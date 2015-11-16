![Latest Version](https://img.shields.io/github/release/zavoloklom/material-design-iconic-font.svg?style=flat-square&label=latest version) ![Software License](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT License/SIL OFL 1.1-blue.svg?style=flat-square)
Material Design Iconic Font is a full suite of official material design icons (created and maintained by Google), with additional community-designed and brands icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites or desktop.
Material Design Icons are the official open-source icons featured in the Google Material Design specification.
Bower:
bower install material-design-iconic-font
NPM:
npm install material-design-iconic-font
Thanks to the cdnjs.cloudflare.com, you can use CDNjs to add MD Iconic Font into your website without downloading or installing anything!
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/material-design-iconic-font/2.2.0/css/material-design-iconic-font.min.css">
Use this method to get the default Material Design Iconic Font CSS.
material-design-iconic-font archive into your project.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/material-design-iconic-font/css/material-design-iconic-font.min.css">
Use this method to customize Material Design Iconic Font using LESS or SCSS.
material-design-iconic-font archive into your project.
path/to/material-design-iconic-font/less/variables.less or
path/to/material-design-iconic-font/scss/_variables.scss and edit the
@zmdi-font-path variable to point to your font directory.
@zmdi-font-path: "../fonts";
zmdi to something else by editing
@zmdi-icon-prefix in
path/to/material-design-iconic-font/less/variables.less or
path/to/material-design-iconic-font/scss/_variables.scss
@zmdi-icon-prefix: zmdi;
The full details of how Material Design Iconic Font is licensed and 'Thanks to' section: License page.
In fact it can work in earlier versions of browsers accordingly to caniuse.com portal (you can check ttf, woff, transform and animation properties), but i can't test it.
v2.2.0:
main section in bower.json
seat and
gradient icons
zmdi-stack-overflow to
zmdi-stackoverflow
google,
google-plus,
google-plus-box and
paypal icons
v2.1.2:
v2.1.1:
v2.1.0:
md- to
zmdi-
zmd- to
zmdi-hc-
md-iconset- to
zmdi-var-
All changes in LESS/SASS/CSS has backward compatibility with 2.0.
If you use font as standalone font - you should update it carefully, because 2.1 ttf file cheat sheet hasn't backward compatibility with 2.0. Sorry for that, but in 2.0 was a bug that I couldn't remove without breaking backward compatibility.
v2.0.2:
v2.0.1:
v2.0.0:
Material Design Iconic Font will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.