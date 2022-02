Check if an element matches a given selector. For use with browserify.

Installation

npm install matches-selector

Example

var matches = require ( 'matches-selector' ); matches(el, 'ul li a' );

Running Tests

Tests can be easilly run locally in the browser of your choice, and have passed if it ends with # ok . They are also run on testling-ci when pushed to the repository:

npm install npm test

To re-run tests after making changes, just refresh your browser

License

MIT