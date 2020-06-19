Material Design styled components for Vue.js
Material-components-vue integrates the mdc-web (by google) vanilla components following the simple approach.
https://matsp.github.io/material-components-vue
This project is under active developement but I need any help you can provide. Due to a huge workload in my daily job I'am struggling with upgrading to the newest versions of the upstream project: mdc-web.
If you want to help feel free to submit issues or pull requests. Every information that help to stabilize and improve the library is welcome!
When you want to support me you can buy me a ☕ here 👍
You will find a API documentation for each component in their corresponding component directory:
components/[component]/README.md
|Name
|ECMA
|Minimized
|dist/[component]/index.js
|5
|no
|dist/[component]/[component].min.js
|5
|yes
All versions are provided as UMD modules.
|Name
|Description
|dist/[component]/[component].min.css
|Minified component CSS
|dist/[component]/styles.scss
|Raw SASS styles of mdc-web