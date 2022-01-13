openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mdi

material-design-icons-iconfont

by Jossef Harush Kadouri
6.1.1 (see all)

Material Design icons + Development Experience

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93.6K

GitHub Stars

419

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

banner-01

Project's Demo Page

MDIDX - Same Material Design icons, Better DX

MDIDX (this repository) is a ~fork (+ fixes) of Google's Material Design icons repository. Sadly, Google allocates low maintenance and low support for issues reported by software developers having trouble using the Material Design icons library.

MDIDX helps modern web developers to use and include the (awesome) Material Design icons library in their project.

Installation

using npm

npm install material-design-icons-iconfont --save

Usage - Check out the Demo Page

  • Using scss

    Import fonts and variables in your project

    $material-design-icons-font-directory-path: '~material-design-icons-iconfont/dist/fonts/';

@import '~material-design-icons-iconfont/src/material-design-icons';

    Customize your own classes

    access material variable with Sass mixins:

    .my-face {
  @include material-icon('face');
}
# or
.my-face:before {
  content: material-icons-content('face');
}

What's the difference? Why forking?

  • Performance - When you checkout Google's original repository ( via git, npm and bower) you experience an unwanted delay. This checkout delay is caused by thousands of separate source graphic svg,png,... files. Needless to say that these file are irrelevant for the average developer's purposes and cause build congestion (especially when using in CI systems) In this fork all irrelevant files have been removed while keeping only the required files.
  • SCSS Support - Modern developers need support for scss. You can customize the referenced font's files filename and path

Demo Page

image

How to contribute to this project

Configure environment

Install nodejs on your environemt (> 7.6 for async await)

running build

npm install
npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial