Material Dashboard is a free Material Bootstrap Admin with a fresh, new design inspired by Google's Material Design. We are very excited to introduce our take on the material concepts through an easy to use and beautiful set of components. Material Dashboard was built over the popular Bootstrap framework and it comes with a couple of third-party plugins redesigned to fit in with the rest of the elements.
Material Dashboard makes use of light, surface and movement. The general layout resembles sheets of paper following multiple different layers, so that the depth and order is obvious. The navigation stays mainly on the left sidebar and the content is on the right inside the main panel.
This product came as a result of users asking for a material dashboard after we released our successful Material Kit. We developed it based on your feedback and it is a powerful bootstrap admin dashboard, which allows you to build products like admin panels, content managements systems and CRMs.
Material Dashboard comes with 5 color filter choices for both the sidebar and the card headers (blue, green, orange, red and purple) and an option to have a background image on the sidebar.
Special thanks go to:
|BS5
|BS4
|Dark BS4
|React
|Vue
|Angular
|Vuetify
|React Native
|Nextjs
|Nodejs
|Laravel
|Asp.NET
|Django
|Flask
npm i material-dashboard
git clone https://github.com/creativetimofficial/material-dashboard.git.
The documentation for the Material Dashboard is hosted at our website.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:
material-dashboard
├── assets
│ ├── css
│ ├── fonts
│ ├── img
│ ├── js
│ │ ├── core
│ │ ├── plugins
│ │ └── material-dashboard.js
│ │ └── material-dashboard.js.map
│ │ └── material-dashboard.min.js
│ └── scss
│ ├── material-dashboard
│ └── material-dashboard.scss
├── docs
│ ├── documentation.html
├── pages
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── gulpfile.js
├── package.json
At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Material Dashboard. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:
Are you looking for more components? Please check our Premium Version of Material Dashboard here
If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.
Copyright 2021 Creative Tim (https://www.creative-tim.com/)
Licensed under MIT (https://github.com/creativetimofficial/material-dashboard/blob/master/LICENSE.md)