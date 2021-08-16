Quickly parse & match URLs
$ npm install --save matchit
const { exec, match, parse } = require('matchit');
parse('/foo/:bar/:baz?');
//=> [
//=> { old:'/foo/:bar', type:0, val:'foo' },
//=> { old:'/foo/:bar', type:1, val:'bar' },
//=> { old:'/foo/:bar', type:3, val:'baz' }
//=> ]
const routes = ['/', '/foo', 'bar', '/baz', '/baz/:title','/bat/*'].map(parse);
match('/', routes);
//=> [{ old:'/', type:0, val:'/' }]
match('/foo', routes);
//=> [{ old:'/foo', type:0, val:'foo' }]
match('/bar', routes);
//=> [{ old:'bar', type:0, val:'bar' }]
match('/baz', routes);
//=> [{ old:'/baz', type:0, val:'baz' }]
let a = match('/baz/hello', routes);
//=> [{...}, {...}]
let b = exec('/baz/hello', a);
//=> { title:'hello' }
match('/bat/quz/qut', routes);
//=> [
//=> { old:'/bat/*', type:0, val:'bat' },
//=> { old:'/bat/*', type:2, val:'*' }
//=> ]
Returns:
Array
The
route is
split and parsed into a "definition" array of objects. Each object ("segment") contains a
val,
type, and
old key:
old — The
route's original value
type — An numerical representation of the segment type.
0 - static
1 - parameter
2 - any/wildcard
3 - optional param
val — The current segment's value. This is either a static value of the name of a parameter
Type:
String
A single URL pattern.
Note: Input will be stripped of all leading & trailing
/characters, so there's no need to normalize your own URLs before passing it to
parse!
Returns:
Array
Returns the
route's encoded definition. See
matchit.parse.
Type:
String
The true URL you want to be matched.
Type:
Array
All "parsed" route definitions, via
matchit.parse.
Important: Multiple routes will require an Array of
matchit.parseoutputs.
Returns:
Object
Returns an object an object of
key:val pairs, as defined by your
route pattern.
Type:
String
The URL (
pathname) to evaluate.
Important: This should be
pathnames only as any
querystrings will be included the response.
Type:
Array
The route definition to use, via
matchit.match.
Running Node v10.13.0
# Parsing
matchit x 1,489,482 ops/sec ±2.89% (97 runs sampled)
regexparam x 406,824 ops/sec ±1.38% (96 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp x 83,439 ops/sec ±0.89% (96 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.parse x 421,266 ops/sec ±0.13% (97 runs sampled)
# Match (index)
matchit x 132,338,546 ops/sec ±0.14% (96 runs sampled)
regexparam x 49,889,162 ops/sec ±0.21% (95 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.exec x 7,176,721 ops/sec ±1.23% (94 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.tokens x 102,021 ops/sec ±0.21% (96 runs sampled)
# Match (param)
matchit x 2,700,618 ops/sec ±0.92% (95 runs sampled)
regexparam x 6,924,653 ops/sec ±0.33% (94 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.exec x 4,715,483 ops/sec ±0.28% (96 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.tokens x 98,182 ops/sec ±0.45% (93 runs sampled)
# Match (optional)
matchit x 2,816,313 ops/sec ±0.64% (93 runs sampled)
regexparam x 8,437,064 ops/sec ±0.41% (93 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.exec x 5,909,510 ops/sec ±0.22% (97 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.tokens x 101,832 ops/sec ±0.43% (98 runs sampled)
# Match (wildcard)
matchit x 3,409,100 ops/sec ±0.34% (98 runs sampled)
regexparam x 9,740,429 ops/sec ±0.49% (95 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.exec x 8,740,590 ops/sec ±0.43% (89 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp.tokens x 102,109 ops/sec ±0.35% (96 runs sampled)
# Exec
matchit x 1,558,321 ops/sec ±0.33% (96 runs sampled)
regexparam x 6,966,297 ops/sec ±0.21% (97 runs sampled)
path-to-regexp x 102,250 ops/sec ±0.45% (95 runs sampled)
RegExp instead of String comparisons.
MIT © Luke Edwards