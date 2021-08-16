openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mat

matchit

by Luke Edwards
1.1.0 (see all)

Quickly parse & match URLs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63.1K

GitHub Stars

308

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js URL Parsing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

matchit Build Status

Quickly parse & match URLs

Install

$ npm install --save matchit

Usage

const { exec, match, parse } = require('matchit');

parse('/foo/:bar/:baz?');
//=> [
//=>   { old:'/foo/:bar', type:0, val:'foo' },
//=>   { old:'/foo/:bar', type:1, val:'bar' },
//=>   { old:'/foo/:bar', type:3, val:'baz' }
//=> ]

const routes = ['/', '/foo', 'bar', '/baz', '/baz/:title','/bat/*'].map(parse);

match('/', routes);
//=> [{ old:'/', type:0, val:'/' }]

match('/foo', routes);
//=> [{ old:'/foo', type:0, val:'foo' }]

match('/bar', routes);
//=> [{ old:'bar', type:0, val:'bar' }]

match('/baz', routes);
//=> [{ old:'/baz', type:0, val:'baz' }]

let a = match('/baz/hello', routes);
//=> [{...}, {...}]
let b = exec('/baz/hello', a);
//=> { title:'hello' }

match('/bat/quz/qut', routes);
//=> [
//=>   { old:'/bat/*', type:0, val:'bat' },
//=>   { old:'/bat/*', type:2, val:'*' }
//=> ]

API

matchit.parse(route)

Returns: Array

The route is split and parsed into a "definition" array of objects. Each object ("segment") contains a val, type, and old key:

  • old — The route's original value
  • type — An numerical representation of the segment type.
    • 0 - static
    • 1 - parameter
    • 2 - any/wildcard
    • 3 - optional param
  • val — The current segment's value. This is either a static value of the name of a parameter

route

Type: String

A single URL pattern.

Note: Input will be stripped of all leading & trailing / characters, so there's no need to normalize your own URLs before passing it to parse!

matchit.match(url, routes)

Returns: Array

Returns the route's encoded definition. See matchit.parse.

url

Type: String

The true URL you want to be matched.

routes

Type: Array

All "parsed" route definitions, via matchit.parse.

Important: Multiple routes will require an Array of matchit.parse outputs.

matchit.exec(url, match)

Returns: Object

Returns an object an object of key:val pairs, as defined by your route pattern.

url

Type: String

The URL (pathname) to evaluate.

Important: This should be pathnames only as any querystrings will be included the response.

match

Type: Array

The route definition to use, via matchit.match.

Benchmarks

Running Node v10.13.0

# Parsing
  matchit               x 1,489,482 ops/sec ±2.89% (97 runs sampled)
  regexparam            x   406,824 ops/sec ±1.38% (96 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp        x    83,439 ops/sec ±0.89% (96 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.parse  x   421,266 ops/sec ±0.13% (97 runs sampled)

# Match (index)
  matchit                x 132,338,546 ops/sec ±0.14% (96 runs sampled)
  regexparam             x  49,889,162 ops/sec ±0.21% (95 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.exec    x   7,176,721 ops/sec ±1.23% (94 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.tokens  x     102,021 ops/sec ±0.21% (96 runs sampled)

# Match (param)
  matchit                x 2,700,618 ops/sec ±0.92% (95 runs sampled)
  regexparam             x 6,924,653 ops/sec ±0.33% (94 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.exec    x 4,715,483 ops/sec ±0.28% (96 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.tokens  x    98,182 ops/sec ±0.45% (93 runs sampled)

# Match (optional)
  matchit                x 2,816,313 ops/sec ±0.64% (93 runs sampled)
  regexparam             x 8,437,064 ops/sec ±0.41% (93 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.exec    x 5,909,510 ops/sec ±0.22% (97 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.tokens  x   101,832 ops/sec ±0.43% (98 runs sampled)

# Match (wildcard)
  matchit                x 3,409,100 ops/sec ±0.34% (98 runs sampled)
  regexparam             x 9,740,429 ops/sec ±0.49% (95 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.exec    x 8,740,590 ops/sec ±0.43% (89 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp.tokens  x   102,109 ops/sec ±0.35% (96 runs sampled)

# Exec
  matchit         x 1,558,321 ops/sec ±0.33% (96 runs sampled)
  regexparam      x 6,966,297 ops/sec ±0.21% (97 runs sampled)
  path-to-regexp  x   102,250 ops/sec ±0.45% (95 runs sampled)
  • regexparam - A similar (285B) utility, but relies on RegExp instead of String comparisons.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

url-parseSmall footprint URL parser that works seamlessly across Node.js and browser environments.
GitHub Stars
923
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
parseurlparse a url with memoization
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
22M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
jvu
js-video-url-parserA javascript parser to extract informations like provider, channel, id, start time from YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Twitch,... urls
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
14K
fup
fast-url-parserFast url parser
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
2M
upa
url-parse-as-addressParse a URL assuming that it's http/https, even if protocol or // isn't present
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
24K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial