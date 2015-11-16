![Latest Version](https://img.shields.io/github/release/zavoloklom/material-design-iconic-font.svg?style=flat-square&label=latest version) ![Software License](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT License/SIL OFL 1.1-blue.svg?style=flat-square)

Material Design Iconic Font and CSS toolkit

Material Design Iconic Font is a full suite of official material design icons (created and maintained by Google), with additional community-designed and brands icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites or desktop.

Material Design Icons are the official open-source icons featured in the Google Material Design specification.

Get started at http://zavoloklom.github.io/material-design-iconic-font

Upgrading from 1.x to 2.x at old docs http://zavoloklom.github.io/material-design-iconic-font/v1/

Issue with cheatsheet: If you think icons do not match the cheatsheet page, please read issue 47.

Install

Download: 2.2.0 (ZIP)

Bower: bower install material-design-iconic-font

NPM: npm install material-design-iconic-font

Getting started

EASY: CSS on CDNjs

Thanks to the cdnjs.cloudflare.com, you can use CDNjs to add MD Iconic Font into your website without downloading or installing anything!

Paste the following code into the section of your site's HTML.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/material-design-iconic-font/2.2.0/css/material-design-iconic-font.min.css">

Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Iconic Font!

BASIC: Default CSS

Use this method to get the default Material Design Iconic Font CSS.

Download latest version of Material Design Iconic Font.

Unpack the entire material-design-iconic-font archive into your project.

archive into your project. In the of your html, reference the location to your material-design-iconic-font.min.css.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/material-design-iconic-font/css/material-design-iconic-font.min.css">

Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Iconic Font!

PRO: Custom LESS/SCSS

Use this method to customize Material Design Iconic Font using LESS or SCSS.

Download latest version of Material Design Iconic Font.

Unpack the entire material-design-iconic-font archive into your project.

archive into your project. Open your project's path/to/material-design-iconic-font/less/variables.less or path/to/material-design-iconic-font/scss/_variables.scss and edit the @zmdi-font-path variable to point to your font directory.

@zmdi-font-path: "../fonts";

You can change prefix zmdi to something else by editing @zmdi-icon-prefix in path/to/material-design-iconic-font/less/variables.less or path/to/material-design-iconic-font/scss/_variables.scss

@zmdi-icon-prefix: zmdi;

Re-compile your LESS if using a static compiler.

Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Iconic Font!

Licence

The full details of how Material Design Iconic Font is licensed and 'Thanks to' section: License page.

Browser Support

Chrome 21+

Firefox 22+

Opera 12.1+

Safari 6.1+

IE 10+

Android Browser 4.3+

Not supported in Opera Mini

In fact it can work in earlier versions of browsers accordingly to caniuse.com portal (you can check ttf, woff, transform and animation properties), but i can't test it.

Changelog

v2.2.0:

add 33 new icons

change main section in bower.json

section in bower.json repair seat and gradient icons

and icons change class zmdi-stack-overflow to zmdi-stackoverflow

to change google , google-plus , google-plus-box and paypal icons

2.2.0 GitHub milestones

v2.1.2:

add WOFF2 support

remove 2.0 SVG icons files

add EOT and SVG font files (not included in css)

2.1.2 GitHub milestones

v2.1.1:

fix bugs in aliases LASS/SASS files

v2.1.0:

change base font folder to "fonts"

resort and rename icons for better search

change variables prefix in LESS/SASS from md- to zmdi-

to change helper classes prefix in LESS/SASS from zmd- to zmdi-hc-

to change icons variables prefix in LESS/SASS from md-iconset- to zmdi-var-

to some changes with icons to make them look pixel perfect at 14px lie

add some community icons

add some new icons in directional and social sections

2.1.0 GitHub milestones

All changes in LESS/SASS/CSS has backward compatibility with 2.0.

If you use font as standalone font - you should update it carefully, because 2.1 ttf file cheat sheet hasn't backward compatibility with 2.0. Sorry for that, but in 2.0 was a bug that I couldn't remove without breaking backward compatibility.

v2.0.2:

some minor changes in less/scss/css files for better icons display

v2.0.1:

remove IE8-9 hooks

fix "!default" to used properly way in sass code

2.0.1 GitHub milestones

v2.0.0:

add new Google icons

remove duplicated icons to reduce font size

resort and rename icons for better search (no backward compatibility with old icon names)

no support for IE7-8 (remove eot and svg font files)

change icon-prefix to 'zmdi-' for capability with Angular JS

add 'fixed-width', 'list' and 'stack' classes

add "!default" to sass variables

add vars with glyph codes to less/sass

add nested pseudo classes for less/sass

2.0.0 GitHub milestones

Versioning

Material Design Iconic Font will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

New icons from Google or changes that breaking backward compatibility bumps the major (and resets the minor and patch)

New additions, including new non-Google icons, without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor (and resets the patch)

Bug fixes and misc changes bumps the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Author

