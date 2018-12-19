Material takes cues from contemporary architecture, road signs, pavement marking tape, and athletic courts. Color should be unexpected and vibrant. (https://material.google.com/style/color.html)
Hash a string to a Material Design color
A dead-simple library to hash a string to a {backgroundColor, textColor} tuple from the official Material Design palette.
Great for dynamically coloring your UI elements (badges, list icons, ..) with good-looking, vibrant colors and ensured text legibility.
http://belkalab.github.io/material-color-hash/
$ npm install material-color-hash
var toMaterialStyle = require('material-color-hash');
// or, if you are on ES6:
// import toMaterialStyle from 'material-color-hash'
/* basic usage */
var fooStyle = toMaterialStyle('foo');
// fooStyle: {
// backgroundColor: '#00BCD4',
// color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)',
// materialColorName: 'Cyan'
// }
/* select a different shade (default is 500) */
var fooStyle200 = toMaterialStyle('foo', '200');
// fooStyle200: {
// backgroundColor: '#80DEEA',
// color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)',
// materialColorName: 'Cyan'
// }
var barStyle = toMaterialStyle('bar', 500);
// barStyle: {
// backgroundColor: '#2196F3',
// color: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)',
// materialColorName: 'Blue'
// }
/* also works with emoji! */
var emojiStyle = toMaterialStyle('😎');
// emojiStyle: {
// backgroundColor: '#FFEB3B',
// color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87)',
// materialColorName: 'Yellow'
// }
The returned object can be fed directly as a style prop to React components:
import toMaterialStyle from 'material-color-hash';
const MaterialBadge = (props) => {
const style = toMaterialStyle(props.text);
return (
<div
className="badge"
style={style}
>
{props.text}
</div>
);
}
For more information about Material Design colors and how to use them, check out the official Material Design docs by Google
Giovanni Frigo, Developer @Belka
material-color-hash is Copyright (c) 2016-2018 Belka, srl. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file. (TL;DR: MIT license)
Belka is a Digital Agency specialized in design, mobile applications development and custom solutions. We love open source software! You can see our projects or look at our case studies.
Interested? Hire us to help build your next amazing project.