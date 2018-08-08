Colors from Google's Material Design made available to coders.
The colors are scraped from the guide. The idea to publish colors in multiple forms is stolen from mrmrs/colors.
.color-red-100,
.bg-red-100,
.border-red-100,
.fill-red-100 and
.stroke-red-100.
--md-red-100.
$md-red-100.
@md-red-100.
md-red-100.
deep-purple
materialColor. Key names are camelCase. e.g.
deepPurple
See dist directory or demo for more details.
Download what you like from dist directory and use it.
bower install material-colors
and use what you like in
bower_components/material-colors/dist.
npm install material-colors