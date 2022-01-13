MDIDX (this repository) is a ~fork (+ fixes) of Google's Material Design icons repository. Sadly, Google allocates low maintenance and low support for issues reported by software developers having trouble using the Material Design icons library.
MDIDX helps modern web developers to use and include the (awesome) Material Design icons library in their project.
using npm
npm install material-design-icons-iconfont --save
Using
scss
Import fonts and variables in your project
$material-design-icons-font-directory-path: '~material-design-icons-iconfont/dist/fonts/';
@import '~material-design-icons-iconfont/src/material-design-icons';
Customize your own classes
access material variable with Sass mixins:
.my-face {
@include material-icon('face');
}
# or
.my-face:before {
content: material-icons-content('face');
}
svg,png,... files. Needless to say that these file are irrelevant for the average developer's purposes and cause build congestion (especially when using in CI systems) In this fork all irrelevant files have been removed while keeping only the required files.
scss. You can customize the referenced font's files filename and path
Configure environment
Install nodejs on your environemt (> 7.6 for async await)
running build
npm install
npm run build