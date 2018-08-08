Material Colors

Colors from Google's Material Design made available to coders.

The colors are scraped from the guide. The idea to publish colors in multiple forms is stolen from mrmrs/colors.

Available Forms

CSS: Classes for prototyping such as .color-red-100 , .bg-red-100 , .border-red-100 , .fill-red-100 and .stroke-red-100 .

CSS variables such as --md-red-100 .

. Sass, Scss: Color variables such as $md-red-100 .

. Less: Color variables such as @md-red-100 .

. Stylus: Color variables such as md-red-100 .

. JSON: Raw data of colors. Key names are hypenated. e.g. deep-purple

JavaScript: Color set object provided via AMD, CommonJS or global variable materialColor . Key names are camelCase. e.g. deepPurple

. Key names are camelCase. e.g. EcmaScript module: Color variables are exported as camelCase names.

See dist directory or demo for more details.

Usage

Download

Download what you like from dist directory and use it.

Bower

bower install material-colors

and use what you like in bower_components/material-colors/dist .

NPM