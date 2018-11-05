matchdep

Use micromatch to filter npm module dependencies by name.

Examples

var matchdep = require ( 'matchdep' ); matchdep.filter( 'mini*' ); matchdep.filterDev( 'grunt-contrib-*' , './package.json' ); matchdep.filterPeer( 'foo-{bar,baz}' , './some-other.json' ); matchdep.filterAll( '*' , require ( './yet-another.json' )); matchdep.filterAll([ '*' , '!grunt' ]);

Usage

filter(pattern, config) filterDev(pattern, config) filterPeer(pattern, config) filterAll(pattern, config)

pattern

Type: String|Array Default: 'none'

A micromatch compatible match pattern to filter dependencies.

config

Type: String or Object Default: Path to nearest package.json.

If config is a string, matchdep will attempt to require it. If it is an object, it will be used directly.

Release History