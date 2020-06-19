openbase logo
mcv

material-components-vue

by Mats Pfeiffer
1.2.0

Material Design styled components for Vue.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

331

GitHub Stars

310

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

logo

Material Components Vue

Material Design styled components for Vue.js

Material-components-vue integrates the mdc-web (by google) vanilla components following the simple approach.

https://matsp.github.io/material-components-vue

Development

This project is under active developement but I need any help you can provide. Due to a huge workload in my daily job I'am struggling with upgrading to the newest versions of the upstream project: mdc-web.

Support

If you want to help feel free to submit issues or pull requests. Every information that help to stabilize and improve the library is welcome!

When you want to support me you can buy me a ☕ here 👍

Buy Me A Coffee

Features

  • decoupled components
  • implementing just the specs not more or less
  • keep the components as simple as possible
  • keep in sync with changes in the mdc-web repository
  • user friendly component api
  • SSR (Server Side Rendering) support

Documentation

You will find a API documentation for each component in their corresponding component directory:

components/[component]/README.md

Distributions

NameECMAMinimized
dist/[component]/index.js5no
dist/[component]/[component].min.js5yes

All versions are provided as UMD modules.

NameDescription
dist/[component]/[component].min.cssMinified component CSS
dist/[component]/styles.scssRaw SASS styles of mdc-web

