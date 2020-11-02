matched

Adds array support to node-glob, sync and async. Also supports tilde expansion (user home) and resolving to global npm modules.

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):

$ npm install --save matched

Usage

const glob = require ( 'matched' ); glob(patterns[, options]); glob.sync(patterns[, options]);

patterns (string|array) - one or more glob patterns

(string|array) - one or more glob patterns options - options to pass to node-glob;

Also note that if non-glob file paths are passed, only paths that exist on the file system will be returned.

promise

glob([ '*.txt' ]) .then( files => console .log(files)) .catch( console .error) ( async () => { const files = await glob( '*.txt' ); console .log(files); })();

callback

glob([ '*.js' ], (err, files) => { console .log(files); });

sync

const files = glob.sync([ '*.js' ]);

options

All methods take an options object to be forwarded to node-glob as the second argument.

const files = glob([ '*.js' ], { cwd : 'test' }); console .log(files);

Adds support for options.onMatch() which is passed to node-glob as a listener for the match event.

which is passed to node-glob as a listener for the event. Adds support for options.onFiles() to allow the user to get the files returned by each glob pattern.

to allow the user to get the files returned by each glob pattern. Small optimizations in logic for handling non-glob patterns that are passed for matching literal file names.

Use picomatch for parsing glob patterns.

Removes cache property from results array.

property from results array. Optimizations

Exposes a non-enumerable cache property on the returned files array. This is a patch release since the property does not change the existing API and should not otherwise effect behavior or results.

About

