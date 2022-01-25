openbase logo
material-dashboard

by creativetimofficial
2.1.0

Material Dashboard - Open Source Bootstrap 5 Material Design Admin

Material Dashboard 2 Tweet

version GitHub issues open GitHub issues closed

Image

Material Dashboard is a free Material Bootstrap Admin with a fresh, new design inspired by Google's Material Design. We are very excited to introduce our take on the material concepts through an easy to use and beautiful set of components. Material Dashboard was built over the popular Bootstrap framework and it comes with a couple of third-party plugins redesigned to fit in with the rest of the elements.

Material Dashboard makes use of light, surface and movement. The general layout resembles sheets of paper following multiple different layers, so that the depth and order is obvious. The navigation stays mainly on the left sidebar and the content is on the right inside the main panel.

This product came as a result of users asking for a material dashboard after we released our successful Material Kit. We developed it based on your feedback and it is a powerful bootstrap admin dashboard, which allows you to build products like admin panels, content managements systems and CRMs.

Material Dashboard comes with 5 color filter choices for both the sidebar and the card headers (blue, green, orange, red and purple) and an option to have a background image on the sidebar.

Special thanks go to:

  • Robert McIntosh for the notification system.
  • Chartist for the wonderful charts. We are very excited to share this dashboard with you and we look forward to hearing your feedback!

Table of Contents

Versions

BS5BS4Dark BS4ReactVueAngular
Material Dashboard HTMLMaterial Dashboard HTMLMaterial Dashboard Dark EditionMaterial Dashboard ReactVue Material DashboardMaterial Dashboard Angular
VuetifyReact NativeNextjsNodejs
Material Dashboard VuetifyReact NativeNextjs Material DashboardMaterial Dashboard React Nodejs
LaravelAsp.NETDjangoFlask
Material Dashboard LaravelAsp.NETMaterial Dashboard DjangoMaterial Dashboard Flask

Demo

View More.

Quick start

Documentation

The documentation for the Material Dashboard is hosted at our website.

File Structure

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:

material-dashboard
    ├── assets
    │   ├── css
    │   ├── fonts
    │   ├── img
    │   ├── js
    │   │   ├── core
    │   │   ├── plugins
    │   │   └── material-dashboard.js
    │   │   └── material-dashboard.js.map
    │   │   └── material-dashboard.min.js
    │   └── scss
    │       ├── material-dashboard
    │       └── material-dashboard.scss
    ├── docs
    │   ├── documentation.html
    ├── pages
    ├── CHANGELOG.md
    ├── gulpfile.js
    ├── package.json

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:

Resources

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Material Dashboard. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

  1. Make sure that you are using the latest version of the Material Dashboard. Check the CHANGELOG from your dashboard on our website.
  2. Providing us reproducible steps for the issue will shorten the time it takes for it to be fixed.
  3. Some issues may be browser specific, so specifying in what browser you encountered the issue might help.

Upgrade to Premium version

Are you looking for more components? Please check our Premium Version of Material Dashboard here

Technical Support or Questions

If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.

Licensing

Social Media

