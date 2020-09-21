openbase logo
Readme

Material AutoRotatingCarousel

Build Status Standard - JavaScript Style Guide

So you wrote a great app and deployed it and everything. But how do you introduce new users to your app? Well, the Material design guidelines have a solution: Displaying the top benefits in a beautiful auto-rotating carousel!

This project implements such a carousel for Material-UI. Visit the styleguide for an interactive demo.

Demo

Installation

npm i --save material-auto-rotating-carousel
npm i --save react-swipeable-views

Note: This is the version for Material-UI 1.0.0 or later. If you are using Material-UI 1.0.0-beta, you should update to the latest version. If you are still using Material-UI 0.x, you can use our legacy version.

AutoRotatingCarousel Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
autoplaybooltrueIf false, the auto play behavior is disabled.
ButtonPropsobjectProperties applied to the Button element.
classesobjectObject for customizing the CSS classes.
containerStyleobjectOverride the inline-styles of the carousel container.
hideArrowsfunctionIf true, the left and right arrows are hidden in the desktop version.
intervalinteger3000Delay between auto play transitions (in ms).
labelstringButton text. If not supplied, the button will be hidden.
landscapeboolIf true, slide will adjust content for wide mobile screens.
mobileboolfalseIf true, the screen width and height is filled.
ModalPropsobjectProperties applied to the Modal element.
openboolfalseControls whether the AutoRotatingCarousel is opened or not.
onChangefunctionFired when the index changed. Returns current index.
onClosefunctionFired when the gray background of the popup is pressed when it is open.
onStartfunctionFired when the user clicks the getting started button.

Slide Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
classesobjectObject for customizing the CSS classes.
landscapeboolIf true, slide will adjust content for wide mobile screens (automatically set by AutoRotatingCarousel).
media*nodeObject to display in the upper half.
mediaBackgroundStyleobjectOverride the inline-styles of the media container.
mobileboolIf true, the screen width and height is filled (automatically set by AutoRotatingCarousel).
styleobjectOverride the inline-styles of the slide.
subtitle*stringSubtitle for the slide.
title*stringTitle for the slide.

* required property

Example

Edit material-auto-rotating-carousel example

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.

MUSTAQ1995bengaluru1 Rating0 Reviews
February 4, 2021

in this library am not able to change the size of the slide and its not fitting in any of the div taking whole screen, wanted to have the small size carousel at the top of my page, but not able to use it.

0

