Material design icons is the official icon set from Google. The icons are designed under the material design guidelines.
License change to Apache 2.0!
Read the developer guide on how to use the material design icons in your project.
The
iconfont folder contains pre-generated font files that can be included in a project. This is especially convenient for the web; however, it is generally better to link to the web font hosted on Google Fonts:
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons"
rel="stylesheet">
Read more in the font portion of our full developer guide.
The
css-sprite and
svg-sprite folders contain pre-generated sprite sheets, as well as svg symbols that can be
<use>d more directly and with fewer constraints. Instructions for using them are in the sprites documentation.
If you wish to use the icon set with Polymer, we recommend consuming them via the
<iron-icons> element (
<core-icons> in v0.5).
We have made these icons available for you to incorporate into your products under the Apache License Version 2.0. Feel free to remix and re-share these icons and documentation in your products. We'd love attribution in your app's about screen, but it's not required. The only thing we ask is that you not re-sell these icons.
A good icon library with a simple CDN. It is easy to customize and use the icons and there is a large variety of different icons. I use material-design-icons and font-awesome in my projects and they are both fairly similar. I like being able to have customizable icons and this library suits my needs.
Simple yet effective icon library that lets you have amazing minimal icons in your projects. Using it is as simple as linking the CDN and applying the class to any span or I tag
Awesome library of icons. The only icon library I use apart from FA. Awesome design and diversity in icons. Highly recommend it if you find something lacking in FA.