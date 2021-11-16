openbase logo
mcc

material-community-components

by Tiago Temporin
12.0.0 (see all)

🐼 Angular Material Components created from the community

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

324

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Material Community Components

Angular Material components that are not implemented in official package.

npm version Travis CI Coverage Status patreon

The idea of the Material Community Components is to provide components that aren't available in the Angular Material2 yet.

All the components are created using Angular, Material 2 and CDK. Since version 7.1.0 only Angular 9+ is supported.

The color-picker component has an additional peer-dependency to @thebespokepixel/es-tinycolor to help with color calculations.

Check out our documentation & live demo

Components

All the components have the prefix mcc followed by the package name.

ComponentPackageScreenshot
Color Pickermcc-color-pickeralt text
Scrollspymcc-scrollspyalt text
Speed Dialmcc-speed-dialalt text
Timer Pickermcc-timer-pickeralt text

If you miss any component, please follow the CONTRIBUTION GUIDELINE to open an issue or file your idea here.

Install

step: 1

We use some components from Angular Material. To be able to use this components, you have to install the @angular/animations. If you follow all the steps in Material Guide, you already have this step done.

    npm install --save @angular/animations

Note: @angular/animations uses the WebAnimation API that isn't supported by all browsers yet. If you want to support Material component animations in these browsers, you'll have to include a polyfill.

import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule],
  ...
})
export class PizzaPartyAppModule { }

If you don't want to add another dependency to your project, you can use the NoopAnimationsModule.

import {NoopAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [NoopAnimationsModule],
  ...
})
export class PizzaPartyAppModule { }

step: 2

Install material community components package:

    npm install material-community-components

or

  yarn add material-community-components

Theming

To use the same theme of Angular Material add the following code to your style.scss.

@use '~@angular/material' as mat;
@use '~material-community-components/theming' as mcc;

@include mat.core();

// Define the palettes for your theme using the Material Design palettes available in palette.scss
// (imported above). For each palette, you can optionally specify a default, lighter, and darker
// hue. Available color palettes: https://material.io/design/color/
$demo-primary: mat.define-palette(mat.$green-palette);
$demo-accent: mat.define-palette(mat.$pink-palette, A200, A100, A400);

// The warn palette is optional (defaults to red).
$demo-warn: mat.define-palette(mat.$red-palette);

// Create the theme object (a Sass map containing all of the palettes).
$demo-theme: mat.define-light-theme($demo-primary, $demo-accent, $demo-warn);

// build angular material theme
@include mat.all-component-themes($demo-theme);

// pass angular material theme to material community components
@include mcc.mcc-theme($demo-theme);

Right now only timer-picker and speed-dial do support the theme (see ISSUE-172).

Upgrading from 7.x.x

Since version 9.0.0 the lib only provides secondary entry-points for import. To migrate change your imports like that:

Before:

import { MccColorPickerModule} from 'material-community-components';
import { MccTimerPickerModule} from 'material-community-components';
import { MccSpeedDialModule} from 'material-community-components';
import { MccScrollspyModule} from 'material-community-components';

After:

import { MccColorPickerModule} from 'material-community-components/color-picker';
import { MccTimerPickerModule} from 'material-community-components/timer-picker';
import { MccSpeedDialModule} from 'material-community-components/speed-dial';
import { MccScrollspyModule} from 'material-community-components/scrollspy';

How to use

For more examples, you can see our demo folder or read the documentation

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2018

Sponsors

alt text

