material-design-icons

by google
3.0.1 (see all)

Material Design icons by Google

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105K

GitHub Stars

40.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5417
kwing25
singhkunal2050
csor-dev

3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Material design icons

Material design icons is the official icon set from Google. The icons are designed under the material design guidelines.

3.0.1 Update

  • Changed license in package.json.
  • Added missing device symbol sprites.

3.0.0 Update

License change to Apache 2.0!

Getting Started

Read the developer guide on how to use the material design icons in your project.

Using a font collection

The iconfont folder contains pre-generated font files that can be included in a project. This is especially convenient for the web; however, it is generally better to link to the web font hosted on Google Fonts:

<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons"
      rel="stylesheet">

Read more in the font portion of our full developer guide.

Using symbols and sprites

The css-sprite and svg-sprite folders contain pre-generated sprite sheets, as well as svg symbols that can be <use>d more directly and with fewer constraints. Instructions for using them are in the sprites documentation.

Polymer icons

If you wish to use the icon set with Polymer, we recommend consuming them via the <iron-icons> element (<core-icons> in v0.5).

License

We have made these icons available for you to incorporate into your products under the Apache License Version 2.0. Feel free to remix and re-share these icons and documentation in your products. We'd love attribution in your app's about screen, but it's not required. The only thing we ask is that you not re-sell these icons.

Kendra WingColorado, US48 Ratings21 Reviews
👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing
21 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

A good icon library with a simple CDN. It is easy to customize and use the icons and there is a large variety of different icons. I use material-design-icons and font-awesome in my projects and they are both fairly similar. I like being able to have customizable icons and this library suits my needs.

Kunal SInghPune10 Ratings1 Review
Web Developer ComputerPhile! Sharing my Journey
October 6, 2020

Simple yet effective icon library that lets you have amazing minimal icons in your projects. Using it is as simple as linking the CDN and applying the class to any span or I tag

Yeshwanth ReddyBangalore16 Ratings19 Reviews
Cloud Native Guy(mostly on cloud) GoLang Developer, CKAD & CKA, Co-Organisor of Cloud Native Bangalore Meetup Group @cnatblr
9 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Awesome library of icons. The only icon library I use apart from FA. Awesome design and diversity in icons. Highly recommend it if you find something lacking in FA.

J&N: The Story of The Internet's Own Kiddos
11 Ratings
0 Reviews

9 days ago
9 days ago
Kastouri Oussama
12 Ratings
0 Reviews

13 days ago
13 days ago

