A Material Design framework.
This library is based on Material Components for the web (MDC Web).
This package relies upon JavaScript and CSS that need to be included in your
project separately. As a result, this library will not work with e.g.
elm reactor. Instead you will need to use either a HTML file or a bundler, such as
webpack.
You should compile your Elm program to JavaScript and include it in a custom HTML document. From that HTML document, you have to include the following assets to use this library.
Please make sure that the last two assets match this library's version (ie. 8.0.1) exactly.
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500|Material+Icons" rel="stylesheet">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/material-components-web-elm@8.0.1/dist/material-components-web-elm.min.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/material-components-web-elm@8.0.1/dist/material-components-web-elm.min.js"></script>
Refer to the simple counter
example
for a minimal starting point, specifically to the files
src/Main.elm
and
page.html.
Install the JavaScript and CSS assets via npm:
$ npm install --save material-components-web-elm@8.0.1
Then in your
index.js add the following imports:
require("material-components-web-elm/dist/material-components-web-elm.js");
require("material-components-web-elm/dist/material-components-web-elm.css");
Please share your experience using this library! Use GitHub to report bugs or ask questions, too.