mat

matcher

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Simple wildcard matching

Readme

matcher

Simple wildcard matching

Useful when you want to accept loose string input and regexes/globs are too convoluted.

Install

npm install matcher

Usage

import {matcher, isMatch} from 'matcher';

matcher(['foo', 'bar', 'moo'], ['*oo', '!foo']);
//=> ['moo']

matcher(['foo', 'bar', 'moo'], ['!*oo']);
//=> ['bar']

matcher('moo', ['']);
//=> []

matcher('moo', []);
//=> []

matcher([''], ['']);
//=> ['']

isMatch('unicorn', 'uni*');
//=> true

isMatch('unicorn', '*corn');
//=> true

isMatch('unicorn', 'un*rn');
//=> true

isMatch('rainbow', '!unicorn');
//=> true

isMatch('foo bar baz', 'foo b* b*');
//=> true

isMatch('unicorn', 'uni\\*');
//=> false

isMatch(['foo', 'bar'], 'f*');
//=> true

isMatch(['foo', 'bar'], ['a*', 'b*']);
//=> true

isMatch('unicorn', ['']);
//=> false

isMatch('unicorn', []);
//=> false

isMatch([], 'bar');
//=> false

isMatch([], []);
//=> false

isMatch('', '');
//=> true

API

It matches even across newlines. For example, foo*r will match foo\nbar.

matcher(inputs, patterns, options?)

Accepts a string or an array of strings for both inputs and patterns.

Returns an array of inputs filtered based on the patterns.

isMatch(inputs, patterns, options?)

Accepts a string or an array of strings for both inputs and patterns.

Returns a boolean of whether any of given inputs matches all the patterns.

inputs

Type: string | string[]

The string or array of strings to match.

options

Type: object

caseSensitive

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Treat uppercase and lowercase characters as being the same.

Ensure you use this correctly. For example, files and directories should be matched case-insensitively, while most often, object keys should be matched case-sensitively.

import {isMatch} from 'matcher';

isMatch('UNICORN', 'UNI*', {caseSensitive: true});
//=> true

isMatch('UNICORN', 'unicorn', {caseSensitive: true});
//=> false

isMatch('unicorn', ['tri*', 'UNI*'], {caseSensitive: true});
//=> false
allPatterns

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Require all negated patterns to not match and any normal patterns to match at least once. Otherwise, it will be a no-match condition.

import {matcher} from 'matcher';

// Find text strings containing both "edge" and "tiger" in arbitrary order, but not "stunt".
const demo = (strings) => matcher(strings, ['*edge*', '*tiger*', '!*stunt*'], {allPatterns: true});

demo(['Hey, tiger!', 'tiger has edge over hyenas', 'pushing a tiger over the edge is a stunt']);
//=> ['tiger has edge over hyenas']

import {matcher} from 'matcher';

matcher(['foo', 'for', 'bar'], ['f*', 'b*', '!x*'], {allPatterns: true});
//=> ['foo', 'for', 'bar']

matcher(['foo', 'for', 'bar'], ['f*'], {allPatterns: true});
//=> []

patterns

Type: string | string[]

Use * to match zero or more characters.

A leading ! negates the pattern.

An input string will be omitted, if it does not match any non-negated patterns present, or if it matches a negated pattern, or if no pattern is present.

Benchmark

npm run bench
  • matcher-cli - CLI for this module
  • multimatch - Extends minimatch.match() with support for multiple patterns
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

