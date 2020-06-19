Material Components Vue

Material Design styled components for Vue.js

Material-components-vue integrates the mdc-web (by google) vanilla components following the simple approach.

https://matsp.github.io/material-components-vue

Development

This project is under active developement but I need any help you can provide. Due to a huge workload in my daily job I'am struggling with upgrading to the newest versions of the upstream project: mdc-web.

Support

If you want to help feel free to submit issues or pull requests. Every information that help to stabilize and improve the library is welcome!

When you want to support me you can buy me a ☕ here 👍

Features

decoupled components

implementing just the specs not more or less

keep the components as simple as possible

keep in sync with changes in the mdc-web repository

user friendly component api

SSR (Server Side Rendering) support

Documentation

You will find a API documentation for each component in their corresponding component directory:

components/[component]/README.md

Distributions

Name ECMA Minimized dist/[component]/index.js 5 no dist/[component]/[component].min.js 5 yes

All versions are provided as UMD modules.