonjs module loader).
npm install material-design-icons-svg
// Load all 1600 material design icons, ~170kb gzipped
var paths = require('material-design-icons-svg/paths')
var icons = require('material-design-icons-svg')(paths)
// Then you can use it wherever you like
var svg = icons.getSVG('access-point')
// returns inline svg
// <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M4.93,4....0Z" /></svg>
$(document.body).append(svg)
// OR if you care about render performance
// You can load icons using the `<use>` notation.
icons.initialize(document.body) // Appends all icons to document.body
var icon = icons.getIcon('access-point')
// returns reference to initialized svg
// <svg>
// <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#deviantart">
// </use>
// </svg>
$(document.body).append(icon)
// You can also load specific icons if you don't like to load a ton of unused icons into your app
var icons = require('material-design-icons-svg')({
'account': require('material-design-icons-svg/paths/account'),
'menu': require('material-design-icons-svg/paths/menu')
})
var svg = icons.getSVG('menu')
// Returns inline svg of `menu` icon
Check out
./example.js
node example.js
material design icons is, if not the best icon source I've found, one of them for sure. You can find loads of icon variations for free, all following a common style despite the various sources they are uploaded to the base. This library was a great way to use some of my favourite icons with a webpack powered application. The usage was quite simple as well and the documentation provided different ways to load the icons, giving pro and cons from each of them.