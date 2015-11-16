![Latest Version](https://img.shields.io/github/release/zavoloklom/material-design-color-palette.svg?style=flat-square&label=latest version) ![Software License](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT License-blue.svg?style=flat-square)
Color palette created and maintained by Google.
This color palette comprises primary and accent colors that can be used for illustration or to develop your brand colors. They’ve been designed to work harmoniously with each other.
Get started at http://zavoloklom.github.io/material-design-color-palette
Download: 1.1.0 (ZIP)
Bower:
bower install material-design-color-palette
Use this method to get the default Material Design Color Palette CSS.
material-design-color-palette archive into your project.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/material-design-color-palette/css/material-design-color-palette.min.css">
Use this method to customize Material Design Color Palette using LESS.
material-design-color-palette archive into your project.
path/to/material-design-color-palette/less/variables/colors.less to change HEX values.
path/to/material-design-color-palette/less/variables/main.less to change prefixes
@zmdc-css-prefix,
@zmdc-text-prefix and
@zmdc-bg-prefix.
Css class template: {@zmdc-css-prefix}-{@zmdc-text-prefix or @zmdc-bg-prefix}-{color name}-{color value}. Example: mdc-text-red-400
Material Design Color Palette will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.