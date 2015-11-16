openbase logo
material-design-iconic-font

by Sergey Kupletsky
2.2.0

Material Design Iconic Font and CSS toolkit

Documentation
Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Material Design Iconic Font 2.2.0

![Latest Version](https://img.shields.io/github/release/zavoloklom/material-design-iconic-font.svg?style=flat-square&label=latest version) ![Software License](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT License/SIL OFL 1.1-blue.svg?style=flat-square) Total Downloads

NPM Dependency DevDependency Last Month Downloads

Material Design Iconic Font

Material Design Iconic Font and CSS toolkit

Material Design Iconic Font is a full suite of official material design icons (created and maintained by Google), with additional community-designed and brands icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites or desktop.

Material Design Icons are the official open-source icons featured in the Google Material Design specification.

Get started at http://zavoloklom.github.io/material-design-iconic-font

Upgrading from 1.x to 2.x at old docs http://zavoloklom.github.io/material-design-iconic-font/v1/

Issue with cheatsheet: If you think icons do not match the cheatsheet page, please read issue 47.

Install

Download: 2.2.0 (ZIP)
Bower: bower install material-design-iconic-font
NPM: npm install material-design-iconic-font

Getting started

EASY: CSS on CDNjs

Thanks to the cdnjs.cloudflare.com, you can use CDNjs to add MD Iconic Font into your website without downloading or installing anything!

  • Paste the following code into the section of your site's HTML.
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/material-design-iconic-font/2.2.0/css/material-design-iconic-font.min.css">
  • Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Iconic Font!

BASIC: Default CSS

Use this method to get the default Material Design Iconic Font CSS.

  • Download latest version of Material Design Iconic Font.
  • Unpack the entire material-design-iconic-font archive into your project.
  • In the of your html, reference the location to your material-design-iconic-font.min.css.
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/material-design-iconic-font/css/material-design-iconic-font.min.css">
  • Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Iconic Font!

PRO: Custom LESS/SCSS

Use this method to customize Material Design Iconic Font using LESS or SCSS.

  • Download latest version of Material Design Iconic Font.
  • Unpack the entire material-design-iconic-font archive into your project.
  • Open your project's path/to/material-design-iconic-font/less/variables.less or path/to/material-design-iconic-font/scss/_variables.scss and edit the @zmdi-font-path variable to point to your font directory.

@zmdi-font-path: "../fonts";

  • You can change prefix zmdi to something else by editing @zmdi-icon-prefix in path/to/material-design-iconic-font/less/variables.less or path/to/material-design-iconic-font/scss/_variables.scss

@zmdi-icon-prefix: zmdi;

  • Re-compile your LESS if using a static compiler.
  • Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Iconic Font!

Licence

The full details of how Material Design Iconic Font is licensed and 'Thanks to' section: License page.

Browser Support

  • Chrome 21+
  • Firefox 22+
  • Opera 12.1+
  • Safari 6.1+
  • IE 10+
  • Android Browser 4.3+
  • Not supported in Opera Mini

In fact it can work in earlier versions of browsers accordingly to caniuse.com portal (you can check ttf, woff, transform and animation properties), but i can't test it.

Changelog

v2.2.0:

  • add 33 new icons
  • change main section in bower.json
  • repair seat and gradient icons
  • change class zmdi-stack-overflow to zmdi-stackoverflow
  • change google, google-plus, google-plus-box and paypal icons
    2.2.0 GitHub milestones

v2.1.2:

  • add WOFF2 support
  • remove 2.0 SVG icons files
  • add EOT and SVG font files (not included in css)
    2.1.2 GitHub milestones

v2.1.1:

  • fix bugs in aliases LASS/SASS files

v2.1.0:

  • change base font folder to "fonts"
  • resort and rename icons for better search
  • change variables prefix in LESS/SASS from md- to zmdi-
  • change helper classes prefix in LESS/SASS from zmd- to zmdi-hc-
  • change icons variables prefix in LESS/SASS from md-iconset- to zmdi-var-
  • some changes with icons to make them look pixel perfect at 14px lie
  • add some community icons
  • add some new icons in directional and social sections
    2.1.0 GitHub milestones

All changes in LESS/SASS/CSS has backward compatibility with 2.0.
If you use font as standalone font - you should update it carefully, because 2.1 ttf file cheat sheet hasn't backward compatibility with 2.0. Sorry for that, but in 2.0 was a bug that I couldn't remove without breaking backward compatibility.

v2.0.2:

  • some minor changes in less/scss/css files for better icons display

v2.0.1:

v2.0.0:

  • add new Google icons
  • remove duplicated icons to reduce font size
  • resort and rename icons for better search (no backward compatibility with old icon names)
  • no support for IE7-8 (remove eot and svg font files)
  • change icon-prefix to 'zmdi-' for capability with Angular JS
  • add 'fixed-width', 'list' and 'stack' classes
  • add "!default" to sass variables
  • add vars with glyph codes to less/sass
  • add nested pseudo classes for less/sass
    2.0.0 GitHub milestones

Versioning

Material Design Iconic Font will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

  • New icons from Google or changes that breaking backward compatibility bumps the major (and resets the minor and patch)
  • New additions, including new non-Google icons, without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor (and resets the patch)
  • Bug fixes and misc changes bumps the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Author

