Finally a clear, succinct and safe syntax to do Pattern Matching in modern JavaScript. (backstory)
The setup is pretty simple, simply require the library with
match and
when and you are ready to go!
const {match, when} = require('match-when');
or globally
require('match-when/register'); // `match` and `when` are now globally available
Now let's see how we would write a factorial function:
const fact = match({
[when(0)]: 1,
[when()]: (n) => n * fact(n-1)
});
fact(10); // 3628800
Clear and simple right?
Alternatively,
match(<input>, patternSpecification) can be used to instantly perform a match:
function fact(n){
return match(n, {
[when(0)]: 1,
[when()]: (n) => n * fact(n-1)
});
}
fact(10); // 3628800
Note that
when() is a catch-all pattern and, if used, should always be the last condition. If you forget it
match() will throw a
MissingCatchAllPattern exception if nothing was matched.
npm i match-when -S
match works well with high order functions like
map,
filter (and so on) too:
[2, 4, 1, 2].map(match({
[when(1)]: "one",
[when(2)]: "two",
[when()]: "many"
}));
// [ 'two', 'many', 'one', 'two' ]
It also works with arrays:
function length(list){
return match({
[when([])]: 0,
[when()]: ([head, ...tail]) => 1 + length(tail)
})(list);
}
length([1, 1, 1]); // 3
Sadly JavaScript does not offer us a way to overload operators so we're stuck with
when.or:
function parseArgument(arg){
return match({
[when.or("-h", "--help")]: () => displayHelp,
[when.or("-v", "--version")]: () => displayVersion,
[when()]: (whatever) => unknownArgument.bind(null, whatever)
})(arg);
}
parseArgument(process.argv.slice(1)); // displayHelp || displayVersion || (binded)unknownArgument
const protocols = repositories.map(match({
[when.and({useGit:true}, {useSSH: true})]: 'git+ssh:',
[when.and({useGit:true}, {useHTTP: true})]: 'git+http:',
[when.and({useGit:true}, {useHTTPS: true})]: 'git+https:',
[when()]: 'unsupported:'
}))
match-when supports regular expressions as well:
['hey.com', 'fg@plop.com', 'fg+plop@plop.com', 'wat'].filter(match({
[when(/\S+@\S+\.\S+/)]: false, // **seems** to be a valid email (unsafe regex for doc purpose only)
[when()]: true // the email could be invalid, return it
}));
// ['hey.com', 'wat']
[12, 42, 99, 101].map(match({
[when.range(0, 41)]: '< answer',
[when.range(43, 100)]: '> answer',
[when(42)]: 'answer',
[when()]: '< 0, or > 100'
}));
// ['< answer', 'answer', '> answer', '< 0, or > 100']
{ x1: pattern1, ..., xn: patternn } - matches any object with property names
x1 to
xn matching patterns
pattern1 to
patternn, respectively. Only the own properties of the pattern are used.
[pattern0, ..., patternn] - matches any object with property names 0 to n matching patterns
pattern0 to
patternn, respectively.
/pattern/flags - matches any values than pass the regular expression test
when.range(low, high) matches any number value in the range [low, high],
low and
high included.
when.or(pattern0, ..., patternn) - matches if at least one
pattern matches.
when.and(pattern0, ..., patternn) - matches if every
pattern matches.
I will accept PR with their associated tests for the following features:
todo-list inspired by pattern-match from dherman.
* well, of course, they are not keywords but simple functions
We are looking for a [NodeJS backend developer](http://smrtr.io/FqP79g), a [Scala backend developer](http://smrtr.io/FqP79g), a [JavaScript frontend developer](http://smrtr.io/wR-y4Q), a [Full-stack Developer](http://smrtr.io/SGhrew) and a [DevOps System Engineer](http://smrtr.io/OIFFMQ) in Paris or Nantes. [Send me a tweet](https://twitter.com/FGRibreau) if you have any questions!