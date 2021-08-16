matchit

Quickly parse & match URLs

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const { exec, match, parse } = require ( 'matchit' ); parse( '/foo/:bar/:baz?' ); const routes = [ '/' , '/foo' , 'bar' , '/baz' , '/baz/:title' , '/bat/*' ].map(parse); match( '/' , routes); match( '/foo' , routes); match( '/bar' , routes); match( '/baz' , routes); let a = match( '/baz/hello' , routes); let b = exec( '/baz/hello' , a); match( '/bat/quz/qut' , routes);

API

Returns: Array

The route is split and parsed into a "definition" array of objects. Each object ("segment") contains a val , type , and old key:

old — The route 's original value

— The 's original value type — An numerical representation of the segment type. 0 - static 1 - parameter 2 - any/wildcard 3 - optional param

— An numerical representation of the segment type. val — The current segment's value. This is either a static value of the name of a parameter

route

Type: String

A single URL pattern.

Note: Input will be stripped of all leading & trailing / characters, so there's no need to normalize your own URLs before passing it to parse !

Returns: Array

Returns the route 's encoded definition. See matchit.parse .

url

Type: String

The true URL you want to be matched.

routes

Type: Array

All "parsed" route definitions, via matchit.parse .

Important: Multiple routes will require an Array of matchit.parse outputs.

Returns: Object

Returns an object an object of key:val pairs, as defined by your route pattern.

url

Type: String

The URL ( pathname ) to evaluate.

Important: This should be pathname s only as any querystring s will be included the response.

match

Type: Array

The route definition to use, via matchit.match .

Benchmarks

Running Node v10.13.0

matchit x 1 ,489,482 ops/sec ±2.89% (97 runs sampled) regexparam x 406 ,824 ops/sec ±1.38% (96 runs sampled) path-to-regexp x 83 ,439 ops/sec ±0.89% (96 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.parse x 421 ,266 ops/sec ±0.13% (97 runs sampled) matchit x 132 ,338,546 ops/sec ±0.14% (96 runs sampled) regexparam x 49 ,889,162 ops/sec ±0.21% (95 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.exec x 7 ,176,721 ops/sec ±1.23% (94 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.tokens x 102 ,021 ops/sec ±0.21% (96 runs sampled) matchit x 2 ,700,618 ops/sec ±0.92% (95 runs sampled) regexparam x 6 ,924,653 ops/sec ±0.33% (94 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.exec x 4 ,715,483 ops/sec ±0.28% (96 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.tokens x 98 ,182 ops/sec ±0.45% (93 runs sampled) matchit x 2 ,816,313 ops/sec ±0.64% (93 runs sampled) regexparam x 8 ,437,064 ops/sec ±0.41% (93 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.exec x 5 ,909,510 ops/sec ±0.22% (97 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.tokens x 101 ,832 ops/sec ±0.43% (98 runs sampled) matchit x 3 ,409,100 ops/sec ±0.34% (98 runs sampled) regexparam x 9 ,740,429 ops/sec ±0.49% (95 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.exec x 8 ,740,590 ops/sec ±0.43% (89 runs sampled) path-to-regexp.tokens x 102 ,109 ops/sec ±0.35% (96 runs sampled) matchit x 1 ,558,321 ops/sec ±0.33% (96 runs sampled) regexparam x 6 ,966,297 ops/sec ±0.21% (97 runs sampled) path-to-regexp x 102 ,250 ops/sec ±0.45% (95 runs sampled)

Related

regexparam - A similar (285B) utility, but relies on RegExp instead of String comparisons.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards