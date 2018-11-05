openbase logo
mat

matchdep

by Tyler Kellen
2.0.0 (see all)

Use micromatch to filter npm module dependencies by name.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

matchdep Build Status

Use micromatch to filter npm module dependencies by name.

NPM

Examples

var matchdep = require('matchdep');

// Filter dependencies (by autoloading nearest package.json)
matchdep.filter('mini*');

// Filter devDependencies (with config string indicating file to be required)
matchdep.filterDev('grunt-contrib-*', './package.json');

// Filter peerDependencies (with config string indicating file to be required)
matchdep.filterPeer('foo-{bar,baz}', './some-other.json');

// Filter all dependencies (with explicit config provided)
matchdep.filterAll('*', require('./yet-another.json'));

// Filter all dependencies, exclude grunt (multiple matching patterns)
matchdep.filterAll(['*','!grunt']);

Usage

filter(pattern, config)
filterDev(pattern, config)
filterPeer(pattern, config)
filterAll(pattern, config)

pattern

Type: String|Array Default: 'none'

A micromatch compatible match pattern to filter dependencies.

config

Type: String or Object Default: Path to nearest package.json.

If config is a string, matchdep will attempt to require it. If it is an object, it will be used directly.

Release History

  • 2017-08-18 - v2.0.0 - Upgrade major versions of dependencies, Upgrade devDeps
  • 2016-02-09 - v1.0.1 - switch to micromatch, remove globule
  • 2015-09-27 - v1.0.0 - throw when no package.json found, update dependencies, remove node 0.8 support
  • 2013-10-09 - v0.3.0 - support multiple pattern matches using globule
  • 2013-10-08 - v0.2.0 - refactor and support filtering peerDependencies
  • 2012-11-27 - v0.1.0 - initial release

