openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mdc

material-design-color-palette

by Sergey Kupletsky
1.1.0 (see all)

Material Design Color Palette: LESS/CSS toolkit

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Material Design Color Palette 1.1.0

![Latest Version](https://img.shields.io/github/release/zavoloklom/material-design-color-palette.svg?style=flat-square&label=latest version) ![Software License](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT License-blue.svg?style=flat-square) Total Downloads

NPM Dependency DevDependency Last Month Downloads

Material Design Color Palette

Material Design Color Palette: LESS/CSS toolkit

Color palette created and maintained by Google.

This color palette comprises primary and accent colors that can be used for illustration or to develop your brand colors. They’ve been designed to work harmoniously with each other.

Get started at http://zavoloklom.github.io/material-design-color-palette

Download: 1.1.0 (ZIP)

Install

Bower: bower install material-design-color-palette

Getting started

BASIC: Default CSS

Use this method to get the default Material Design Color Palette CSS.

  • Download latest version of Material Design Color Palette.
  • Unpack the entire material-design-color-palette archive into your project.
  • In the of your html, reference the location to your material-design-color-palette.min.css. <link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/material-design-color-palette/css/material-design-color-palette.min.css">
  • Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Color Palette!

PRO: Custom LESS

Use this method to customize Material Design Color Palette using LESS.

  • Download latest version of Material Design Color Palette.
  • Unpack the entire material-design-color-palette archive into your project.
  • Open your project's path/to/material-design-color-palette/less/variables/colors.less to change HEX values.
  • Open your project's path/to/material-design-color-palette/less/variables/main.less to change prefixes @zmdc-css-prefix, @zmdc-text-prefix and @zmdc-bg-prefix.

Css class template: {@zmdc-css-prefix}-{@zmdc-text-prefix or @zmdc-bg-prefix}-{color name}-{color value}. Example: mdc-text-red-400

  • Re-compile your LESS if using a static compiler.
  • Check out the Examples pages to start using Material Design Color Palette!

License

Changelog

  • 1.1.0 - add some changes into LESS mixins and variables
  • 1.0.0 - add all colors from Google

Versioning

Material Design Color Palette will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

  • New colors from Google or changes that breaking backward compatibility bumps the major (and resets the minor and patch)
  • New additions without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor (and resets the patch)
  • Bug fixes and misc changes bumps the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Author

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial