mat

matched

by Jon Schlinkert
5.0.1 (see all)

Glob matching with support for multiple patterns and negation. Use `~` in cwd to find files in user home, or `@` for global npm modules.

Readme

matched Donate NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Build Status

Adds array support to node-glob, sync and async. Also supports tilde expansion (user home) and resolving to global npm modules.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=10):

$ npm install --save matched

Usage

const glob = require('matched');
// async signature
glob(patterns[, options]);

// sync signature
glob.sync(patterns[, options]);
  • patterns (string|array) - one or more glob patterns
  • options - options to pass to node-glob;

Also note that if non-glob file paths are passed, only paths that exist on the file system will be returned.

promise

glob(['*.txt'])
  .then(files => console.log(files)) //=> ['a.txt', 'b.txt', 'c.txt']
  .catch(console.error)

// or with async-await
(async() => {
  const files = await glob('*.txt');
  console.log(files);
  //=> ['foo.txt', 'bar.txt']
})();

callback

glob(['*.js'], (err, files) => {
  console.log(files);
  //=> ['utils.js', 'index.js']
});

sync

const files = glob.sync(['*.js']);
//=> ['utils.js', 'index.js']

options

All methods take an options object to be forwarded to node-glob as the second argument.

const files = glob(['*.js'], { cwd: 'test' });
console.log(files);
//=> ['test.js']

v4.1

  • Adds support for options.onMatch() which is passed to node-glob as a listener for the match event.
  • Adds support for options.onFiles() to allow the user to get the files returned by each glob pattern.
  • Small optimizations in logic for handling non-glob patterns that are passed for matching literal file names.

v4.0

v3.0

  • Removes cache property from results array.
  • Optimizations

v0.4.1

  • Exposes a non-enumerable cache property on the returned files array. This is a patch release since the property does not change the existing API and should not otherwise effect behavior or results.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • findup-sync: Find the first file matching a given pattern in the current directory or the nearest… more | homepage
  • is-glob: Returns true if the given string looks like a glob pattern or an extglob pattern… more | homepage
  • micromatch: Glob matching for javascript/node.js. A replacement and faster alternative to minimatch and multimatch. | homepage

Contributors

CommitsContributor
73jonschlinkert
8TrySound
1sindresorhus

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2020, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on January 15, 2020.

