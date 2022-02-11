openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

material-components-web

by material-components
13.0.0 (see all)

Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50.9K

GitHub Stars

16K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

447

Package

Dependencies

48

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

2.3/53
Read All Reviews
AsyncBanana
rk0cc

Top Feedback

2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Version Chat

Material Components for the web

Material Components for the web helps developers execute Material Design. Developed by a core team of engineers and UX designers at Google, these components enable a reliable development workflow to build beautiful and functional web projects.

Material Web strives to seamlessly incorporate into a wider range of usage contexts, from simple static websites to complex, JavaScript-heavy applications to hybrid client/server rendering systems. In short, whether you're already heavily invested in another framework or not, it should be easy to incorporate Material Components into your site in a lightweight, idiomatic fashion.

Material Components for the web is the successor to Material Design Lite. In addition to implementing the Material Design guidelines, it provides more flexible theming customization, not only in terms of color, but also typography, shape, states, and more. It is also specifically architected for adaptability to various major web frameworks.

NOTE: Material Components Web tends to release breaking changes on a monthly basis, but follows semver so you can control when you incorporate them. We typically follow a 2-week release schedule which includes one major release per month with breaking changes, and intermediate patch releases with bug fixes.

Quick start

Using via CDN

<!-- Required styles for Material Web -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/material-components-web@latest/dist/material-components-web.min.css">

<!-- Render textfield component -->
<label class="mdc-text-field mdc-text-field--filled">
  <span class="mdc-text-field__ripple"></span>
  <span class="mdc-floating-label" id="my-label">Label</span>
  <input type="text" class="mdc-text-field__input" aria-labelledby="my-label">
  <span class="mdc-line-ripple"></span>
</label>

<!-- Required Material Web JavaScript library -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/material-components-web@latest/dist/material-components-web.min.js"></script>
<!-- Instantiate single textfield component rendered in the document -->
<script>
  mdc.textField.MDCTextField.attachTo(document.querySelector('.mdc-text-field'));
</script>

Please see quick start demo on codepen for full example.

Using NPM

This guide assumes you have webpack configured to compile Sass into CSS. To configure webpack, please see the full getting started guide. You can also see the final code and result in the Material Starter Kit.

Install textfield node module to your project.

npm install @material/textfield

HTML

Sample usage of text field component. Please see Textfield component page for more options.

<label class="mdc-text-field mdc-text-field--filled">
  <span class="mdc-text-field__ripple"></span>
  <input type="text" class="mdc-text-field__input" aria-labelledby="my-label">
  <span class="mdc-floating-label" id="my-label">Label</span>
  <span class="mdc-line-ripple"></span>
</label>

CSS

Load styles required for text field component.

@use "@material/floating-label/mdc-floating-label";
@use "@material/line-ripple/mdc-line-ripple";
@use "@material/notched-outline/mdc-notched-outline";
@use "@material/textfield";

@include textfield.core-styles;

JavaScript

Import MDCTextField module to instantiate text field component.

import {MDCTextField} from '@material/textfield';
const textField = new MDCTextField(document.querySelector('.mdc-text-field'));

This'll initialize text field component on a single .mdc-text-field element.

Please see quick start demo on glitch for full example.

Need help?

We're constantly trying to improve our components. If Github Issues don't fit your needs, then please visit us on our Discord Channel.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use2
Slow2
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AsyncBananaSomewhere within this dimension.47 Ratings23 Reviews
Bio bio bio bio...
January 18, 2021
Hard to Use
Slow

I would not recommend this library. It is hard to use and customize, as you are only able to customize it with Sass, and I find the js initializing needed for components very counter intuitive. It also has a massive size, the full package being over 300kb, although you can decrease that size by importing only components you need and installing the individual packages.

1
rk0cc
Cyrus Chan11 Ratings10 Reviews
Graduated Higher Diploma of Software Engineering. Flutter and Dart mainly.
3 months ago
Poor Documentation
Slow
Hard to Use
Highly Customizable

Use Flutter instead of this package if you want to build with Material Design. First, it makes the code unreadable. Second, it requires to register FOR EVERY widget. This package will make you giving up your development progress.

0

Alternatives

@storybook/react📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
359
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
17Performant
@chakra-ui/react⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
231K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge
antdAn enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable
office-ui-fabric-reactFluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
136K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
primereactThe Most Complete React UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
react-bootstrapBootstrap components built with React
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
102
Top Feedback
21Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
11Performant
See 30 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial