Material design icons

Material design icons is the official icon set from Google. The icons are designed under the material design guidelines.

Changed license in package.json.

Added missing device symbol sprites.

License change to Apache 2.0!

Getting Started

Read the developer guide on how to use the material design icons in your project.

Using a font collection

The iconfont folder contains pre-generated font files that can be included in a project. This is especially convenient for the web; however, it is generally better to link to the web font hosted on Google Fonts:

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel = "stylesheet" >

Read more in the font portion of our full developer guide.

Using symbols and sprites

The css-sprite and svg-sprite folders contain pre-generated sprite sheets, as well as svg symbols that can be <use> d more directly and with fewer constraints. Instructions for using them are in the sprites documentation.

Polymer icons

If you wish to use the icon set with Polymer, we recommend consuming them via the <iron-icons> element ( <core-icons> in v0.5).

License

We have made these icons available for you to incorporate into your products under the Apache License Version 2.0. Feel free to remix and re-share these icons and documentation in your products. We'd love attribution in your app's about screen, but it's not required. The only thing we ask is that you not re-sell these icons.