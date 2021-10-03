matcher

Simple wildcard matching

Useful when you want to accept loose string input and regexes/globs are too convoluted.

Install

npm install matcher

Usage

import {matcher, isMatch} from 'matcher' ; matcher([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'moo' ], [ '*oo' , '!foo' ]); matcher([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'moo' ], [ '!*oo' ]); matcher( 'moo' , [ '' ]); matcher( 'moo' , []); matcher([ '' ], [ '' ]); isMatch( 'unicorn' , 'uni*' ); isMatch( 'unicorn' , '*corn' ); isMatch( 'unicorn' , 'un*rn' ); isMatch( 'rainbow' , '!unicorn' ); isMatch( 'foo bar baz' , 'foo b* b*' ); isMatch( 'unicorn' , 'uni\\*' ); isMatch([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], 'f*' ); isMatch([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], [ 'a*' , 'b*' ]); isMatch( 'unicorn' , [ '' ]); isMatch( 'unicorn' , []); isMatch([], 'bar' ); isMatch([], []); isMatch( '' , '' );

API

It matches even across newlines. For example, foo*r will match foo

bar .

Accepts a string or an array of strings for both inputs and patterns .

Returns an array of inputs filtered based on the patterns .

Accepts a string or an array of strings for both inputs and patterns .

Returns a boolean of whether any of given inputs matches all the patterns .

inputs

Type: string | string[]

The string or array of strings to match.

options

Type: object

caseSensitive

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Treat uppercase and lowercase characters as being the same.

Ensure you use this correctly. For example, files and directories should be matched case-insensitively, while most often, object keys should be matched case-sensitively.

import {isMatch} from 'matcher' ; isMatch( 'UNICORN' , 'UNI*' , { caseSensitive : true }); isMatch( 'UNICORN' , 'unicorn' , { caseSensitive : true }); isMatch( 'unicorn' , [ 'tri*' , 'UNI*' ], { caseSensitive : true });

allPatterns

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Require all negated patterns to not match and any normal patterns to match at least once. Otherwise, it will be a no-match condition.

import {matcher} from 'matcher' ; const demo = ( strings ) => matcher(strings, [ '*edge*' , '*tiger*' , '!*stunt*' ], { allPatterns : true }); demo([ 'Hey, tiger!' , 'tiger has edge over hyenas' , 'pushing a tiger over the edge is a stunt' ]);

import {matcher} from 'matcher' ; matcher([ 'foo' , 'for' , 'bar' ], [ 'f*' , 'b*' , '!x*' ], { allPatterns : true }); matcher([ 'foo' , 'for' , 'bar' ], [ 'f*' ], { allPatterns : true });

patterns

Type: string | string[]

Use * to match zero or more characters.

A leading ! negates the pattern.

An input string will be omitted, if it does not match any non-negated patterns present, or if it matches a negated pattern, or if no pattern is present.

Benchmark

npm run bench

