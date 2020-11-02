match-when - Pattern matching for modern JavaScript

Finally a clear, succinct and safe syntax to do Pattern Matching in modern JavaScript. (backstory)

Usage

The setup is pretty simple, simply require the library with match and when and you are ready to go!

const {match, when} = require ( 'match-when' );

or globally

require ( 'match-when/register' );

Now let's see how we would write a factorial function:

const fact = match({ [when( 0 )]: 1 , [when()]: ( n ) => n * fact(n -1 ) }); fact( 10 );

Clear and simple right?

Alternatively, match(<input>, patternSpecification) can be used to instantly perform a match:

function fact ( n ) { return match(n, { [when( 0 )]: 1 , [when()]: ( n ) => n * fact(n -1 ) }); } fact( 10 );

Note that when() is a catch-all pattern and, if used, should always be the last condition. If you forget it match() will throw a MissingCatchAllPattern exception if nothing was matched.

Setup

npm i match - when - S

High Order Functions

match works well with high order functions like map , filter (and so on) too:

[ 2 , 4 , 1 , 2 ].map(match({ [when( 1 )]: "one" , [when( 2 )]: "two" , [when()]: "many" }));

Arrays

It also works with arrays:

function length ( list ) { return match({ [when([])]: 0 , [when()]: ( [head, ...tail] ) => 1 + length(tail) })(list); } length([ 1 , 1 , 1 ]);

OR

Sadly JavaScript does not offer us a way to overload operators so we're stuck with when.or :

function parseArgument ( arg ) { return match({ [when.or( "-h" , "--help" )]: () => displayHelp, [when.or( "-v" , "--version" )]: () => displayVersion, [when()]: ( whatever ) => unknownArgument.bind( null , whatever) })(arg); } parseArgument(process.argv.slice( 1 ));

AND

const protocols = repositories.map(match({ [when.and({ useGit : true }, { useSSH : true })]: 'git+ssh:' , [when.and({ useGit : true }, { useHTTP : true })]: 'git+http:' , [when.and({ useGit : true }, { useHTTPS : true })]: 'git+https:' , [when()]: 'unsupported:' }))

Regular Expressions

match-when supports regular expressions as well:

[ 'hey.com' , 'fg@plop.com' , 'fg+plop@plop.com' , 'wat' ].filter(match({ [when( /\S+@\S+\.\S+/ )]: false , [when()]: true }));

Range

[ 12 , 42 , 99 , 101 ].map(match({ [when.range( 0 , 41 )]: '< answer' , [when.range( 43 , 100 )]: '> answer' , [when( 42 )]: 'answer' , [when()]: '< 0, or > 100' }));

Supported patterns:

{ x1: pattern1, ..., xn: patternn } - matches any object with property names x1 to xn matching patterns pattern1 to patternn , respectively. Only the own properties of the pattern are used.

- matches any object with property names to matching patterns to , respectively. Only the own properties of the pattern are used. [pattern0, ..., patternn] - matches any object with property names 0 to n matching patterns pattern0 to patternn , respectively.

- matches any object with property names 0 to n matching patterns to , respectively. /pattern/flags - matches any values than pass the regular expression test

- matches any values than pass the regular expression test when.range(low, high) matches any number value in the range [low, high], low and high included.

matches any number value in the range [low, high], and included. when.or(pattern0, ..., patternn) - matches if at least one pattern matches.

- matches if at least one matches. when.and(pattern0, ..., patternn) - matches if every pattern matches.

I will accept PR with their associated tests for the following features:

define and implement some syntax to support wildcards

todo-list inspired by pattern-match from dherman.

* well, of course, they are not keywords but simple functions

