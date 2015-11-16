![Latest Version](https://img.shields.io/github/release/zavoloklom/material-design-color-palette.svg?style=flat-square&label=latest version) ![Software License](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT License-blue.svg?style=flat-square)

Material Design Color Palette: LESS/CSS toolkit

Color palette created and maintained by Google.

This color palette comprises primary and accent colors that can be used for illustration or to develop your brand colors. They’ve been designed to work harmoniously with each other.

Get started at http://zavoloklom.github.io/material-design-color-palette

Download: 1.1.0 (ZIP)

Install

Bower: bower install material-design-color-palette

Getting started

BASIC: Default CSS

Use this method to get the default Material Design Color Palette CSS.

Download latest version of Material Design Color Palette.

Unpack the entire material-design-color-palette archive into your project.

archive into your project. In the of your html, reference the location to your material-design-color-palette.min.css. <link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/material-design-color-palette/css/material-design-color-palette.min.css">

Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Color Palette!

PRO: Custom LESS

Use this method to customize Material Design Color Palette using LESS.

Download latest version of Material Design Color Palette.

Unpack the entire material-design-color-palette archive into your project.

archive into your project. Open your project's path/to/material-design-color-palette/less/variables/colors.less to change HEX values.

to change HEX values. Open your project's path/to/material-design-color-palette/less/variables/main.less to change prefixes @zmdc-css-prefix , @zmdc-text-prefix and @zmdc-bg-prefix .

Css class template: {@zmdc-css-prefix}-{@zmdc-text-prefix or @zmdc-bg-prefix}-{color name}-{color value}. Example: mdc-text-red-400

Re-compile your LESS if using a static compiler.

Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Color Palette!

License

Material Design Color Palette CSS and LESS files are licensed under the MIT License: http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html

Full details: License page

Changelog

1.1.0 - add some changes into LESS mixins and variables

1.0.0 - add all colors from Google

Versioning

Material Design Color Palette will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

New colors from Google or changes that breaking backward compatibility bumps the major (and resets the minor and patch)

New additions without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor (and resets the patch)

Bug fixes and misc changes bumps the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Author

Donate