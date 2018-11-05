Use micromatch to filter npm module dependencies by name.
var matchdep = require('matchdep');
// Filter dependencies (by autoloading nearest package.json)
matchdep.filter('mini*');
// Filter devDependencies (with config string indicating file to be required)
matchdep.filterDev('grunt-contrib-*', './package.json');
// Filter peerDependencies (with config string indicating file to be required)
matchdep.filterPeer('foo-{bar,baz}', './some-other.json');
// Filter all dependencies (with explicit config provided)
matchdep.filterAll('*', require('./yet-another.json'));
// Filter all dependencies, exclude grunt (multiple matching patterns)
matchdep.filterAll(['*','!grunt']);
filter(pattern, config)
filterDev(pattern, config)
filterPeer(pattern, config)
filterAll(pattern, config)
Type:
String|Array
Default: 'none'
A micromatch compatible match pattern to filter dependencies.
Type:
String or
Object
Default: Path to nearest package.json.
If config is a string, matchdep will attempt to require it. If it is an object, it will be used directly.