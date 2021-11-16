Material Community Components

Angular Material components that are not implemented in official package.

The idea of the Material Community Components is to provide components that aren't available in the Angular Material2 yet.

All the components are created using Angular, Material 2 and CDK. Since version 7.1.0 only Angular 9+ is supported.

The color-picker component has an additional peer-dependency to @thebespokepixel/es-tinycolor to help with color calculations.

Check out our documentation & live demo

Components

All the components have the prefix mcc followed by the package name.

Component Package Screenshot Color Picker mcc-color-picker Scrollspy mcc-scrollspy Speed Dial mcc-speed-dial Timer Picker mcc-timer-picker

If you miss any component, please follow the CONTRIBUTION GUIDELINE to open an issue or file your idea here.

Install

step: 1

We use some components from Angular Material. To be able to use this components, you have to install the @angular/animations . If you follow all the steps in Material Guide, you already have this step done.

npm install --save @angular/animations

Note: @angular/animations uses the WebAnimation API that isn't supported by all browsers yet. If you want to support Material component animations in these browsers, you'll have to include a polyfill.

import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ ... imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule], ... }) export class PizzaPartyAppModule { }

If you don't want to add another dependency to your project, you can use the NoopAnimationsModule.

import {NoopAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ ... imports: [NoopAnimationsModule], ... }) export class PizzaPartyAppModule { }

step: 2

Install material community components package:

npm install material-community-components

or

yarn add material-community-components

Theming

To use the same theme of Angular Material add the following code to your style.scss .

@use '~@angular/material' as mat; @use '~material-community-components/theming' as mcc; @ include mat.core(); $demo-primary : mat.define-palette(mat. $green-palette ); $demo-accent : mat.define-palette(mat. $pink-palette , A200, A100, A400); $demo-warn : mat.define-palette(mat. $red-palette ); $demo-theme : mat.define-light-theme( $demo-primary , $demo-accent , $demo-warn ); @ include mat.all-component-themes( $demo-theme ); @ include mcc.mcc-theme( $demo-theme );

Right now only timer-picker and speed-dial do support the theme (see ISSUE-172).

Upgrading from 7.x.x

Since version 9.0.0 the lib only provides secondary entry-points for import. To migrate change your imports like that:

Before:

import { MccColorPickerModule} from 'material-community-components' ; import { MccTimerPickerModule} from 'material-community-components' ; import { MccSpeedDialModule} from 'material-community-components' ; import { MccScrollspyModule} from 'material-community-components' ;

After:

import { MccColorPickerModule} from 'material-community-components/color-picker' ; import { MccTimerPickerModule} from 'material-community-components/timer-picker' ; import { MccSpeedDialModule} from 'material-community-components/speed-dial' ; import { MccScrollspyModule} from 'material-community-components/scrollspy' ;

How to use

For more examples, you can see our demo folder or read the documentation

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2018