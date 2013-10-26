Matches.js is deprecated. Please check out sparkler, a native pattern matching engine built using sweet.js macros. It does everything matches.js does and more, except it isn't a hideous hack!

Matches.js brings the power and expressiveness of pattern matching to Javascript.

Install

npm install matches

var pattern = require ( "matches" ).pattern; var mymap = pattern({ '_, []' : function ( ) { return []; }, 'f, [x, ...xs]' : function ( f, x, xs ) { return [f(x)].concat(mymap(f, xs)); } }); mymap( function ( x ) { return x * 2 ; }, [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]);

Patterns

Literals

Check for specific values using number or string literals, null , or undefined .

var myfn = pattern({ 'null' : function ( ) {...}, 'undefined' : function ( ) {...}, '42' : function ( ) { ... }, '12.6' : function ( ) { ... }, '1e+42' : function ( ) { ... }, '"foo"' : function ( ) { ... }, '"This string \

matches \

newlines."' : function ( ) { ... } });

Wildcards

Underscores will match successfully on any value but ignore it.

var myfn = pattern({ '_, 12' : function ( ) { ... } });

Identifiers

Patterns that start with lowercase letters will pass the value to the function. Values are passed to the function in the same right to left order they are declared in the pattern.

var myfn = pattern({ '12, x' : function ( x ) { ... }, 'x, _, y' : function ( x, y ) { ... } });

Rest Arguments

Use an ellipsis for rest arguments. A single ellipsis works as a catch all pattern.

var myfn = pattern({ '12, ...args' : function ( args ) { ... }, '..., x' : function ( x ) { ... }, '...' : function ( ) { ... } });

Arrays

Match on the entire array, or only a few values.

var myfn = pattern({ '[]' : function ( ) { ... }, '[1, 2, 3]' : function ( ) { ... }, '[x, ...]' : function ( x ) { ... }, '[head, ...tail]' : function ( head, tail ) { ... }, '[x, ..., y]' : function ( x, y ) { ... }, '[..., last]' : function ( last ) { ... }, '[...clone]' : function ( clone ) { ... }, 'arr@[first, ...]' : function ( arr, first ) { ... } });

Rest Expressions

Rests ( ... ) can do more than just split up an array. You can combine them with arbitrary patterns to apply said pattern across every element in the array.

var myfn = pattern({ '[...String]' : function ( ) { ... }, '[...[x, y]]' : function ( xs, ys ) { ... }, '[...{name}]' : function ( names ) { ... }, '[...[head, ...tail]]' : function ( heads, tails ) { ... } });

Objects

Like with an array, you can match on an entire object, or just a few keys. Unlike arrays, matching is only non-strict. It checks that the keys exist, but other keys are allowed to exist in the object.

var myfn = pattern({ '{}' : function ( ) { ... }, '{x, y}' : function ( x, y ) { ... }, '{children: [a, b]}' : function ( a, b ) { ... }, })

Core Javascript Types

Typecheck arguments using Number , String , Date , RegExp , Function , Array , or Object .

var myfn = pattern({ 'fn@Function, arr@Array' : function ( fn, arr ) { ... }, 'fn@Function, obj@Object' : function ( fn, obj ) { ... } });

Custom Types

You can add pattern matching support for your own classes.

function MyClass ( ) { this .val = 1 ; } MyClass.className = "MyClass" ; MyClass.unapply = function ( obj ) { return [obj.val]; }; MyClass.unapplyObj = function ( obj ) { return { 'val' : obj.val }; }; var myfn = pattern({ 'MyClass' : function ( ) { ... }, 'MyClass(a)' : function ( a ) { ... }, 'MyClass{val: a}' : function ( a ) { ... } });

Adt.js Types

Adt.js ships with builtin support for matches.js. Adt.js is a library for building algebraic data types or case classes in Javascript.

var Tree = adt.data({ Empty : adt.single(), Node : adt.record( "val" , "left" , "right" ) }); var mytree = Tree.Node( 12 , Tree.Empty, Tree.Node( 42 , Tree.Empty, Tree.Empty); var myfn = pattern({ 'Empty' : function ( ) { ... }, 'Node(12, ...)' : function ( ) { ... }, 'Node{val: 12}' : function ( ) { ... }, 'Node(_, Node, Node)' : function ( ) { ... } 'Node(val, Node(42, _, _), Empty)' : function ( val ) { ... } });

