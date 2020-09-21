So you wrote a great app and deployed it and everything. But how do you introduce new users to your app? Well, the Material design guidelines have a solution: Displaying the top benefits in a beautiful auto-rotating carousel!
This project implements such a carousel for Material-UI. Visit the styleguide for an interactive demo.
npm i --save material-auto-rotating-carousel
npm i --save react-swipeable-views
Note: This is the version for Material-UI 1.0.0 or later. If you are using Material-UI 1.0.0-beta, you should update to the latest version. If you are still using Material-UI 0.x, you can use our legacy version.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|autoplay
bool
true
|If
false, the auto play behavior is disabled.
|ButtonProps
object
|Properties applied to the Button element.
|classes
object
|Object for customizing the CSS classes.
|containerStyle
object
|Override the inline-styles of the carousel container.
|hideArrows
function
|If
true, the left and right arrows are hidden in the desktop version.
|interval
integer
3000
|Delay between auto play transitions (in ms).
|label
string
|Button text. If not supplied, the button will be hidden.
|landscape
bool
|If
true, slide will adjust content for wide mobile screens.
|mobile
bool
false
|If
true, the screen width and height is filled.
|ModalProps
object
|Properties applied to the Modal element.
|open
bool
false
|Controls whether the AutoRotatingCarousel is opened or not.
|onChange
function
|Fired when the index changed. Returns current index.
|onClose
function
|Fired when the gray background of the popup is pressed when it is open.
|onStart
function
|Fired when the user clicks the getting started button.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|classes
object
|Object for customizing the CSS classes.
|landscape
bool
|If
true, slide will adjust content for wide mobile screens (automatically set by
AutoRotatingCarousel).
|media*
node
|Object to display in the upper half.
|mediaBackgroundStyle
object
|Override the inline-styles of the media container.
|mobile
bool
|If
true, the screen width and height is filled (automatically set by
AutoRotatingCarousel).
|style
object
|Override the inline-styles of the slide.
|subtitle*
string
|Subtitle for the slide.
|title*
string
|Title for the slide.
* required property
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.
in this library am not able to change the size of the slide and its not fitting in any of the div taking whole screen, wanted to have the small size carousel at the top of my page, but not able to use it.