A Material Design date/time picker modal, built for the web. Works well with Materialize, or standalone.

https://ripjar.github.io/material-datetime-picker/

Installation

npm install material-datetime-picker

Dependencies

The picker depends on Google's Material Design icons (packaged with Materialize), or included in the head of the document;

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel = "stylesheet" >

For best results also include Google's Material Font Roboto ;

< link href = 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto' rel = 'stylesheet' type = 'text/css' >

If you want to use this project as a standalone <script> , you can use dist/material-datetime-picker.js . You'll need to include moment.js and rome.js as well:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/rome/2.1.22/rome.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.17.1/moment.js" > </ script > < script src = "material-datetime-picker.js" charset = "utf-8" > </ script >

Usage

Manual (recommended)

The picker can be instantiated and interacted with manally;

import MaterialDateTimePicker from 'material-datetime-picker' ; const picker = new MaterialDateTimePicker() .on( 'submit' , (val) => console .log( `data: ${val} ` )) .on( 'open' , () => console .log( 'opened' )) .on( 'close' , () => console .log( 'closed' )); document .querySelector( '.c-datepicker-btn' ) .on( 'click' , () => picker.open());

As form input

The picker is decoupled from any single form element for simplicity. However, it should be simple to link the picker to a form input or button. For instance, given the input element <input class="c-datepicker-input" /> , the following could be written;

import MaterialDateTimePicker from 'material-datetime-picker' ; const input = document .querySelector( '.c-datepicker-input' ); const picker = new MaterialDateTimePicker() .on( 'submit' , (val) => { input.value = val.format( "DD/MM/YYYY" ); }); input.addEventListener( 'focus' , () => picker.open());

Options

All options are optional, including the el .

{ el : document .querySelector( '.c-datepicker-btn' ), format : 'DD/MM/YY' , default : moment(), container : document .body, styles : { scrim : 'c-scrim' , back : 'c-datepicker__back' , container : 'c-datepicker__calendar' , date : 'c-datepicker__date' , dayBody : 'c-datepicker__days-body' , dayBodyElem : 'c-datepicker__day-body' , dayConcealed : 'c-datepicker__day--concealed' , dayDisabled : 'c-datepicker__day--disabled' , dayHead : 'c-datepicker__days-head' , dayHeadElem : 'c-datepicker__day-head' , dayRow : 'c-datepicker__days-row' , dayTable : 'c-datepicker__days' , month : 'c-datepicker__month' , next : 'c-datepicker__next' , positioned : 'c-datepicker--fixed' , selectedDay : 'c-datepicker__day--selected' , selectedTime : 'c-datepicker__time--selected' , time : 'c-datepicker__time' , timeList : 'c-datepicker__time-list' , timeOption : 'c-datepicker__time-option' , clockNum : 'c-datepicker__clock__num' }, dateValidator : null }

License

MIT