Find out more about adt.js: https://github.com/natefaubion/adt.js

Custom Extractors

Extend matches.js with custom extractors.

matches.extractors.email = function ( val, pass ) { if ( typeof val === "string" && val.indexOf( "@" ) > 0 ) { var parts = val.split( "@" ); return pass({ user : parts[ 0 ], domain : parts[ 1 ] }); } }; var myfn = pattern({ '$email(x)' : function ( x ) { ... }, '$email(x@{domain: "foo.com"})' : function ( x ) { ... } });

Usage

Matches.js exports four functions, pattern , caseOf , extract , and extractOne .

var matches = require ( "matches" ); var pattern = matches.pattern; var caseOf = matches.caseOf; var extract = matches.extract; var extractOne = matches.extractOne;

The simplest way is to give it an object with the keys being patterns, and the values being functions. Each pattern will be tried in order until a match is found.

var arrayElems = pattern({ '[]' : function ( ) { return "This array is empty." ; }, '[x]' : function ( x ) { return "This array has one element: " + x; }, '[x, y]' : function ( x, y ) { return "This array has two elements: " + x + " and " + y; }, '[x, y, ...]' : function ( x, y ) { return "This array is long. The first two elements are: " + x + " and " + y; } }); arrayElems([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

You can create individual pattern and function pairs.

var emptyArray = pattern( '[]' , function ( ) { return "Empty array" }); emptyArray([]); emptyArray( 12 );

You can also create your own custom pattern functions. The patternFn takes an array of arguments, and should return false for no match, or a new array of arguments to forward on to the successFn .

var greater42 = function ( args ) { if (args[ 0 ] >= 42 ) return [args[ 0 ]]; return false ; }; var customPattern = pattern(greater42, function ( x ) { console .log(x); }); customPattern( 54 ); customPattern( 12 );

You can use caseOf to do ad-hoc pattern matching on objects. It's the same as immediately invoking a pattern function, but lets you put the arguments first.

var result = caseOf( 42 , { 'x@Number' : function ( x ) { return x * 2 ; }, '_' : function ( ) { return null ; } }); var result = pattern({ })( 42 );

Use extract to pull values out of other values. It works much like match on strings. If there was a succesful match, it will return an array of extracted values. If the match failed, it will return null .

var res = extract( '[...{name}]' , objArray);

This is like extract but returns the first value instead of an array. This works well for traversing a deep structure.

var val = extractOne( '{some: {nested: {structure: val}}}' , obj);

Note: this will also return undefined on failure. So keep that in mind if undefined could be a valid value.

Combinators

You can combine any of these methods to create unique match chains using the alt combinator.

var wildcard = pattern( '_' , function ( ) { return "No matches." ; }); var mychain = pattern( '1' , function ( ) { return "One" ; }) .alt({ '2' : function ( ) { return "Two" ; }, '3' : function ( ) { return "Three" ; } }) .alt(wildcard); mychain( 1 ); mychain( 2 ); mychain( 5 );

Multiple Arguments

Separate matches for multiple arguments with a comma. Since you can pass any number of arguments to functions in Javascript, Matches.js is not strict and will happily combine patterns for varying numbers of arguments. However, Matches.js is strict on the number of arguments within the pattern.

var myfn = pattern({ '1, "foo", [a, ...]' : function ( a ) { return a; }, 'a, fn@Function, ...' : function ( a, fn ) { return fn(a); }, '...' : function ( ) { return null ; } });

Performance

Pattern strings are compiled to pure Javascript functions and then cached, so in general, they are quite fast.

On a 2GHz core, average compilation time is around .12ms for a pattern comprised of 5-6 sub-patterns. Pattern matched functions are around 3-4x slower to dispatch than an equivalent hand-optimized function that does similar type-checking. Keep in mind, that time is measured in the single microseconds (1µs vs 3µs) to dispatch 5 calls to the same function.