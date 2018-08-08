openbase logo
mc

material-colors

by Shuhei Kagawa
1.2.6

Colors of Google's Material Design made available to coders

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4M

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

5.0/52
Readme

Bower version NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI

Material Colors

Colors from Google's Material Design made available to coders.

The colors are scraped from the guide. The idea to publish colors in multiple forms is stolen from mrmrs/colors.

Available Forms

  • CSS: Classes for prototyping such as .color-red-100, .bg-red-100, .border-red-100, .fill-red-100 and .stroke-red-100.
  • CSS variables such as --md-red-100.
  • Sass, Scss: Color variables such as $md-red-100.
  • Less: Color variables such as @md-red-100.
  • Stylus: Color variables such as md-red-100.
  • JSON: Raw data of colors. Key names are hypenated. e.g. deep-purple
  • JavaScript: Color set object provided via AMD, CommonJS or global variable materialColor. Key names are camelCase. e.g. deepPurple
  • EcmaScript module: Color variables are exported as camelCase names.

See dist directory or demo for more details.

Usage

Download

Download what you like from dist directory and use it.

Bower

bower install material-colors

and use what you like in bower_components/material-colors/dist.

NPM

npm install material-colors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation: 1
Easy to Use: 1
Performant: 0
Highly Customizable: 0
Bleeding Edge: 0
Responsive Maintainers: 0
Poor Documentation: 0
Hard to Use: 0
Slow: 0
Buggy: 0
Abandoned: 0
Unwelcoming Community: 0
100
IamSinha2711 Ratings 0 Reviews
6 months ago

