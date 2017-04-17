matchmedia-ng is a set of AngularJS bindings and helper functions for the matchMedia javascript api. With matchMedia, AngularJS and matchmedia-ng you can automatically respond to the orientation, browser height, width and other properties supported by CSS Media Queries.
matchmedia-ng provides two core methods
.is() and
.on.
.on() is syntactically similar to the angular
.$on() method, providing a way to listen on media queries and respond.
.is() is just a simple alias for the
matchMedia().matches method.
Both
on() and
is() have aliases provided for the following common media queries:
print
screen
(max-width: 767px)
(min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 979px)
(min-width: 979px)
(orientation: portrait)
(orientation: landscape)
They can be used as
onPrint(),
isPortrait(),
onLandscape() etc.
Check out the
github-pages branch for more the live demo code.
bower install matchmedia-ng
Include angular.js and mediastore-ng.js in your application. Optionally you can include the matchMedia polyfill if are worried about browser compatibility
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.7/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="matchmedia.js"></script>
<script src="matchmedia-ng.js"></script>
Add the module
matchmedia-ng as a dependency to your app module:
var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['matchmedia-ng']);
Set
matchmedia as a service dependency in your controller:
myapp.controller('MyCtrl', ['$scope', 'matchmedia',
function MyCtrl($scope, matchmedia) {
...
}
]);
If you would like to execute javascript code to load a higher resolution image when the page loads on a tablet rather than a mobile phone, you could do something like the following in your controller:
$scope.tablet = matchmedia.isTablet();
if($scope.tablet){
$scope.primaryImg = "images/primary@2x.png";
}
If you would like to do something a bit more complicated, such as detect when the user drags the page below the threshold of a mobile phone, you can do something like this:
var unregister = matchmedia.onPhone( function(mediaQueryList){
$scope.isPhone = mediaQueryList.matches;
});
Or even execute javascript when the user attempts to print the page.
var unregister = matchmedia.onPrint( function(mediaQueryList){
$scope.isPrint = mediaQueryList.matches;
//hide ads, show water mark, pause animations/video, etc.
});
See the source for the controller behind the demo app for a working example code.
Though the common media query aliases are helpful, in some cases you will want to execute javascript on very specific media queries (maybe in tandem with a specific css media query). In that case you can use the core
.on() and
.is() functions;
on()
/**
* @param {string} query Media query to listen on.
* @param {function(mediaQueryList)} listener Function to call when the media query is matched.
* @param {$scope} $scope Optional AngularJS scope, if not provided will use $rootScope
* @returns {function()} Returns a deregistration function for this listener.
*/
matchmedia.on(query, listener, $scope)
matchmedia.on('tv and (min-width: 700px) and (orientation: landscape)', function(mediaQueryList){
console.log(mediaQueryList.matches);
})
is()
/**
* @param {string} query media query to test.
* @returns {boolean} Returns true if the media query matches.
*/
matchmedia.is(query)
var resp = matchmedia.is('(min-width: 700px), handheld and (orientation: landscape)');
The following is a comprehensive list of the media query aliases.
matchmedia.onPrint(listener, $scope)
matchmedia.onScreen(listener, $scope)
matchmedia.onPhone(listener, $scope)
matchmedia.onTablet(listener, $scope
matchmedia.onDesktop(listener, $scope)
matchmedia.onPortrait(listener, $scope)
matchmedia.onLandscape(listener, $scope)
matchmedia.isPrint()
matchmedia.isScreen()
matchmedia.isPhone()
matchmedia.isTablet()
matchmedia.isDesktop()
matchmedia.isPortrait()
matchmedia.isLandscape()
It is possible to override the media queries given for the aliases above by using a
config function.
angular.module('myapp', ['matchmedia-ng']).config(['matchmediaProvider', function (matchmediaProvider) {
matchmediaProvider.rules.phone = "(max-width: 500px)";
matchmediaProvider.rules.desktop = "(max-width: 1500px)";
}]);
You can enable logging by using the following snippet in your code.
.config(['loggerProvider',function(loggerProvider){
loggerProvider.setDEVMODE(true);
}])
To make a pull request, please do the following:
Mention what specific version matchmedia-ng.js you were using when you encountered the issue/added the feature. This can be accessed by looking at the matchmedia-ng.js file header. Provide a pastie or gist that demonstrates the bug/feature Do not modify the version header. I will modify that manually when merging the request
Copyright (c) 2013 Jason Kulatunga, released under the MIT license