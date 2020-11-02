Adds array support to node-glob, sync and async. Also supports tilde expansion (user home) and resolving to global npm modules.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):
$ npm install --save matched
const glob = require('matched');
// async signature
glob(patterns[, options]);
// sync signature
glob.sync(patterns[, options]);
patterns (string|array) - one or more glob patterns
options - options to pass to node-glob;
Also note that if non-glob file paths are passed, only paths that exist on the file system will be returned.
promise
glob(['*.txt'])
.then(files => console.log(files)) //=> ['a.txt', 'b.txt', 'c.txt']
.catch(console.error)
// or with async-await
(async() => {
const files = await glob('*.txt');
console.log(files);
//=> ['foo.txt', 'bar.txt']
})();
callback
glob(['*.js'], (err, files) => {
console.log(files);
//=> ['utils.js', 'index.js']
});
sync
const files = glob.sync(['*.js']);
//=> ['utils.js', 'index.js']
options
All methods take an options object to be forwarded to node-glob as the second argument.
const files = glob(['*.js'], { cwd: 'test' });
console.log(files);
//=> ['test.js']
options.onMatch() which is passed to node-glob as a listener for the
match event.
options.onFiles() to allow the user to get the files returned by each glob pattern.
cache property from results array.
cache property on the returned files array. This is a patch release since the property does not change the existing API and should not otherwise effect behavior or results.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
true if the given string looks like a glob pattern or an extglob pattern… more | homepage
|Commits
|Contributor
|73
|jonschlinkert
|8
|TrySound
|1
|sindresorhus
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2020, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on January 15, 2020.