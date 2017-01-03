Material Design Color

The colour palette, based on Google's Material Design, for use in your project.

Installation

git: git clone git://github.com/mrmlnc/material-color.git ;

; bower: bower install --save material-color

npm: npm install --save material-design-color ;

Supported languages

Support for all popular css preprocessors:

How to use

Just import the file, whitch includes variables colors in your project.

@import "lib/material-color" ;

The build variable:

(@|$)clr-(color)-(range)

(@|$) - Sign of the variable in the preprocessor.

- Sign of the variable in the preprocessor. (color) - Color.

- Color. (range) - 100, 300, 700, A100 and so on. The default value of 500.

Example:

@import "lib/material-color" ; .example-1 { background-color : @clr-blue ; } .example-2 { background-color : @clr-green-700 ; }

Additional variables

Additional variables for text based on Material Design Typography.

clr-ui- display - 4 clr-ui- display - 3 clr-ui- display - 2 clr-ui- display - 1 clr-ui-headline clr-ui-title clr-ui-subhead- 1 clr-ui-body- 2 clr-ui-body- 1 clr-ui- caption clr-ui- menu clr-ui- button

Mixin

There are provided lists of variables for looping through the colors. In order to use this functionality you must import file and call mixin(s):

@import "mixins/class-generator" ; .material-color-class ( "red" ); .material-color-class ( "red" , background-color); @include material-color-class( "red" ); @include material-color-class( "red" , background-color); material-color-class ( 'red' ); material-color-class ( 'red' , background-color);

