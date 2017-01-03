openbase logo
mdc

material-design-color

by Denis Malinochkin
2.3.2 (see all)

🔆 The colour palette, based on Google's Material Design, for use in your project.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

981

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Material Design Color

The colour palette, based on Google's Material Design, for use in your project.

Installation

  • git: git clone git://github.com/mrmlnc/material-color.git;
  • bower: bower install --save material-color
  • npm: npm install --save material-design-color;

Supported languages

Support for all popular css preprocessors:

How to use

Just import the file, whitch includes variables colors in your project.

// Less, SCSS, Stylus
@import "lib/material-color";

The build variable:

(@|$)clr-(color)-(range)

  • (@|$) - Sign of the variable in the preprocessor.
  • (color) - Color.
  • (range) - 100, 300, 700, A100 and so on. The default value of 500.

Example:

@import "lib/material-color";

.example-1 {
  background-color: @clr-blue;
}

.example-2 {
  background-color: @clr-green-700;
}

Additional variables

Additional variables for text based on Material Design Typography.

// Typography
clr-ui-display-4
clr-ui-display-3
clr-ui-display-2
clr-ui-display-1
clr-ui-headline
clr-ui-title
clr-ui-subhead-1
clr-ui-body-2
clr-ui-body-1
clr-ui-caption
clr-ui-menu
clr-ui-button

Mixin

There are provided lists of variables for looping through the colors. In order to use this functionality you must import file and call mixin(s):

@import "mixins/class-generator";

// Less
.material-color-class("red"); // another color or "all"
.material-color-class("red", background-color); // another property or empty (default: color)

// SCSS
@include material-color-class("red"); // another color or "all"
@include material-color-class("red", background-color); // another property or empty (default: color)

// Stylus
material-color-class('red'); // another color or 'all'
material-color-class('red', background-color); // another property or empty (default: color)

Thanks

Changelog

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version.

License

This software is released under the terms of the MIT license.

